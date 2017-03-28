Bill O'Reilly Apologizes for His Comments About Maxine Waters' Hair

Fox News host Bill O’Reilly has apologized for his comments about Congresswoman Maxine Waters and her “James Brown wig.”
The host of The O’Reilly Factor visited Fox & Friends on Tuesday and, after a video clip of Waters ran, said: “I didn’t hear a word she said. I was looking at the James Brown wig… I didn’t say she wasn’t attractive. I love James Brown. But it’s the same hair!” (Watch the clip below.)
Now O’Reilly has apologized for those comments: “As I have said many times, I respect Congresswoman Maxine Waters for being sincere in her beliefs. I said that again today on Fox & Friends, calling her ‘old-school.’ Unfortunately, I also made a jest about her hair, which was dumb. I apologize.”
After his reference to Waters’ hair on Fox & Friends, O’Reilly did say of her, “She’s a sincere individual. Whatever she says, she believes. She’s not a phony. And that’s old-school… We’re giving Maxine a break here. I love you, Maxine. I want to see you on the Factor. And when hell freezes over, I’m sure that will happen.”
Rookie mistake, O’Reilly – everybody knows not to mess with a black woman’s hair under any circumstances.
It must be depressing to be a sad and angry old white man like Bill Orally, realizing that your time on this earth is drawing to a close, and that you’ve contributed nothing to the human race except pain and heartache.
And I say this with all due DISrespect.
Just another day at fox. The mediocre white male who are intimidated by strong black women. I guess it makes them feel superior when in reality it shows the typical insecure male chauvinist with nothing constructive to contribute. He is a waste of space.
God he’s gross. That “apology” was almost worse than the first remark. Not that I think Waters will be losing any sleep whatsoever over what he said – he’s just a whiny little mosquito to people like her, really – but jeez if there ever was a human being proving the need for the reform of cable media, then it’s this man.
That apology sounded more patronizing than sincere. “We’re giving Maxine a break here”, WTF? Boy bye.
That’s nice – now when will the dozens of media liberals who mocked Trump’s hair issue their apologies? I’ll hang up and wait for my answer.
you do realize there’s a different between a “TV news program” and a “satirical/comedy TV program” — right? try harder if not.
difference*
Her wig is culturally appropriative.