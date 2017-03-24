This Is Us' Ryan Michelle Bathe Joins Fox's Linda From HR Pilot in Recast

Lauren Graham‘s new comedic sidekick is getting an extreme makeover.

In an 11th hour recasting, This Is Us‘ Ryan Michelle Bathe has replaced ER alum Angel Laketa Moore in Graham’s Fox sitcom pilot Linda From HR, TVLine has learned.

The half-hour, single-camera project centers on Graham’s Linda Plugh, an HR employee whose one bad decision throws her monotonous, unfulfilled existence into an exciting but dangerous tailspin of balancing her work life, her home life and a secret that could unravel everything.

Bathe takes over the role of Sierra, a mother of young triplets with whom Linda turns to for help. According to sources, the decision to reconceive the role came after the table read earlier this week.

On This Is Us, Bathe recurs as Yvette, the mother of Young Randall’s friend as seen in flashbacks. The actress’ credits also include Army Wives, Girlfriends and Boston Legal.

Up-and-coming writers Itai Grunfeld and Geoff Barbanell penned the Linda From HR pilot script and will serve as EPs alongside Tracy Katsky, Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor. Sitcom vet Marc Buckland (My Name is Earl, Scrubs) will direct. The cast also includes White Collar‘s Tim DeKay and Happy Endings‘ Zachary Knighton.