The Knick Officially Cancelled After 2 Seasons as Cinemax Puts Focus Back on 'High-Octane Action Dramas'

Cinemax has officially pulled the plug on The Knick.
The cabler on Thursday confirmed that Steven Soderbergh’s ambitious period medical drama would not be back for a third season. Earlier this week, cast member Chris Sullivan foreshadowed the series’ formal cancellation when he told TVLine that he “heard it’s done,” adding. “They were gonna try [to do a third season], but I’ve heard it’s done.”
“After a critically acclaimed two-season run of The Knick on Cinemax, we will not be going forward with additional episodes of the series,” said Kary Antholis, president, HBO Miniseries and Cinemax Programming, in a statement. “Despite our pride in and affection for the series, as well as our respect for and gratitude towards Steven Soderbergh and his team, we have decided to return Cinemax to its original primetime series fare of high-octane action dramas, many of which will be internationally co-produced.”
cowards — high-octane, my foot. they never watched the show, i’m guessing. why not tell the truth?
Just get this over with. Just break my heart completely. Tell me that Quarry is over.
Pretty sure I read somewhere they have a Season 2
The series finale has the grossest final ten minutes of a television episode EVER.
I’m sorry “The Knick” is officially cancelled. I loved the show and the actors.
I was really curious to see how a third season would’ve gone…
Like I’ve said yesterday: Cinemax is done trying to make dramas. Expect more ‘high-octane’ mediocre crap. Also expect an announcement that Quarry is cancelled also.
NOOOOOOO I have been waiting for the third season, so this is dissapointing.