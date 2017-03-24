Ratings: Scandal Dips to New Low, NCAA Tourney Tops Night

ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy this Thursday drew 7.8 million total viewers and a 1.9 rating, dipping a tenth in the demo to match its series low.

Scandal (5.5 mil/1.3) in turn also ticked down in both measures, hitting its own all-time demo low. Bubble drama The Catch (3.5 mil/0.7) delivered its smallest audience ever while flat in the demo.

RELATEDGrey’s Recap: Beginnings and Mendings

RELATEDScandal Recap: OPA’s Mole Revealed! Plus, Is [Spoiler] Really Dead?

CBS’ NCAA tourney coverage averaged 6.6 mil and a 2.0, leading the night in the demo while trailing only Grey’s in total audience.

RELATEDCBS Renews 16 Series — Which Are Missing?

Over on NBC, Superstore (4.2 mil/1.1) was steady, while a Trial & Error rerun (2.8 mil/0.7) that got swapped in at the last minute was on par with Powerless‘ most recent outing. Leading out of a Chicago Med repeat, Redemption (4 mil/0.7) held steady.

RELATED2017 Renewal Scorecard: What’s Coming Back? What’s Getting Cancelled? What’s on the Bubble?

Fox’s MasterChef Junior (3.7 mil/1.1) and Kicking & Screaming (2 mil/0.6) were flat.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.