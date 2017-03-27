Courtesy of Doubleday

The Underground Railroad Series, From Moonlight Director, Greenlit at Amazon

The Underground Railroad is full steam ahead at Amazon.

The streaming video site has ordered a one-hour limited series drama based on Colson Whitehead’s novel, TVLine has learned. The project will be written and directed by Barry Jenkins, who co-wrote and directed the Oscar-winning film Moonlight.

The Underground Railroad is a National Book Award-winning work that follows Cora, a young slave who tries to escape her Georgia plantation in the pre-Civil War South. When she reaches the Underground Railroad, she finds an actual subterranean rail system (tracks, tunnels, conductors, etc.) instead of the metaphorical network we know from history books.

“Going back to The Intuitionist, Colson’s writing has always defied convention, and The Underground Railroad is no different,” Jenkins said in a statement. “It’s a groundbreaking work that pays respect to our nation’s history while using the form to explore it in a thoughtful and original way. Preserving the sweep and grandeur of a story like this requires bold, innovative thinking, and in Amazon, we’ve found a partner whose reverence for storytelling and freeness of form is wholly in line with our vision.”

The Underground Railroad will be produced by Pastel and Plan B, both of which produced Moonlight.

4 Comments
  1. webly3 says:
    March 27, 2017 at 9:05 AM

    I’m sure this will be great, but I’m curious to see how different this will be from WGN America’s already great Underground.

    Reply
  2. brandy says:
    March 27, 2017 at 9:16 AM

    I love Underground…I don’t really need a replica.

    Reply
  3. Tim says:
    March 27, 2017 at 9:24 AM

    Agree with the other two comments.

    Reply
  4. Lauren says:
    March 27, 2017 at 9:58 AM

    Y’all. This is based on Colson Whitehead’s book. Read the description. Shoot, read the book. It will be nothing like WGN’s show.

    Reply
