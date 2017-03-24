Kevin Can Wait Reunion
Courtesy of CBS

King of Queens Reunion! Leah Remini Joins Kevin Can Wait for 2-Part Finale

By /

CBS is reviving King of Queens by way of Kevin Can Wait.

Leah Remini will reunite with onetime TV hubby Kevin James when she guest-stars in his eponymous CBS comedy’s two-part season finale, the network announced on Friday.

RELATEDCBS Renews 16 Series, Including Bull, Hawaii Five-0, Scorpion, Blue Bloods and MacGyver — What’s Missing?

The plot of the arc finds James’ character agreeing to come out of retirement briefly to reprise his undercover assignment in an ongoing police investigation where he and fellow cop Vanessa Cellucci (Remini) will, once again, pose as husband and wife.

James and Remini spent nine seasons sparring as husband and wife on CBS’ King of Queens.

Kevin Can Wait‘s two-part Season 1 climax airs Monday, May 1 and Monday, May 8 (both at 8/8c). Earlier this week, CBS renewed James’ rookie sitcom for a second season.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

6 Comments
  1. justsomeguy says:
    March 24, 2017 at 10:08 AM

    Loved King of Queens. Looking forward to this.

    Reply
  2. Kevin Tran says:
    March 24, 2017 at 10:22 AM

    Happy for a mini-King of Queens reunion :-)

    Reply
  3. Kevin says:
    March 24, 2017 at 10:41 AM

    This made my week. Carrie is awesome! Too bad Arthur couldn’t tag along.

    Reply
  4. Billy Bob Johnson says:
    March 24, 2017 at 10:56 AM

    What about Jerry Stiller? I realize he’s around 90, and might not be acting too much these days, but it would round out the reunion.

    Reply
  5. Chuck says:
    March 24, 2017 at 11:26 AM

    Hope their undercover names are Doug and Carrie!

    Reply
  6. John says:
    March 24, 2017 at 11:45 AM

    I watch Kevin can wait, but king of queens cast was so much better. Happy to read about this mini-reunion. They should just revive KOQ, esp with 24, prison break, x files, etc…

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 