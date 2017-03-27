Ratings: March Madness Boosts CBS' Sunday Slate; Once Ticks Up

"Everyone just calm down. I'm not wearing leggings." (Courtesy of CBS)

Boosted by NCAA men’s basketball tournament action — which teed up 60 Minutes‘ best numbers since Nov. 27 (14.9 mil/2.7) — CBS’ scripted Sunday slate saw sizable bounces.

Pending adjustments, NCIS: Los Angeles drew 11.3 million total viewers and a 1.6 rating, marking a 5-episode high in audience and its best demo number since Nov. 13. Madam Secretary (8.5 mil/1.1) and on-the-bubble Elementary (5.6 mil/0.8) also enjoyed bigger audiences while hitting their best ratings since Dec. 18.

RELATEDCBS Renews 16 Series, Including Bull, Five-0 — What’s Missing?

Elsewhere….

ABC | Bubble drama Once Upon a Time (2.95 mil/0.9) ticked up from last week’s series lows. Time After Time (1.93 mil/0.4) stabilized, while American Crime (1.6 mil/0.3) continued to slide.

RELATEDOnce Upon a Time Recap: Regina’s Change of Heart, Hook Sunk by Secret

NBC | Little Big Shots (9.7 mil/1.7) ticked up, while Chicago Justice (5.8 mil/1.0) and Shades of Blue (4.4 mil/0.8) stabilized.

RELATEDThe Walking Dead Recap: Life Swap

FOX | Bob’s Burgers (1.8 mil/0.8) was steady, while a second helping did 1.9 mil/0.9 in The Simpsons‘ slot. Making History (1.6 mil/0.7) and Family Guy (2.4 mil/1.1) were steady, while Last Man on Earth (2 mil/0.9) ticked up.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.