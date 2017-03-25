Pretty Little Liars @ PaleyFest: 'Happy Endings' for All, Plus More 7B Scoop

Several of Rosewood’s finest assembled Saturday at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre to tease the final 10 episodes of Pretty Little Liars, which showrunner Marlene King considers a “love letter to the fans.”

For starters, we’ve got good news — and bad news — for your favorite couples: “All the end games will be the end games,” King promised, though she was quick to clarify that “no one will get there super easily.”

Added executive producer Joseph Dougherty, “Without hurdles, the prize is not worthy. You have to earn your happy endings.”

Speaking of couples, both Shay Mitchell and Sasha Pieterse are “excited” for the Emily-Alison action still to come — but if you were hoping they’d slip up and confirm the identity of Alison’s baby daddy, no dice. “We don’t know who the father is, really,” Pieterse said. (Lies!)

As for Aria and Ezra, Ian Harding said he believes the couple “can overcome anything,” giving fans even more hope for that long-awaited “Ezria” wedding.

Looking ahead to the series finale, Janel Parrish described the final table read as “bittersweet.” Added Pieterse, “I got the hardest line — but I can’t tell you.”

As a bonus treat for fans, Pieterse — who almost landed the role of Hanna — read a Hanna scene opposite Parrish. Check it out in full below:

Did you know that @SashaaPieterse almost got the role of Hanna? Here's Sasha reading a Hanna scene with @JanelParrish (Mona).#PLLatPaleyFest pic.twitter.com/CW54q9LpaL — Pretty Little Liars (@PLLTVSeries) March 25, 2017

