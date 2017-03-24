King of Queens Reunion! Leah Remini Joins Kevin Can Wait for 2-Part Finale

CBS is reviving King of Queens by way of Kevin Can Wait.

Leah Remini will reunite with onetime TV hubby Kevin James when she guest-stars in his eponymous CBS comedy’s two-part season finale, the network announced on Friday.

The plot of the arc finds James’ character agreeing to come out of retirement briefly to reprise his undercover assignment in an ongoing police investigation where he and fellow cop Vanessa Cellucci (Remini) will, once again, pose as husband and wife.

James and Remini spent nine seasons sparring as husband and wife on CBS’ King of Queens.

Kevin Can Wait‘s two-part Season 1 climax airs Monday, May 1 and Monday, May 8 (both at 8/8c). Earlier this week, CBS renewed James’ rookie sitcom for a second season.