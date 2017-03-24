Mandy Moore Is Not Down With That 'Morbid' Tangled/Frozen Fan Theory

Tangled duo Rapunzel and Flynn may be seen attending Elsa’s coronation in Frozen, but if there’s any other connection between the two Disney franchises, Mandy Moore doesn’t want to hear it.

RELATEDTangled: The Series (Already!) Renewed for Season 2 at Disney Channel

While discussing Disney Channel’s Tangled: The Series — which premieres Friday at 7:30/6:30c — TVLine presented Moore, who voices Rapunzel, with the popular (albeit debunked) internet theory that Anna and Elsa’s parents’ ship sunk while they were on their way to attend Rapunzel and Flynn’s wedding.

“That’s a pretty morbid fan theory,” she admits in our video interview above. “It feels like someone is really reaching into Lost territory or something.” (And we didn’t even get to the part of where Ariel then discovers the parents’ sunken ship in The Little Mermaid!)

VIDEOSExclusive: Liv and Maddie‘s Dove Cameron Recalls Her Favorite Guest Star Ahead of Series Finale

To be fair, though, Moore isn’t a huge fan of any other Disney franchise entering Tangled territory.

“I know that Disney Channel is very big on crossovers, but I feel like the world and Kingdom of Corona is so rich,” she told us. “There are limitless characters. … I feel like we have plenty of new characters to introduce, and perhaps some familiar faces. I don’t know if we need any crossovers at this point.”

And with a roster of characters voiced by the likes of Zachary Levi (Chuck), Julie Bowen (Modern Family), Jeremy Jordan (Supergirl) and Sean Hayes (Will & Grace), we can’t say we disagree.

RELATEDAndi Mack Creator Shares the Secret of Disney Channel’s Most Adult Show Yet

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch some of our interview with Moore, then drop a comment below: Which Disney princesses would you like to see Rapunzel meet?