American Horror Story Taps Billy Eichner for Season 7 Tank-Topped (?) Role

For a dollar: Who’s the latest unexpected American Horror Story cast addition?

BILLY EICHNER! [Runs down sidewalk with microphone in hand]

The Billy on the Street host/Difficult People star will be part of the next installment of Ryan Murphy’s horror anthology, TVLine has confirmed.

The FX drama’s upcoming seventh season will concern itself with the 2016 American presidential election. Not much is known about how Eichner’s character fits into that scenario, except that — per our sister site Deadline — he’ll be in about six or seven of the 11 episodes, he’ll have scenes opposite Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters, and he (pardon me while I directly quote Deadline here, because this part is kind of amazing) “will mostly be wearing mysterious tank tops.”

Eichner’s other TV gigs include New Girl, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Hairspray Live!, Parks and Recreation and Bob’s Burgers.

In February, Murphy told Watch What Happens Live‘s Andy Cohen that President Donald Trump would “maybe” be a character in the new season, but he soon walked it back, commenting, “The themes of American Horror Story have always been allegories” and “You will not see Trump and [Hillary] Clinton as characters on the show.”