May Sweeps Scorecard 2017: Deaths, Breakups, Weddings, Firings, Sex, Resurrections, Time Jumps and More!

A lot of people consider it spring as soon as the snow starts to melt and a flower or two blooms. But — and we hardly need to tell you this! — we TV fanatics are a breed apart. To us, it isn’t spring until TVLine has dropped its annual May Sweeps Scorecard. And guess what — today’s the day!

As always, the spoilergasm is overflowing with teasers about who’s getting knocked off, knocked up or just knocked down a peg or two before the end of Sweeps (and, not coincidentally, so many series’ season finales). When you see a [SPOILER] tag, you’ll know you’re circling a secret we’re not at liberty to divulge. But, of course, that shouldn’t and — who are we kidding? — won’t stop you from guessing.

Wait, wait. Not so fast. Before you dive in:
• Keep in mind that most of the entries pertain to series regulars or recurring characters on shows that air on a broadcast network (i.e. ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, The CW). Also, limited series — like Fox’s Shots Fired— are not eligible.
• Also keep in mind that, as the plots twist and information leaks, we’ll be updating the Scorecard (and re-updating it… and RE-re-updating it) with additional entries. And then once Sweeps commences, we’ll be revealing the identities of the individuals behind the [SPOILER] tags (but only after the twists play out on air). In other words, bookmark this page now.
• Lastly, keep in mind that, if it’s on the Scorecard, it occurs during May Sweeps, which this year begins Thursday, April 27 and ends Wednesday, May 24.

OK, now you can start reading. What? You already had? Is it any wonder why we love you people?

Number of characters giving birth: 1
1. [SPOILER]

Number of couples having sex, kissing or saying “I Love You” for the first time: 6
1. [SPOILER]
2. [SPOILER]
3. [SPOILER]
4. [SPOILER]
5. [SPOILER]
6. [SPOILER]

Number of new pregnancies: 1
1. [SPOILER]

Number of weddings: 1
1. [SPOILER]

Number of couples reuniting: 7
1. [SPOILER]
2. [SPOILER]
3. [SPOILER]
4. [SPOILER]
5. [SPOILER]
6. [SPOILER]
7. [SPOILER]

Number of fatalities: 11
1. [SPOILER]
2. [SPOILER]
3. [SPOILER]
4. [SPOILER]
5. [SPOILER]
6. [SPOILER]
7. [SPOILER]
8. [SPOILER]
8. [SPOILER]
9. [SPOILER]
10. [SPOILER]
11. [SPOILER]

37 Comments
  1. Spence says:
    March 27, 2017 at 11:50 AM

    It’s HERE!!! *heart eyes emoji*

  2. Ryan says:
    March 27, 2017 at 11:52 AM

    Calling it now: nuclear disaster is going to be Blindspot.

  3. Mary says:
    March 27, 2017 at 11:53 AM

    I have my top 11 and they’re all Mon-El.

  4. Stewart Westland says:
    March 27, 2017 at 11:54 AM

    nuclear disaster – The 100, me thinks! And i’d say its pretty obvious that Once Upon A time will be a time jump haha

  5. AlliDone says:
    March 27, 2017 at 11:57 AM

    This is my FAVORITE spring tradition!

  6. Rob says:
    March 27, 2017 at 11:58 AM

    I’d say Once Upon a Time is a lock for a time jump. I’d say that Nuclear Disaster is maybe Quantico although that seems too on the nose. Either way, I’m pumped. I look forward to this scorecard all year! Thanks Team TVLine.

  7. Butch says:
    March 27, 2017 at 11:58 AM

    Hook and Emma will get back together on Once. Mon-El will leave Kara to be the good Prince of Daxam after over throwing his parents on Supergirl. Iris will seem to die on The Flash but be saved next season.

  8. Angela says:
    March 27, 2017 at 12:00 PM

    I always like the specific items on this list. Like a nuclear disaster. That narrows things down pretty considerably :p.
    .
    Ohhhhhh, boy. It’s here. The nice part is that most of my shows have well wrapped up their seasons/aren’t on a broadcast network by the time this rolls around, so “Criminal Minds” is the main one I need to focus on. And given everything going on this season on “Criminal Minds”, I’m especially nervous about what that show will bring us for sweeps. Still looking forward to how this scorecard fills out, though :).

  9. Jiří Hofer (@Mayderpro) says:
    March 27, 2017 at 12:02 PM

    Time jump probably Grimm at the end I guess

    Breakups/Divorces is hard to guess but there are 3 couples in The Big Bang Theory, perhaps one of them is not gonna make it.

  10. Kaci says:
    March 27, 2017 at 12:02 PM

    Just keep Iris West, Bellamy Blake and Raven Reyes safe!

    Save my three favs! 🙏🙏🙏

    I love this spoiler list. It always raises the stakes. Just tell us Matt! 😬😅

  11. Wrstlgirl says:
    March 27, 2017 at 12:05 PM

    Rosalie has to give birth or at least be seen with the babies in a time jump on Grimm. They can’t end the show without showing us those babies!!

  12. Mar says:
    March 27, 2017 at 12:06 PM

    One of the kisses better be Bellarke or else.

  13. Gem says:
    March 27, 2017 at 12:08 PM

    I’m sure someone is dying and/or leaving Grey’s. Completely predictable.

  14. Manu says:
    March 27, 2017 at 12:09 PM

    Alex and Maggie will definitely say the L word (not lesbian, the other one) for the first time.

  15. Emma Posty says:
    March 27, 2017 at 12:13 PM

    Hopefully no Olicity, Olicity was cancer to Arrow and the shows been ample better (Shown with reviews) since it ended.

  16. Isa says:
    March 27, 2017 at 12:17 PM

    Alex and Maggie will say ILY for the first time
    Hopefully MonEl is in the fatalities list.

  17. rain6304 says:
    March 27, 2017 at 12:21 PM

    I am very curious to see if any of these apply to Lucifer. The news well for that show has run quite dry as of late.

  18. Andrew says:
    March 27, 2017 at 12:25 PM

    Nuclear Disaster could be on “Designated Survivor” since they wrapped up the Vice President storyline awful quick.

  19. ChicagoDan says:
    March 27, 2017 at 12:30 PM

    Reign can always be counted on for a few deaths.

  20. sofia says:
    March 27, 2017 at 12:31 PM

    One of the big returns will be Morgan on Criminal Minds. And I just hope none of the deaths are there, especially an off-screen one, because they were filming by the wall of the fallen agents a couple of weeks ago for the season finale, and I’m scared they might kill off Hotch.
    And this is basically all I care about this season.

  21. Misti says:
    March 27, 2017 at 12:31 PM

    Nuclear Disaster = The 100, except that seems pretty darn obvious since they told us it was going to happen in LAST year’s finale…

    • Emily says:
      March 27, 2017 at 12:39 PM

      Definitely too obvious considering this whole season has been about them trying to figure out how to survive the impending nuclear disaster.

  22. kmw says:
    March 27, 2017 at 12:32 PM

    Ok I didn’t care about this years list until I saw the nuclear one. That has to be Designated Survivor. otherwise since Bones is gone there is nothing I could even come close to guessing

  23. Beverley says:
    March 27, 2017 at 12:32 PM

    Couples : Meredith and Nathan, April and Jackson

  24. Karen says:
    March 27, 2017 at 12:35 PM

    its that time of the year when fans get nervous of whats going to go down on their fave shows and i am already afraid of it lol

  25. Azerty says:
    March 27, 2017 at 12:36 PM

    I guess considering the article above Earth 2 Laurel Lance is one of the big return?

  26. Jana says:
    March 27, 2017 at 12:38 PM

    Couple reuniting: Weller and Jane on Blindspot.

  27. William 'Bill' Hoffman says:
    March 27, 2017 at 12:43 PM

    This has to be the dumbest thing you guys do!!

  28. Chris says:
    March 27, 2017 at 12:45 PM

    My only wish is that Jane the Virgin resurrects Michael.

