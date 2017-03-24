Fear the Walking Dead Showrunner to Step Down After Season 3

Fear the Walking Dead is undergoing a changing of the guard.

Dave Erickson, the current showrunner of AMC’s zombie spinoff, will step down from that position following the upcoming Season 3, according to our sister site Variety. Erickson will remain as an executive producer on the series, and will develop other projects for AMC Studios under a new overall deal.

Erickson served as showrunner for the first two seasons of Fear, which hasn’t achieved the ratings success of its predecessor The Walking Dead: It debuted to more than 10 million viewers in August 2015, but sank to around 3 million for October’s Season 2 finale. AMC renewed it for a 16-episode Season 3 last April.

“We’re beyond grateful for Dave’s amazing work on the first three seasons of Fear the Walking Dead,” AMC president of original programming and development Joel Stillerman said in a statement. “With Dave as showrunner, the series fulfilled its creative promise to expand the Walking Dead universe in a way that was totally unique from the original series… We are also incredibly excited that Dave has chosen to stay in the AMC family to pursue his next passion project. We look forward to many more successful collaborations.”

