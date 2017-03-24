King of Queens Reunion! Leah Remini Joins Kevin Can Wait for 2-Part Finale

CBS is reviving King of Queens by way of Kevin Can Wait.
Leah Remini will reunite with onetime TV hubby Kevin James when she guest-stars in his eponymous CBS comedy’s two-part season finale, the network announced on Friday.
The plot of the arc finds James’ character agreeing to come out of retirement briefly to reprise his undercover assignment in an ongoing police investigation where he and fellow cop Vanessa Cellucci (Remini) will, once again, pose as husband and wife.
James and Remini spent nine seasons sparring as husband and wife on CBS’ King of Queens.
Kevin Can Wait‘s two-part Season 1 climax airs Monday, May 1 and Monday, May 8 (both at 8/8c). Earlier this week, CBS renewed James’ rookie sitcom for a second season.
Loved King of Queens. Looking forward to this.
Happy for a mini-King of Queens reunion :-)
This made my week. Carrie is awesome! Too bad Arthur couldn’t tag along.
What about Jerry Stiller? I realize he’s around 90, and might not be acting too much these days, but it would round out the reunion.
Hope their undercover names are Doug and Carrie!
I watch Kevin can wait, but king of queens cast was so much better. Happy to read about this mini-reunion. They should just revive KOQ, esp with 24, prison break, x files, etc…