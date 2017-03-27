Real O'Neals Brother Cast in NBC Pilot Spaced Out — Is ABC Comedy a Goner?

The future is not looking good for The Real O’Neals.

Matt Shively — who plays older brother Jimmy O’Neal on the ABC series — has nabbed the lead role in NBC’s space-travel comedy pilot Spaced Out, our sister site Deadline reports.

Shively will play Peter Gibbons, a working-class genius whose struggles to fit in with an established team are made more difficult when their job is to build a rocket to Mars.

Shively’s casting in the project — which hails from Undateable executive producers Adam Sztykiel and Bill Lawrence — is in second position to The Real O’Neals. However, the low-rated ABC laffer is not expected to be renewed for Season 3, according to Deadline. Averaging less than 3.1 million total viewers with a 0.9 demo rating this season, The Real O’Neals is the network’s least watched sitcom while tying Dr. Ken as its lowest rated.

Additionally, Christine Woods (Hello Ladies, FlashForward) has joined the cast as Maxine “Max” Donovan, an alpha female engineer. The ensemble also includes Donald Faison (Scrubs), Miranda Cosgrove (iCarly), Brett Goldstein and Ken Kirby.

