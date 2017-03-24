RuPaul's Drag Race Season 9: Did You Go Gaga For Those Premiere Twists?

RuPaul’s Drag Race returned for its ninth season Friday (now on VH1!), introducing fans to a sickening lineup of 13 new queens — plus one you might recognize.
I say you “might” recognize her because, honestly, I’m not sure who she is. Her arrival was saved for the final minute of the episode, and before her face was revealed, we were given a big, fat “To Be Continued.”
With that 14th contestant still a question mark, let’s talk about the queens we did meet in this week’s premiere, which — surprise! — didn’t contain a single elimination. (I won’t lie, that was not my favorite twist.)
Personally, I’ll be keeping an eye on two very different queens for two very different reasons. The first is Nina Bo’nina Brown — winner of the Miss Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve & Talent pageant — for not only finding a way to work “Osama bin Laden” into her full name, but also for giving me nightmares with what looks like a Snapchat filter come to damn life:
My other Queen of Interest this season is Eureka, who came out swinging (“Eat me!”) while meeting the other contestants. But less than a minute into the arrival of guest judge Lady Gaga, the Tennessee native completely dropped her defenses, sobbing and thanking Miz Germanotta for pulling her out of situations in which she was “close to death.” It was equal parts touching and surprising — the kind of moment that only Drag Race can deliver.
As for my picks to be eliminated first, I’m going with Aja and Jaymes Mansfield — but only for being kind of unmemorable. (Side note: As someone who was never a huge fan of Ross Matthews, I have to admit, he really won me over with his judging quips. He’s a quick one.)
(Second side note: Did RuPaul really say “Blac Lives Matter” when Kimora Blac stepped onto the runway?!)
OK, time to weigh in: Who are your favorite — and least favorite — queens this season? And who’s the mysterious 14th contestant? Cast your vote(s) below, then drop a comment with more of your thoughts.
I think the 14th contestant is April Carrion or Laila McQueen
Or possibly Cynthia Lee Fontaine
There’s been a persistent rumor about her. Cynthia was sweet, but she didn’t make much of an impression. I’m not clear why she merits a second chance. Girl, the Dri Fits.
Any respectable parent wouldn’t be complete without a Miss Congeniality so the 14th queen has to be the reigning Miss Congeniality Miss Cucu herself Cynthia Lee Fontaine
Pageant not parent
The 14th queen was short and looked black. Hopefully not Shangela. Ha. But the skin looked dark. Could be Season’s 6 Vivacious who went home kinda early and is kinda like Sasha Valor with the art fashion. Vivacious was a little thicker tho. Idk.
Don’t be hating on shAngela I loved her
I’m just wondering if the 14th queen is legit or if it is just a stunt like are they bringing ShAngela back just to kick her off again
She looks kind of petite… I am guessing/hoping that the 14th queen is Trinity K. Bonet. The wig that the mystery queen is wearing resembles the wig TKB wore in the Drag Queens Of Comedy challenge from season 6.
I liked one idiot referring to himself as Osama Bin Laden and another making a joke about Jon Bennet Ramsey
Its great to make a joke about a terrorist and a little girl who was sexually assaulted and then brutally murdered.
She kinda looked like Alisa summers from season 4. But I bet it will be Cynthia Lee Fontaine.