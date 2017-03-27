Abby Lee Miller Quits Dance Moms

Abby Lee Miller Dance Moms
In what should only come as a mild shock to anyone who’s been following Abby Lee Miller‘s recent legal battles, the star of Lifetime’s Dance Moms has formally announced her departure from the long-running reality series.

“I will no longer take part in Dance Moms,” Miller wrote late Sunday night on Instagram. “For the past six years/seven seasons, I have asked, begged and even demanded creative credit for all the ideas, award-winning routines, themes and costuming to no avail … I just have a problem with being manipulated, disrespected and used — day in and day out — by men who never took a dance lesson in their lives and tread women like dirt.”

It should be noted that the above quote was slightly edited for clarity. You can read MILLER’S FULL, CAPS-LOCKED STATEMENT below:

The majority of children that follow me may be fast asleep, however now is the critical time to make the following statement: I WILL NO LONGER TAKE PART IN DANCE MOMS. FOR THE PAST SIX YEARS/ SEVEN SEASONS I HAVE ASKED, BEGGED, AND EVEN DEMANDED CREATIVE CREDIT FOR ALL THE IDEAS, AWARD WINNING ROUTINES, THEMES, AND COSTUMING – TO NO AVAIL! TODAY, I WAS SO PROUD THAT I WENT AGAINST THE PRODUCER'S IDEA (ONCE AGAIN) TO ENTER A COMMAND PERFORMANCE OF ONE OF MY FAVORITE NUMBERS… "WHERE HAVE ALL THE CHILDREN GONE?" ALONG WITH THREE BEAUTIFUL SOLOS! I don't have a problem working with any kid, I love children and have dedicated my life to making other people's children successful! I JUST HAVE A PROBLEM WITH BEING MANIPULATED, DISRESPECTED, AND USED – DAY IN AND DAY OUT BY MEN WHO NEVER TOOK A DANCE LESSON IN THEIR LIVES AND TREAT WOMEN LIKE DIRT! #dancemoms #season7 #ALDC #aldcalways #newbeginnings #aldcla #alllovedancecourage

A post shared by Abby Lee Miller (@therealabbylee) on


Of course, even if Miller decided not to part ways with the show — which follows the exploits of the Abby Lee Dance Company, based in Pittsburgh, Pa. — it’s entirely possible she’d still be unavailable for future tapings. She’s expected back in court in May for a hearing which could result in her being sentenced to more than two years in prison for fraud.

Dance Moms fans, could you see the series continuing successfully without Miller at the helm? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

5 Comments
  1. webly3 says:
    March 27, 2017 at 2:48 PM

    Lol

    Reply
  2. Rachel says:
    March 27, 2017 at 2:51 PM

    Peace out. Won’t miss ya. Hope you get the jail time you deserve

    Reply
  3. Van says:
    March 27, 2017 at 2:54 PM

    No charges for child abuse?

    Reply
  4. John Corbae says:
    March 27, 2017 at 2:58 PM

    I hated Abbey Lee. My wife would like to watch the show for the little girls dancing. (An excuse that reminded me of reading Playboy for the articles.) If they found a less abusive, anger filled instructor, I might even watch the show.

    Reply
  5. Anonymous says:
    March 27, 2017 at 3:11 PM

    This garbage is still on??? I quit watching 3 years ago.

    Reply
