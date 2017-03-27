Ratings: March Madness Boosts CBS' Sunday Slate; Once Ticks Up

Boosted by NCAA men’s basketball tournament action — which teed up 60 Minutes‘ best numbers since Nov. 27 (14.9 mil/2.7) — CBS’ scripted Sunday slate saw sizable bounces.
Pending adjustments, NCIS: Los Angeles drew 11.3 million total viewers and a 1.6 rating, marking a 5-episode high in audience and its best demo number since Nov. 13. Madam Secretary (8.5 mil/1.1) and on-the-bubble Elementary (5.6 mil/0.8) also enjoyed bigger audiences while hitting their best ratings since Dec. 18.
Elsewhere….
ABC | Bubble drama Once Upon a Time (2.95 mil/0.9) ticked up from last week’s series lows. Time After Time (1.93 mil/0.4) stabilized, while American Crime (1.6 mil/0.3) continued to slide.
NBC | Little Big Shots (9.7 mil/1.7) ticked up, while Chicago Justice (5.8 mil/1.0) and Shades of Blue (4.4 mil/0.8) stabilized.
FOX | Bob’s Burgers (1.8 mil/0.8) was steady, while a second helping did 1.9 mil/0.9 in The Simpsons‘ slot. Making History (1.6 mil/0.7) and Family Guy (2.4 mil/1.1) were steady, while Last Man on Earth (2 mil/0.9) ticked up.
Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.
NCIS LA seems lost now without Ganger
Once Upon a Time had a nice evil queen story, but when they wrap stuff up nicely it makes me feel like the show is nearing an end or at least an end to the long running story.
I still cannot believe that ABC is killing AMERICAN CRIME. One of the highest-quality shows on regular TV. They should have kept it on its past night to retain viewers. Instead they moved it to Sunday with so much competition. RIP.