True Detective Eyes Season 3 Renewal With Help From Deadwood Creator

HBO is reportedly reopening what many believed to be a cold case: True Detective.

Not only has series creator Nic Pizzolatto written several episodes of a possible third season, but according to EW.com, he’s been working alongside David Milch (Deadwood, NYPD Blue).

To keep all of this in perspective, though, a third season has not officially been ordered by HBO. Additionally, a showrunner for said season has not been named.

While the first season of the network’s anthology series premiered to critical acclaim in 2014 — not to mention a handful of nominations and wins at the Emmys and Golden Globes — its second outing wasn’t received as warmly, leading many to wonder if a third season was even in the cards. (The second season finale aired in Aug. 2015, which means nearly two years have passed since True Detective has aired a new episode.)

Are you hoping that HBO greenlights a third season? If so, what changes would you like to see made? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.