RuPaul's Drag Race Recap
Courtesy of VH1

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 9: Did You Go Gaga For Those Premiere Twists?

By /

RuPaul’s Drag Race returned for its ninth season Friday (now on VH1!), introducing fans to a sickening lineup of 13 new queens — plus one you might recognize.

RELATEDRuPaul Biographical Dramedy In the Works From J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 9 Contestants
Launch Gallery

I say you “might” recognize her because, honestly, I’m not sure who she is. Her arrival was saved for the final minute of the episode, and before her face was revealed, we were given a big, fat “To Be Continued.”

With that 14th contestant still a question mark, let’s talk about the queens we did meet in this week’s premiere, which — surprise! — didn’t contain a single elimination. (I won’t lie, that was not my favorite twist.)

Personally, I’ll be keeping an eye on two very different queens for two very different reasons. The first is Nina Bo’nina Brown — winner of the Miss Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve & Talent pageant — for not only finding a way to work “Osama bin Laden” into her full name, but also for giving me nightmares with what looks like a Snapchat filter come to damn life:

RuPaul's Drag Race Recap

My other Queen of Interest this season is Eureka, who came out swinging (“Eat me!”) while meeting the other contestants. But less than a minute into the arrival of guest judge Lady Gaga, the Tennessee native completely dropped her defenses, sobbing and thanking Miz Germanotta for pulling her out of situations in which she was “close to death.” It was equal parts touching and surprising — the kind of moment that only Drag Race can deliver.

As for my picks to be eliminated first, I’m going with Aja and Jaymes Mansfield — but only for being kind of unmemorable. (Side note: As someone who was never a huge fan of Ross Matthews, I have to admit, he really won me over with his judging quips. He’s a quick one.)

(Second side note: Did RuPaul really say “Blac Lives Matter” when Kimora Blac stepped onto the runway?!)

OK, time to weigh in: Who are your favorite — and least favorite — queens this season? And who’s the mysterious 14th contestant? Cast your vote(s) below, then drop a comment with more of your thoughts.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

11 Comments
  1. Cass says:
    March 24, 2017 at 6:07 PM

    I think the 14th contestant is April Carrion or Laila McQueen

    Reply
  2. BG says:
    March 24, 2017 at 6:15 PM

    Any respectable parent wouldn’t be complete without a Miss Congeniality so the 14th queen has to be the reigning Miss Congeniality Miss Cucu herself Cynthia Lee Fontaine

    Reply
  3. Kevin R says:
    March 24, 2017 at 6:26 PM

    The 14th queen was short and looked black. Hopefully not Shangela. Ha. But the skin looked dark. Could be Season’s 6 Vivacious who went home kinda early and is kinda like Sasha Valor with the art fashion. Vivacious was a little thicker tho. Idk.

    Reply
  4. Matthew Lawler says:
    March 24, 2017 at 6:27 PM

    I’m just wondering if the 14th queen is legit or if it is just a stunt like are they bringing ShAngela back just to kick her off again

    Reply
  5. Ely Jaeger says:
    March 24, 2017 at 6:34 PM

    She looks kind of petite… I am guessing/hoping that the 14th queen is Trinity K. Bonet. The wig that the mystery queen is wearing resembles the wig TKB wore in the Drag Queens Of Comedy challenge from season 6.

    Reply
  6. Raymond Wayne says:
    March 24, 2017 at 6:52 PM

    I liked one idiot referring to himself as Osama Bin Laden and another making a joke about Jon Bennet Ramsey
    Its great to make a joke about a terrorist and a little girl who was sexually assaulted and then brutally murdered.

    Reply
  7. Eric says:
    March 24, 2017 at 6:53 PM

    She kinda looked like Alisa summers from season 4. But I bet it will be Cynthia Lee Fontaine.

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 