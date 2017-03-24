Ratings: Scandal Dips to New Low, NCAA Tourney Tops Night

ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy this Thursday drew 7.8 million total viewers and a 1.9 rating, dipping a tenth in the demo to match its series low.
Scandal (5.5 mil/1.3) in turn also ticked down in both measures, hitting its own all-time demo low. Bubble drama The Catch (3.5 mil/0.7) delivered its smallest audience ever while flat in the demo.
CBS’ NCAA tourney coverage averaged 6.6 mil and a 2.0, leading the night in the demo while trailing only Grey’s in total audience.
Over on NBC, Superstore (4.2 mil/1.1) was steady, while a Trial & Error rerun (2.8 mil/0.7) that got swapped in at the last minute was on par with Powerless‘ most recent outing. Leading out of a Chicago Med repeat, Redemption (4 mil/0.7) held steady.
Fox’s MasterChef Junior (3.7 mil/1.1) and Kicking & Screaming (2 mil/0.6) were flat.
Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.
The last three episodes of Scandal have been (in order): 1) a Jake episode; 2) a Papa Pope episode; 3) a Huck episode. These are characters that even many hardcore Scandal fans universally despise. It’s like they’re trying to drive away viewers. No wonder their ratings are in the toilet.
Seriously since season 2s first huck episodes his have always been some of the best of the show. I’ll agree papa popes was awful but I still kinda like jake.
Huck used to be a fan favorite back in season 2. Not anymore after he choked out Olivia.
I’m guessing that these character focus episodes were to accommodate Kerry Washington’s pregnancy/leave.
Exactly! Most fans do not like Jake, Rowan, or Huck. The last three episodes have been series lows.
I hope The Catch can get renew, but ratings aren’t great.
I’m not surprised about Scandal. What made Scandal a hit? OPA, the White House drama, and The chemistry between Olivia and Fitz. Take away the Olitz element , the show dies.
Why show a new episode when the NCAA tournament is going on??
After last night’s episode it might go back up next week, but there was no way Scandal wouldn’t be dropping this week after the last 2 episodes. When you see even the sites that normally fawn over Shonda and love Jake, questioning why he and Papa Pope are still on this show, it tells us the show must have really fallen off. Plus the comments underneath the majority of the Scandal articles tells us, alot of folks are unhappy with this show, so the drops aren’t at all surprising.
As someone that became a huge fan of Joe Morton over his run as Henry Deacon on Eureka, he needs to die off already. Killing off Jake, Rowan, and having characters to root for again would make me watch Scandal again. Every character has been destroyed to the point where I couldn’t even find a reason to watch anymore. It sucks, because those first 6 episodes of Scandal back in season 1, they were fantastic. I’ve never watched Grey’s Anatomy, so I didn’t really know anything about Shonda Rhimes, but Scandal was pretty amazing. I wonder if it will ever get back to what made it so great in the first place?