Arrow Season 6 Katie Cassidy Siren
Courtesy of The CW

Arrow: Katie Cassidy to Return as Series Regular for Season 6, Playing [Spoiler]

By /

Arrow has targeted original cast member Katie Cassidy for another encore — but this time as a series regular, for Season 6.

Cassidy will in fact return to the CW series in the final two episodes of this season, playing dearly departed Laurel Lance’s Earth-Two doppelgänger, the metahuman Black Siren, then continue in the same role starting this fall.

PHOTOSArrow‘s Felicity Suits Up for Legends of Tomorrow

In announcing Cassidy’s new deal, Arrow co-showrunner Marc Guggenheim said in a statement, “One of the things that most excites us about Arrow is that we go where the story takes us. Last year, the story took us to the tragic death of Laurel Lance. This year, our midseason finale reintroduced us to Laurel’s doppelgänger, Black Siren. We were so taken by Katie’s fearless interpretation of this character that we knew her story was not yet finished.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome Katie back to Arrow as Black Siren,” he added, “though as her appearances on Arrow and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow this season show, she never really left the family.”

RELATEDAsk Ausiello: Scoop on Arrow‘s ‘Olicity’ and More

As announced last month via Twitter, Cassidy will appear in Legends‘ Season 2 finale (airing Tuesday, April 4), but as Laurel.

Cassidy was an original Arrow cast member and stuck with the series until the final stretch of Season 4, when Damien Darhk fatally stabbed Black Canary with one of Oliver’s arrows. She has made six #DCTV appearances since then, though, either in flashbacks, as part of an alternate reality or as Black Siren.

Want more scoop on Arrow, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

21 Comments
  1. Michelle says:
    March 27, 2017 at 12:32 PM

    Ugh, why?!

    Reply
  2. patty says:
    March 27, 2017 at 12:32 PM

    really?

    Reply
  3. Stewart Westland says:
    March 27, 2017 at 12:32 PM

    Mmm, interesting, wonder if it will be as a baddie, or joining the team!?!?

    Reply
  4. Elissa says:
    March 27, 2017 at 12:32 PM

    What happened to the ‘series regular on all DC shows’ deal that we heard about last year for her, John Barrowman and Wentworth Mille? Did I read that wrong?

    Reply
    • Ann says:
      March 27, 2017 at 12:37 PM

      They’ve all appeared in the other shows. Barrowman has been on Legends practically the entire season. Miller has been on the Flash at least twice and Legends several times. It looks like he might appear on Legends again the rest of the season.

      Reply
      • Elissa says:
        March 27, 2017 at 12:40 PM

        But that is more of as an ‘reoccurring role’ not ‘series regular’. I always thought it was odd that they were getting series regular on all four shows but maybe they got a series regular contract but their episode count would be the same amount as if they were on one show but would be spread across the whole universe. Also haven’t seen any of them on Supergirl….I am just confused to what that deal was supposed to actually be.

        Reply
  5. Chris says:
    March 27, 2017 at 12:32 PM

    Oh Katie…you’re too good for this show

    Reply
  6. Azerty says:
    March 27, 2017 at 12:34 PM

    Soooo does this mean the new Black Canary won’t stay? I guess they can keep two meta humans with the same superpower one the same team but the example of Barry and Wally in Team Flash show this is not working…

    Reply
  7. Mar says:
    March 27, 2017 at 12:34 PM

    YES! So flipping exciting, I missed having Katie on this show. And the bitter tears of the haters are delicious.

    Reply
  8. Donna says:
    March 27, 2017 at 12:35 PM

    I am happy she is returning, but she is too good for this show.

    Reply
  9. Butch says:
    March 27, 2017 at 12:36 PM

    Ollie will be trying to redeem her and himself. This had got to be impossible for Captain Lance. Looking forward to seeing original Laurel on Legends with her sister Sara.

    Reply
  10. Cyndi cromarty says:
    March 27, 2017 at 12:38 PM

    Booooooooo!!!!!!!!!

    Reply
  11. Idiotbox Watcher (@IdiotboxWatcher) says:
    March 27, 2017 at 12:38 PM

    I like her better as Black Siren, so it might be good. Anything to pull up this crap show would be appreciated

    Reply
  12. Jooshua says:
    March 27, 2017 at 12:39 PM

    Thank goodness. I love Katie Cassidy and actually stopped watching the show when her character died. I didn’t even watch the episode, just read a recap here and couldn’t continue the show any further. That was the first time I ever stopped watching a show because of the death of a character. And to be clear, I LOVE Felicity so it had nothing to do with Olicity.

    Anyways, great news!!

    Reply
  13. Deion says:
    March 27, 2017 at 12:40 PM

    Katie Cassidy is going to ride Arrow until the wheels fall off.

    Reply
  14. ndixit says:
    March 27, 2017 at 12:40 PM

    Honestly, I wish Katie had become a regular on Legends. That show seems to be the best fit for her. Besides, it would be great fun for Sara to interact with E-2 version of her sister.

    Reply
  15. Phillip says:
    March 27, 2017 at 12:40 PM

    YES A MILLION TIMES YES!!!!

    Reply
  16. Warrior Lovers (@little_one63) says:
    March 27, 2017 at 12:41 PM

    These writers credibility is shot and on top of that they’re JUST STUPID lol!

    Reply
  17. Jess says:
    March 27, 2017 at 12:42 PM

    Really? I know her fans will be happy but if they wanted to keep KC on the show they might as well kept Laurel around.
    Is she going to be next season’s bad guy? Because I doubt the character has what it takes.
    Also are the keeping the other lady with the canary cry around as well.

    Reply
  18. Betty Boop says:
    March 27, 2017 at 12:43 PM

    Black Siren is much more fun and palatable than E1 Laurel, so this could be fun. She’s terrible at fight sequences though so fingers crossed she stalks about in leather rather than trying to do fight scenes.

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 