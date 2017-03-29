First Look: Black Lightning Suits Up

Black Lightning is ready to strike.
Warner Bros. TV has released a first look of Cress Williams’ (Hart of Dixie) titular hero in costume for the CW drama pilot, which is currently filming in Atlanta.
The outfit was designed by Laura Jean Shannon, a Costume Designers Guild Award nominee for Iron Man. Her work also includes The Jungle Book, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World and Blade: Trinity.
The potential series — which hails from über producer Greg Berlanti’s production shingle — revolves around father of two Jefferson Pierce (Williams), who chose to hang up the suit and his secret identity years ago. But he’s soon pulled back into the fight as the vigilante and DC legend Black Lightning when one daughter becomes hell-bent on justice, while the other is being recruited by a local gang. The cast features China Anne McClain (House of Payne) and Nafessa Williams (Code Black) as Jefferson’s daughters, and Christine Adams (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) as his ex-wife.
In a statement, executive producer/director Salim Akil, who penned the pilot with Mara Brock Akil (Being Mary Jane), said: “I knew way too much about the world as a young boy growing up in Richmond, Calif., I was no stranger to violence, death, hopelessness or the feeling that no one cared about what was happening in my life. Comics were a great way for me to escape. I was about 13 when Black Lightning was created, and finally there was a Black Super Hero that gave a damn about our neighborhood and our lives.
“Resurrecting him at a time in our society when a sense of hope is lacking…Black Lightning will be that hope,” he continued. “And in updating the suit, it will signal to a new generation that it’s time to harness and release our power, and become our own superheroes.”
What do you think of Black Lightning’s look?
Aligns well with the CWDC universe aesthetic. Really excited about this and hope it goes to series. Or if not that BL still appears in the DCTVerse this coming season.
I like the look. I just don’t know if I have room in my life for another superhero show, lmao!!
Oh threres always room
Hahaha, well I have stepped away from Supergirl so there is that. I plan to watch the finale’ though just in case I decide to pick it up again.
Does he do anything but adapt comic books into series? I wonder which new comic series he and the cw will adapt next season
He does a lot more than that.
In the past 5 years? Not really.
Blindspot being the one major exception, unless I’m mistaken.
That’s why I said “not really” instead of a flat out “no” ;)
So freaking excited…. Hope he joins the CW cross over.
What… the living f***… are those horrible, awful not-good-at-all glasses??
Have you ever seen the other types of glasses/goggles/masks the character has had over the years? I mean the yellow sunglasses were okay but honestly most if not all have been fugly.
conceptually seems a bit like Diggle’s helmet without the actual helmet part.
I think the smartest thing for them to do with this is set it in the Supergirl Universe. It builds out that area of the DCWverse and let’s them do easier crossovers and makes the most sense in terms of the character’s backstory.
I honestly forgot all about this. Well, I’m a sucker for shared universes, so I guess I’m watching this.
I’m not exactly enthused about the idea of a Black Lightning show (the character has never been cool before), but if it’s going to exist, Cress Williams is an excellent choice for the role.
Very cool look. As for the goggles – trust me, as a BL fan – he’s had far worse in the comics. I hope they do put him in the Supergirl Universe because he would fit better there. Even a crossover as kind of a mentor to Kara/old friend to Clark would be cool. Jefferson is still a confidant to Batman and Superman in the comics, so that would work.
Bring on the Black Lightning! I love that TV has given these lesser known heroes a platform for their stories to be told as well. I know some people have superhero fatigue, but I just can’t get enough.
I’m sick of the CW’s superhero bloat…but Salim and Mara Brock Akil are amazing so I have faith this will be worth watching.
Love the look and love the actor, so crossing my fingers that it’s good.
So I’ll assume now that the CW released this image a pickup for Black Lightning is just a formality??