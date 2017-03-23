The Knick Season 2 Clive Owen Dr. John Thackery
The Knick Officially Cancelled After 2 Seasons as Cinemax Puts Focus Back on 'High-Octane Action Dramas'

Cinemax has officially pulled the plug on The Knick.

The cabler on Thursday confirmed that Steven Soderbergh’s ambitious period medical drama would not be back for a third season. Earlier this week, cast member Chris Sullivan foreshadowed the series’ formal cancellation when he told TVLine that he “heard it’s done,” adding. “They were gonna try [to do a third season], but I’ve heard it’s done.”

“After a critically acclaimed two-season run of The Knick on Cinemax, we will not be going forward with additional episodes of the series,” said Kary Antholis, president, HBO Miniseries and Cinemax Programming, in a statement. “Despite our pride in and affection for the series, as well as our respect for and gratitude towards Steven Soderbergh and his team, we have decided to return Cinemax to its original primetime series fare of high-octane action dramas, many of which will be internationally co-produced.”

8 Comments
  1. arlene says:
    March 23, 2017 at 10:34 AM

    cowards — high-octane, my foot. they never watched the show, i’m guessing. why not tell the truth?

    Reply
  2. Sosna Usual says:
    March 23, 2017 at 10:35 AM

    Just get this over with. Just break my heart completely. Tell me that Quarry is over.

    Reply
  3. SUSO says:
    March 23, 2017 at 10:35 AM

    The series finale has the grossest final ten minutes of a television episode EVER.

    Reply
  4. Libby Hoover says:
    March 23, 2017 at 10:37 AM

    I’m sorry “The Knick” is officially cancelled. I loved the show and the actors.

    Reply
  5. Bob Windshield says:
    March 23, 2017 at 10:40 AM

    I was really curious to see how a third season would’ve gone…

    Reply
  6. Al says:
    March 23, 2017 at 10:40 AM

    Like I’ve said yesterday: Cinemax is done trying to make dramas. Expect more ‘high-octane’ mediocre crap. Also expect an announcement that Quarry is cancelled also.

    Reply
  7. Kim Rieck says:
    March 23, 2017 at 11:27 AM

    NOOOOOOO I have been waiting for the third season, so this is dissapointing.

    Reply
