TV Schedule April 2017
Courtesy of Hulu, Starz, FX, A&E and HBO

April TV Calendar: The Leftovers and Fargo Return, Handmaid's Tale Is Told, Gods Rise and 81 Other Dates to Save

By /

The TV season at hand may not end in earnest until next month, but the most robust April on record draws nigh, featuring the return and debut of numerous prestige cable/streaming series, plus much, much more.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, S.H.I.E.L.D. and Gotham, for example, are due to return from long breaks, while fans of Fargo, The Leftovers and iZombie can finally look set their DVR for new episodes. There are hellos ahead, as American Gods come to life and The Handmaid’s Tale unspools, as well as some goodbyes, as FEUD, 24: Legacy and The Magicians wrap their seasons while Bates Motel shutters for good.

Here is our handy-dandy calendar or April premieres, returns, finales and specials, with series debuts noted in bold. Click to zoom and save the dates!

TV Schedule April 2017Preemptive P.S. My calendar-making skills have never been infallible — it’s more of a hobby, really —  so if you spot something that is (theoretically) missing, drop a polite note in Comments and I might include it in an update.

17 Comments
  1. Laura says:
    March 28, 2017 at 1:49 PM

    When does “Agents of SHIELD” come back?

    Reply
  2. Dick Whitman says:
    March 28, 2017 at 1:49 PM

    April 16th says The Good Wife instead of Fight.

    Reply
  3. Kevin Tran says:
    March 28, 2017 at 1:53 PM

    Looking forward to watch the finales of Homeland and 24: Legacy. Also the return of The Blacklist and SNL with Louis CK and Jimmy Fallon (hope there might another version of Twin Bed featuring the female cast and Lil’ Baby Aidy).

    Reply
  4. Wrstlgirl says:
    March 28, 2017 at 1:54 PM

    I’ve got Prison Break all set up on the DVR, cannot wait!!!

    Reply
  5. Brian says:
    March 28, 2017 at 1:58 PM

    American Dad returns April 10. Training Day moves to its new night April 8. Those are the only things coming to mind that were excluded. Maybe you might want to add Supergirl and Flash for April 24/25 as those are taking a 4 week break.

    Reply
    • Matt Webb Mitovich says:
      March 28, 2017 at 2:01 PM

      I’ll add Training Day next round. Can’t bother with multi-week break stuff; not enough hours in the day!

      Reply
  6. John says:
    March 28, 2017 at 2:01 PM

    No MST3K? (Drops April 14th on Netflix.)

    Reply
  7. Netty says:
    March 28, 2017 at 2:08 PM

    What would we do without your excellent calender-making skills Matt :-)

    Reply
  8. Jon says:
    March 28, 2017 at 2:09 PM

    Talking with Chris Hardwick starts April 9th.

    Reply
  9. kate says:
    March 28, 2017 at 2:40 PM

    Make sure you check your Prison Break recording, I set it up when I did the xfinity upgrade and while it always said it was recording (but then didn’t) Univision’s reruns of it, it didn’t initially appear for April’s premiere.

    Separately, I can’t wait for both iZombie (which I’ve become weirdly obsessed with recently) and, I can’t believe I am saying this, but the Leftovers (I just recently watched season 2).

    Reply
  10. Gwg says:
    March 28, 2017 at 2:50 PM

    I love you Matt for including My Little Pony FIM.

    Reply
  11. MMD says:
    March 28, 2017 at 3:06 PM

    Matt since you so thoughtfully pointed out to me in March that this not only is a calendar, suitable for framing and a great last minute gift idea, I just wanted you to know that it was an absolute hit and people have been bugging me for a followup April calendar! Thanks you’re a prince and I have my calendar and dvr set accordingly.

    Everyone is now getting GREAT Easter gifts early! :)

    Reply
