Matt Shively Spaced Out
Shutterstock

Real O'Neals Brother Cast in NBC Pilot Spaced Out — Is ABC Comedy a Goner?

By /

The future is not looking good for The Real O’Neals.

Matt Shively — who plays older brother Jimmy O’Neal on the ABC series — has nabbed the lead role in NBC’s space-travel comedy pilot Spaced Out, our sister site Deadline reports.

RELATEDPilot Season ’17: Scoop on This Fall’s (Possible) New Shows, Who’s In Them

Shively will play Peter Gibbons, a working-class genius whose struggles to fit in with an established team are made more difficult when their job is to build a rocket to Mars.

Shively’s casting in the project — which hails from Undateable executive producers Adam Sztykiel and Bill Lawrence — is in second position to The Real O’Neals. However, the low-rated ABC laffer is not expected to be renewed for Season 3, according to Deadline. Averaging less than 3.1 million total viewers with a 0.9 demo rating this season, The Real O’Neals is the network’s least watched sitcom while tying Dr. Ken as its lowest rated.

RELATEDGrey’s Anatomy Alum Sara Ramirez Blasts ABC for ‘Biphobic’ Real O’Neals Episode: ‘I Am Truly Disheartened’

Additionally, Christine Woods (Hello Ladies, FlashForward) has joined the cast as Maxine “Max” Donovan, an alpha female engineer. The ensemble also includes Donald Faison (Scrubs), Miranda Cosgrove (iCarly), Brett Goldstein and Ken Kirby.

Will you miss The Real O’Neals if it doesn’t come back for another season?

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

3 Comments
  1. Molly says:
    March 27, 2017 at 7:12 PM

    Yes! I will miss this show. It’s super funny and has a lot of heart…💔

    Reply
  2. Jimmy says:
    March 27, 2017 at 7:15 PM

    Well, that’s a shame. The Real O’Neals can be a bit hokey at times, but it’s a fun show.

    Reply
  3. Kevin Tran says:
    March 27, 2017 at 7:33 PM

    Real O’Neals should be a goner soon. I remember Matt Shively when he was on True Jackson VP alongside Keke Palmer.

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 