Abby Lee Miller Quits Dance Moms

In what should only come as a mild shock to anyone who’s been following Abby Lee Miller‘s recent legal battles, the star of Lifetime’s Dance Moms has formally announced her departure from the long-running reality series.
“I will no longer take part in Dance Moms,” Miller wrote late Sunday night on Instagram. “For the past six years/seven seasons, I have asked, begged and even demanded creative credit for all the ideas, award-winning routines, themes and costuming to no avail … I just have a problem with being manipulated, disrespected and used — day in and day out — by men who never took a dance lesson in their lives and tread women like dirt.”
It should be noted that the above quote was slightly edited for clarity. You can read MILLER’S FULL, CAPS-LOCKED STATEMENT below:
–
Of course, even if Miller decided not to part ways with the show — which follows the exploits of the Abby Lee Dance Company, based in Pittsburgh, Pa. — it’s entirely possible she’d still be unavailable for future tapings. She’s expected back in court in May for a hearing which could result in her being sentenced to more than two years in prison for fraud.
Dance Moms fans, could you see the series continuing successfully without Miller at the helm? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.
