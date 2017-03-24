Sharon Lawrence Joins Me, Myself & I CBS Pilot as Diner Boss in Year 2042

Four-time Emmy nominee Sharon Lawrence will play opposite five-time Emmy winner John Larroquette in CBS’ ambitious Me, Myself & I comedy pilot.

Penned by Dan Kopelman (Galavant), the single-camera comedy examines the life of one man, Alex Riley, over a 50-year span, focusing on three distinct periods — as a 14-year-old in the year 1991, as a 40-year-old in present day (played by SNL‘s Bobby Moynihan), and as a 65-year-old in 2042 (played by Larroquette).

Per our sister site Deadline, Lawrence will play Eleanor, who in 1991 was the unrequited love of Alex’s life, but in 2042 is the widowed owner of a diner, where she reconnects with Alex 50 years later.

Lawrence’s myriad TV credits include but by no means are limited to Shameless, Rizzoli & Isles, Game of Silence, Drop Dead Diva, One Tree Hill, Fired up and, of course, NYPD Blue (which people will think I left off, since it was mentioned after the 140th character).