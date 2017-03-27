True Detective Eyes Season 3 Renewal With Help From Deadwood Creator

HBO is reportedly reopening what many believed to be a cold case: True Detective.
Not only has series creator Nic Pizzolatto written several episodes of a possible third season, but according to EW.com, he’s been working alongside David Milch (Deadwood, NYPD Blue).
To keep all of this in perspective, though, a third season has not officially been ordered by HBO. Additionally, a showrunner for said season has not been named.
While the first season of the network’s anthology series premiered to critical acclaim in 2014 — not to mention a handful of nominations and wins at the Emmys and Golden Globes — its second outing wasn’t received as warmly, leading many to wonder if a third season was even in the cards. (The second season finale aired in Aug. 2015, which means nearly two years have passed since True Detective has aired a new episode.)
The first season was amazing because it was actually kind of spooky and suspenseful. The second wasn’t great because it was too inflated and had way too much going on. With this show less is sometimes more.
………….. what can we do to persuade reese witherspoon, nicole kidman and shailene woodley to go in as the leads