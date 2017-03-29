First Look: Black Lightning Suits Up

Black Lightning is ready to strike.

Warner Bros. TV has released a first look of Cress Williams’ (Hart of Dixie) titular hero in costume for the CW drama pilot, which is currently filming in Atlanta.

The outfit was designed by Laura Jean Shannon, a Costume Designers Guild Award nominee for Iron Man. Her work also includes The Jungle Book, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World and Blade: Trinity.

Check out Black Lightning’s full costume, then scroll down to keep reading.

The potential series — which hails from über producer Greg Berlanti’s production shingle — revolves around father of two Jefferson Pierce (Williams), who chose to hang up the suit and his secret identity years ago. But he’s soon pulled back into the fight as the vigilante and DC legend Black Lightning when one daughter becomes hell-bent on justice, while the other is being recruited by a local gang. The cast features China Anne McClain (House of Payne) and Nafessa Williams (Code Black) as Jefferson’s daughters, and Christine Adams (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) as his ex-wife.

In a statement, executive producer/director Salim Akil, who penned the pilot with Mara Brock Akil (Being Mary Jane), said: “I knew way too much about the world as a young boy growing up in Richmond, Calif., I was no stranger to violence, death, hopelessness or the feeling that no one cared about what was happening in my life. Comics were a great way for me to escape. I was about 13 when Black Lightning was created, and finally there was a Black Super Hero that gave a damn about our neighborhood and our lives.

“Resurrecting him at a time in our society when a sense of hope is lacking…Black Lightning will be that hope,” he continued. “And in updating the suit, it will signal to a new generation that it’s time to harness and release our power, and become our own superheroes.”

What do you think of Black Lightning’s look?