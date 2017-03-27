NCIS and 24 Others Get Finale Dates at CBS — Which Might Be Series Finales?

CBS has announced season finale dates for NCIS, The Big Bang Theory, Survivor, Bull and 21 other series — a few of which might be unceremoniously marking their series finale, depending on how things shake out over the next seven weeks.

Series that have already wrapped their seasons and still await word on renewal (…or not) include The Odd Couple, Code Black, Pure Genius and Hunted, while Doubt of course was pulled from CBS’ schedule after two airings. The 29th running of The Amazing Race starts this Thursday, March 30 (at 10/9c), Training Day moves to Saturdays starting April 8 and Undercover Boss resumes its season on Friday, April 28.

FRIDAY, APRIL 14

8 pm MacGyver Season 1 finale

SATURDAY, APRIl 15

8 pm Ransom Season 1 finale (not yet renewed)

MONDAY, APRIl 17

9:30 pm 2 Broke Girls Season 6 finale (not yet renewed)

FRIDAY, MAY 5

10 pm Blue Bloods Season 7 finale

MONDAY, MAY 8

8 pm Kevin Can Wait Season 1 finale

9 pm Superior Donuts Season 1 finale

WEDNESDAY, MAY 10

9 pm Criminal Minds Season 12 finale (not yet renewed)

THURSDAY, MAY 11

8 pm The Big Bang Theory Season 10 finale

8:30 pm The Great Indoors Season 1 finale (not yet renewed)

9 pm Mom Season 4 finale

9;30 pm Life in Pieces Season 2 finale

FRIDAY, MAY 12

9 pm Hawaii Five-0 Season 7 finale

SUNDAY, MAY 14

8 pm NCIS: Los Angeles Season 8 finale

MONDAY, MAY 15

8:30 pm Man With a Plan Season 1 finale

10 pm Scorpion Season 3 finale

TUESDAY, MAY 16

8 pm NCIS Season 14 finale

10 pm NCIS: New Orleans Season 3 finale

WEDNESDAY, MAY 17

9 pm Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders Season 2 finale (two hours; not yet renewed)

FRIDAY, MAY 19

8 pm Undercover Boss Season 8 finale (not yet renewed)

SATURDAY, MAY 20

9 pm Training Day Season 1 finale (not yet renewed)

SUNDAY, MAY 21

9 pm Madam Secretary Season 3 finale

10 pm Elementary Season 5 finale (not yet renewed; should CBS Keep or Cut it?)

TUESDAY, MAY 23

9 pm Bull Season 1 finale

WEDNESDAY, MAY 24

8 pm Survivor Season 34 finale (two hours plus reunion show)

THURSDAY, JUNE 1

10 pm The Amazing Race Season 29 finale (not yet renewed)

