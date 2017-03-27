Arrow: Katie Cassidy to Return as Series Regular for Season 6, Playing [Spoiler]

Arrow has targeted original cast member Katie Cassidy for another encore — but this time as a series regular, for Season 6.
Cassidy will in fact return to the CW series in the final two episodes of this season, playing dearly departed Laurel Lance’s Earth-Two doppelgänger, the metahuman Black Siren, then continue in the same role starting this fall.
In announcing Cassidy’s new deal, Arrow co-showrunner Marc Guggenheim said in a statement, “One of the things that most excites us about Arrow is that we go where the story takes us. Last year, the story took us to the tragic death of Laurel Lance. This year, our midseason finale reintroduced us to Laurel’s doppelgänger, Black Siren. We were so taken by Katie’s fearless interpretation of this character that we knew her story was not yet finished.
“We couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome Katie back to Arrow as Black Siren,” he added, “though as her appearances on Arrow and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow this season show, she never really left the family.”
As announced last month via Twitter, Cassidy will appear in Legends‘ Season 2 finale (airing Tuesday, April 4), but as Laurel.
Cassidy was an original Arrow cast member and stuck with the series until the final stretch of Season 4, when Damien Darhk fatally stabbed Black Canary with one of Oliver’s arrows. She has made six #DCTV appearances since then, though, either in flashbacks, as part of an alternate reality or as Black Siren.
Ugh, why?!
really?
Mmm, interesting, wonder if it will be as a baddie, or joining the team!?!?
What happened to the ‘series regular on all DC shows’ deal that we heard about last year for her, John Barrowman and Wentworth Mille? Did I read that wrong?
They’ve all appeared in the other shows. Barrowman has been on Legends practically the entire season. Miller has been on the Flash at least twice and Legends several times. It looks like he might appear on Legends again the rest of the season.
But that is more of as an ‘reoccurring role’ not ‘series regular’. I always thought it was odd that they were getting series regular on all four shows but maybe they got a series regular contract but their episode count would be the same amount as if they were on one show but would be spread across the whole universe. Also haven’t seen any of them on Supergirl….I am just confused to what that deal was supposed to actually be.
Series regular only means you’ll be in at least 11 episodes. Not every episode
Oh Katie…you’re too good for this show
Soooo does this mean the new Black Canary won’t stay? I guess they can keep two meta humans with the same superpower one the same team but the example of Barry and Wally in Team Flash show this is not working…
YES! So flipping exciting, I missed having Katie on this show. And the bitter tears of the haters are delicious.
I am happy she is returning, but she is too good for this show.
Ollie will be trying to redeem her and himself. This had got to be impossible for Captain Lance. Looking forward to seeing original Laurel on Legends with her sister Sara.
Booooooooo!!!!!!!!!
I like her better as Black Siren, so it might be good. Anything to pull up this crap show would be appreciated
Thank goodness. I love Katie Cassidy and actually stopped watching the show when her character died. I didn’t even watch the episode, just read a recap here and couldn’t continue the show any further. That was the first time I ever stopped watching a show because of the death of a character. And to be clear, I LOVE Felicity so it had nothing to do with Olicity.
Anyways, great news!!
Katie Cassidy is going to ride Arrow until the wheels fall off.
Honestly, I wish Katie had become a regular on Legends. That show seems to be the best fit for her. Besides, it would be great fun for Sara to interact with E-2 version of her sister.
YES A MILLION TIMES YES!!!!
These writers credibility is shot and on top of that they’re JUST STUPID lol!
Really? I know her fans will be happy but if they wanted to keep KC on the show they might as well kept Laurel around.
Is she going to be next season’s bad guy? Because I doubt the character has what it takes.
Also are the keeping the other lady with the canary cry around as well.
Black Siren is much more fun and palatable than E1 Laurel, so this could be fun. She’s terrible at fight sequences though so fingers crossed she stalks about in leather rather than trying to do fight scenes.