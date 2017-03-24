TVLine Items: Mary Stuart Masterson's Blindspot Gig, B99 Promo and More

This is some kind of wonderful news: Mary Stuart Masterson will guest-star in Blindspot‘s Season 2 finale.

Details about Masterson’s character are being kept under wraps, save for the fact that she’s a high-ranking FBI official, EW.com reports.

Masterson — who is known for her work in the films Some Kind of Wonderful and Benny & Joon — recently reprised her NCIS role as Congresswoman Jenna Flemming. Her other TV credits include recurring gigs on Mercy and Law & Order: SVU, as well as guest spots on Blue Bloods and The Good Wife.

Blindspot airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Chicago P.D. has booked Twin Peaks vet Dana Ashbrook to play a former drug addict informant who holds the keys to a dark secret from Voight’s past, EW.com reports.

* John Leguizamo (Bloodline) has joined the cast of the six-part event series Waco, premiering on Paramount Network in 2018, our sister site Deadline reports. The actor will play ATF agent Robert Rodriguez in the drama about the 51-day 1993 standoff between the FBI, ATF and David Koresh’s (Friday Night Lights‘ Taylor Kitsch) spiritual sect, The Branch Davidians.

* Mario Lopez will host CBS’ live-action game show Candy Crush, premiering Sunday, July 9 at 9/8c.

* Fox has released a new promo for the return of Brooklyn Nine-Nine on Tuesday, April 11 at 8 pm:

Get ready for more laughs with your favorite squad! #Brooklyn99 is back April 11. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/G952tMbtnQ — Brooklyn Nine-Nine (@Brooklyn99FOX) March 24, 2017

* Fortitude Season 2 will debut exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in the U.S. on Friday, April 14. Joining the show for the 10-episode run are Dennis Quaid, Michelle Fairley (Game of Thrones) and Parminder Nagra (ER).