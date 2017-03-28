Ratings: 24, Taken and Supergirl Rise

Fox’s 24: Legacy this Monday drew 3.2 million total viewers and a 0.9 rating, dropping a handful of eyeballs while rising a tenth in the demo from last week’s low. Leading out of that, APB (2.8 mil/0.6) dipped to new lows.
Over on NBC, The Voice (10.3 mil/2.3) ticked down week-to-week but dominated the night in the demo. Taken (5.2 mil/1.1) is currently up 11 percent and two tenths.
Elsewhere….
ABC | Dancing With the Stars (11 mil/1.7) slipped 9 and 19 percent from its premiere. Quantico (3.5 mil/0.8) is currently up a tenth.
THE CW | Supergirl (2.2 mil/0.7) rebounded 6 percent and a tenth from last week’s lows; Jane the Virgin (940K/0.4) also ticked up.
CBS | Leading out of reruns, the freshly renewed Superior Donuts (5.3 mil/1.1) ticked up from last week’s lows. A special Great Indoors (4.1 mil/0.9) underperformed last week’s 2 Broke Girls (as well, of course, as its own most recent Thursday, post-Bang episode).
24: Legacy continues to build more action and suspense than the original and last night was one of the best hours I’ve ever seen.
Really loving Terri Hatcher as Rhea on Supergirl. I laughed so hard when she b*tch slapped Mon-El. It was hilarious, so funny. I watched that scene so many times. I need more of Rhea/Teri Hatcher b*tch slapping on Supergirl. I need Real Housewives of Daxam prequel like the recapper mentioned.
I think Jane The Virgin will be moved to Friday’s next fall, I just hope it can stay steady for we can get a season 5. I’m getting tired of Most CW making it to 4 seasons and then done.
I don’t know if Jane should go beyond season four. This season is showing the cracks of its sustainability, I think.
Is Quantico not getting recapped anymore? Didn’t see it last night. Really enjoying the reboot they did. These last few episodes have been quite entertaining.