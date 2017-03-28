Bill O'Reilly Apologizes for His Comments About Maxine Waters' Hair

Fox News host Bill O’Reilly has apologized for his comments about Congresswoman Maxine Waters and her “James Brown wig.”

The host of The O’Reilly Factor visited Fox & Friends on Tuesday and, after a video clip of Waters ran, said: “I didn’t hear a word she said. I was looking at the James Brown wig… I didn’t say she wasn’t attractive. I love James Brown. But it’s the same hair!” (Watch the clip below.)

Now O’Reilly has apologized for those comments: “As I have said many times, I respect Congresswoman Maxine Waters for being sincere in her beliefs. I said that again today on Fox & Friends, calling her ‘old-school.’ Unfortunately, I also made a jest about her hair, which was dumb. I apologize.”

After his reference to Waters’ hair on Fox & Friends, O’Reilly did say of her, “She’s a sincere individual. Whatever she says, she believes. She’s not a phony. And that’s old-school… We’re giving Maxine a break here. I love you, Maxine. I want to see you on the Factor. And when hell freezes over, I’m sure that will happen.”