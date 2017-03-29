Imaginary Mary Series Premiere Recap ABC
Courtesy of ABC

Imaginary Mary: Will You Make Friends With Jenna Elfman's New Comedy?

By /

When one adult woman’s fears about love, relationships and commitment come rushing to the fore, so does her furry, sassy, made-up, childhood buddy.

That’s the gist of ABC’s frothy new comedy Imaginary Mary, fronted by Dharma & Greg star Jenna Elfman, which had a sneak-peek premiere Wednesday night. In a moment, we’ll want to hear what you thought of the new series. But first, a brief recap:

RELATEDImaginary Mary: How Mary’s CGI Friend Came to Life (And Got a Lot Cuter)

We’re introduced to Elfman’s Alice via a quick, sad highlight reel of her as a child, watching her parents’ marriage dissolve. Mary, the imaginary creature Alice dreamed up to comfort herself in her youth (voiced by SNL alum Rachel Dratch), fills us in via voiceover, proudly proclaiming that Alice is attached to no one and, “Thanks to me, Alice now owns her own business, travels the world and is single like a fox.” That is, until Ben (played by You’re the Worst‘s Stephen Schneider), an adorable nerd whose dating profile name is “Divorced Rad Dad” wanders into her life.

Ben has three kids — Andy (Nicholas Coombe), Dora (Matreya Scarrwener) and Bunny (Erica Tremblay) — and the prospect of meeting them (combined with the fact that she’s fallen for Ben) makes Alice a little loopy. Re-enter Mary, who urges her pal to dump the dad and be free once more.

RELATEDABC Trims Episode Order for New Midseason Comedy Imaginary Mary

And when the first meeting between Alice and Ben’s kids goes terribly — Bunny breaks an expensive guitar, Andy overshares — the whole thing turns into a giant fight that seems to Alice like a breakup. She and Mary hit the bar, then wake up hungover… only for Alice to realize that Ben doesn’t want to break up with her just because they hit a small snag.

They make up, another meeting with the kids goes a lot better, and all’s well that ends well —or, rather, that ends with Alice doing karaoke with Ben and his brood while Mary looks on, horrified that her bestie is “mom dancing” with abandon.

What did you think of Imaginary Mary? Grade the premiere via the poll below, then hit the comments to back up your pick. 

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

4 Comments
  1. Tom says:
    March 29, 2017 at 6:08 PM

    Nope. Lame.

    Reply
  2. GuessWhat says:
    March 29, 2017 at 6:10 PM

    This looks like a 1970s failed pilot. Wow.

    Reply
  3. Fred says:
    March 29, 2017 at 6:53 PM

    Oh stop it…it is a lot of fun. The “fail” squad is out in full force today and most haven’t even seen it.

    Reply
  4. Traveller says:
    March 29, 2017 at 6:57 PM

    That was embarrassing.

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 