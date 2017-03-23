The Good Wife's Will Dies: The Guy That Pulled the Trigger Looks Back

The shot heard ’round CBS Sunday primetime rang out three years ago today, when The Good Wife‘s Will Gardner was fatally felled in the courtroom by a shot from his deranged client, Jeffrey Grant.
Nope, we’re still not over it.
So when we recently chatted with Weeds alum Hunter Parrish — who played the trigger-happy Jeffrey — there was no way we weren’t going to ask about offing one half of Lockhart/Gardner.
“I didn’t know until I got the script, what that was going to be,” Parrish, now guest-starring on ABC’s Quantico, told TVLine. “I was prepared for it to be large. I wasn’t prepared for it to be that large.”
Fans of the show will recall that Jeffrey was pulled over for a DUI, which was later dismissed, but wound up arrested for the murder of a female college student. When he needed legal representation, that’s where Will came in.
Parrish recalls that when the show contacted him about playing Jeffrey’s arc, he wasn’t given any details about the part. The reasons why soon became clear.
“I wasn’t quite aware how the fan base really loved Josh Charles’ character, and him,” Parrish adds. “I felt honored, in a weird way, to be asked to be the guy.” He laughs. “But I certainly got a lot of negative tweets after that, and I didn’t expect to be so hated.”
Well, that’s what happens when you murder Alicia’s unrequited love! (Oops, did we say that out loud?) Anyway, take the poll below to let us know if you’ve gotten over Will’s death yet, then hit the comments!
I still remember feeling absolutely gutted the day after this happened. I know it’s just a TV show, but Will’s death was truly one of the most shocking I’ve seen on any show. Definitely still not over it!
There was a pit in my stomach for awhile after this aired. And Jeffrey cradled in the courtroom pulling the trigger hoping there was one left for him. Truly chilling. Then Teen Wolf killed their female lead a few days later. It was a bad week.
Currently binge watching and mid way through season 4. Glad to know Will died. Thanks Tvline!
That episode happened 2 years, I think. How long so you think things like these should be kept quiet? Would you also like to not know the big twist in the series premiere of This Is Us or are you binge watching that next?
Alicia has a steamy affair with Jeffrey Dean Morgan too. And Diane slaps her in the final scene so it ends the way it begins. Would you like to know more?
Lol!
In the end of The Sixth Sense, it turns out that Bruce Willis has been dead the whole time. There, I spoiled an eighteen year old movie for you too. If you are afraid of spoilers, don’t click on an entertainment site.