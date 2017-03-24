Scandal Ratings Season 6
Courtesy of ABC

Ratings: Scandal Dips to New Low, NCAA Tourney Tops Night

By /

ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy this Thursday drew 7.8 million total viewers and a 1.9 rating, dipping a tenth in the demo to match its series low.

Scandal (5.5 mil/1.3) in turn also ticked down in both measures, hitting its own all-time demo low. Bubble drama The Catch (3.5 mil/0.7) delivered its smallest audience ever while flat in the demo.

RELATEDGrey’s Recap: Beginnings and Mendings

RELATEDScandal Recap: OPA’s Mole Revealed! Plus, Is [Spoiler] Really Dead?

CBS’ NCAA tourney coverage averaged 6.6 mil and a 2.0, leading the night in the demo while trailing only Grey’s in total audience.

RELATEDCBS Renews 16 Series — Which Are Missing?

Over on NBC, Superstore (4.2 mil/1.1) was steady, while a Trial & Error rerun (2.8 mil/0.7) that got swapped in at the last minute was on par with Powerless‘ most recent outing. Leading out of a Chicago Med repeat, Redemption (4 mil/0.7) held steady.

RELATED2017 Renewal Scorecard: What’s Coming Back? What’s Getting Cancelled? What’s on the Bubble?

Fox’s MasterChef Junior (3.7 mil/1.1) and Kicking & Screaming (2 mil/0.6) were flat.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

10 Comments
  1. Geo says:
    March 24, 2017 at 8:33 AM

    The last three episodes of Scandal have been (in order): 1) a Jake episode; 2) a Papa Pope episode; 3) a Huck episode. These are characters that even many hardcore Scandal fans universally despise. It’s like they’re trying to drive away viewers. No wonder their ratings are in the toilet.

    Reply
    • Chris says:
      March 24, 2017 at 8:38 AM

      Seriously since season 2s first huck episodes his have always been some of the best of the show. I’ll agree papa popes was awful but I still kinda like jake.

      Reply
    • Scott says:
      March 24, 2017 at 8:38 AM

      I’m guessing that these character focus episodes were to accommodate Kerry Washington’s pregnancy/leave.

      Reply
    • Art says:
      March 24, 2017 at 8:42 AM

      Exactly! Most fans do not like Jake, Rowan, or Huck. The last three episodes have been series lows.

      Reply
  2. fernando933 says:
    March 24, 2017 at 8:40 AM

    I hope The Catch can get renew, but ratings aren’t great.

    Reply
  3. Art says:
    March 24, 2017 at 8:40 AM

    I’m not surprised about Scandal. What made Scandal a hit? OPA, the White House drama, and The chemistry between Olivia and Fitz. Take away the Olitz element , the show dies.

    Reply
  4. Billy meacham says:
    March 24, 2017 at 8:47 AM

    Why show a new episode when the NCAA tournament is going on??

    Reply
  5. Brian says:
    March 24, 2017 at 8:48 AM

    After last night’s episode it might go back up next week, but there was no way Scandal wouldn’t be dropping this week after the last 2 episodes. When you see even the sites that normally fawn over Shonda and love Jake, questioning why he and Papa Pope are still on this show, it tells us the show must have really fallen off. Plus the comments underneath the majority of the Scandal articles tells us, alot of folks are unhappy with this show, so the drops aren’t at all surprising.

    Reply
  6. justsomeguy says:
    March 24, 2017 at 9:58 AM

    As someone that became a huge fan of Joe Morton over his run as Henry Deacon on Eureka, he needs to die off already. Killing off Jake, Rowan, and having characters to root for again would make me watch Scandal again. Every character has been destroyed to the point where I couldn’t even find a reason to watch anymore. It sucks, because those first 6 episodes of Scandal back in season 1, they were fantastic. I’ve never watched Grey’s Anatomy, so I didn’t really know anything about Shonda Rhimes, but Scandal was pretty amazing. I wonder if it will ever get back to what made it so great in the first place?

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 