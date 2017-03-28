American Horror Story Taps Billy Eichner for Season 7 Tank-Topped (?) Role

For a dollar: Who’s the latest unexpected American Horror Story cast addition?
BILLY EICHNER! [Runs down sidewalk with microphone in hand]
The Billy on the Street host/Difficult People star will be part of the next installment of Ryan Murphy’s horror anthology, TVLine has confirmed.
The FX drama’s upcoming seventh season will concern itself with the 2016 American presidential election. Not much is known about how Eichner’s character fits into that scenario, except that — per our sister site Deadline — he’ll be in about six or seven of the 11 episodes, he’ll have scenes opposite Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters, and he (pardon me while I directly quote Deadline here, because this part is kind of amazing) “will mostly be wearing mysterious tank tops.”
Eichner’s other TV gigs include New Girl, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Hairspray Live!, Parks and Recreation and Bob’s Burgers.
In February, Murphy told Watch What Happens Live‘s Andy Cohen that President Donald Trump would “maybe” be a character in the new season, but he soon walked it back, commenting, “The themes of American Horror Story have always been allegories” and “You will not see Trump and [Hillary] Clinton as characters on the show.”
LOL! Best character description ever.
I don’t understand the appeal of this guy. I don’t find him funny, smart, endearing, or a good actor.
^^^This!
Quelle horreur! ;)
Let me guess, another gay character with no development? Ryan murphy and his crappy stunt casting. This show has gone down since after season 2. No one is likeable. They cram to much into 12 episodes. Hotel was a direct ripnoff of the hunger, roanoke was just unwatchable.
Thats it, i’m out
While I have not always finished every season of AHS (I dropped both Freakshow and Hotel around the halfway mark) I’ve given every season a chance however with his casting I’ll give this upcoming season a pass. I could not stand his character on Parks and Rec and I tried to watch Difficult People but I just did not find it funny
Wow, people actually stop watching a show because of ONE actor. I’ve seen it all
Welcome to the “age of outrage” mate.
Yeah, seems a bit extreme but whatever. I wouldn’t watch anything if I did that. Pretty much every show I watch has at least one actor/character I don’t particularly care for but they don’t ruin the entire show for me. I just deal.
Very interesting. I had no clue the 2016 election theme was a go. But that has my interest really piqued whereas Roanoke got boring really quickly
I’m also just realizing that the actor playing the real Matt Miller in Roanoke is the same actor playing adult Kevin in Moonlight. I was racking my brain on where I had seen him before.
He always looks like he’s smelling $hit. Great addition, Ryan Murphy! *sarcasm*
Absolutely love him and find him a very interesting guy so I am looking forward to seeing his character on my favourite show