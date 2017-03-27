"Everyone just calm down. I'm not wearing leggings." (Courtesy of CBS)

Ratings: March Madness Boosts CBS' Sunday Slate; Once Ticks Up

By /

Boosted by NCAA men’s basketball tournament action — which teed up 60 Minutes‘ best numbers since Nov. 27 (14.9 mil/2.7) — CBS’ scripted Sunday slate saw sizable bounces.

Pending adjustments, NCIS: Los Angeles drew 11.3 million total viewers and a 1.6 rating, marking a 5-episode high in audience and its best demo number since Nov. 13. Madam Secretary (8.5 mil/1.1) and on-the-bubble Elementary (5.6 mil/0.8) also enjoyed bigger audiences while hitting their best ratings since Dec. 18.

RELATEDCBS Renews 16 Series, Including Bull, Five-0 — What’s Missing?

Elsewhere….

ABC | Bubble drama Once Upon a Time (2.95 mil/0.9) ticked up from last week’s series lows. Time After Time (1.93 mil/0.4) stabilized, while American Crime (1.6 mil/0.3) continued to slide.

RELATEDOnce Upon a Time Recap: Regina’s Change of Heart, Hook Sunk by Secret

NBC | Little Big Shots (9.7 mil/1.7) ticked up, while Chicago Justice (5.8 mil/1.0) and Shades of Blue (4.4 mil/0.8) stabilized.

RELATEDThe Walking Dead Recap: Life Swap

FOX | Bob’s Burgers (1.8 mil/0.8) was steady, while a second helping did 1.9 mil/0.9 in The Simpsons‘ slot. Making History (1.6 mil/0.7) and Family Guy (2.4 mil/1.1) were steady, while Last Man on Earth (2 mil/0.9) ticked up.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

3 Comments
  1. michaelaterndrup says:
    March 27, 2017 at 8:55 AM

    NCIS LA seems lost now without Ganger

    Reply
  2. chadcronin says:
    March 27, 2017 at 8:56 AM

    Once Upon a Time had a nice evil queen story, but when they wrap stuff up nicely it makes me feel like the show is nearing an end or at least an end to the long running story.

    Reply
  3. GuessWhat says:
    March 27, 2017 at 9:30 AM

    I still cannot believe that ABC is killing AMERICAN CRIME. One of the highest-quality shows on regular TV. They should have kept it on its past night to retain viewers. Instead they moved it to Sunday with so much competition. RIP.

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 