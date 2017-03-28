Ratings: 24, Taken and Supergirl Rise

Fox’s 24: Legacy this Monday drew 3.2 million total viewers and a 0.9 rating, dropping a handful of eyeballs while rising a tenth in the demo from last week’s low. Leading out of that, APB (2.8 mil/0.6) dipped to new lows.

Over on NBC, The Voice (10.3 mil/2.3) ticked down week-to-week but dominated the night in the demo. Taken (5.2 mil/1.1) is currently up 11 percent and two tenths.

Elsewhere….

ABC | Dancing With the Stars (11 mil/1.7) slipped 9 and 19 percent from its premiere. Quantico (3.5 mil/0.8) is currently up a tenth.

THE CW | Supergirl (2.2 mil/0.7) rebounded 6 percent and a tenth from last week’s lows; Jane the Virgin (940K/0.4) also ticked up.

CBS | Leading out of reruns, the freshly renewed Superior Donuts (5.3 mil/1.1) ticked up from last week’s lows. A special Great Indoors (4.1 mil/0.9) underperformed last week’s 2 Broke Girls (as well, of course, as its own most recent Thursday, post-Bang episode).

