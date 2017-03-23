CBS Renwed Shows 2017
Courtesy of CBS

CBS Renews 16 Series, Including Bull, Hawaii Five-0, Scorpion, Blue Bloods and MacGyver — What's Missing?

By /

CBS has its eye on the 2017-18 TV season, handing out early renewals to 16 more of its current series, including rookie series Bull, MacGyver, Kevin Can Wait, Man With a Plan and Superior Donuts. 

Also scoring pickups: Venerable procedurals Hawaii Five-0, Blue Bloods and NCIS: Los Angeles, as well as Madam Secretary, ScorpionNCIS: New Orleans, Life in Pieces and Mom. No-brainer renewals for non-scripted institutions Survivor, 60 Minutes and 48 Hours brings the number to 16 (or 18, if you include the already greenlit The Big Bang Theory and NCIS).

So, what’s missing from the network’s renewal blitz? Criminal Minds2 Broke Girls and Elementary are arguably the most glaring omissions. Also MIA: Sophomore dramas Code Black and Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, freshman comedy The Great Indoors, waning utility players The Odd Couple and Undercover Boss.  

In far less surprising news, ill-fated rookie dramas Doubt (pulled after two airings), Pure Genius (failed to score a back-nine order) and Training Day (Saturday-bound, and in the wake of star Bill Paxton’s passing) also failed to make the cut. Ditto Ransom and Hunted.

CBS, however, notes that “additional returning series pick-ups for next season will be announced at a later date.” As you’ll recall, a decision on Criminal Minds wasn’t reached until the 11th hour last year. Financial issues are likely once again delaying the pricey procedural’s renewal.

Which series are you most relieved to see score an early renewal? And which remaining bubble show are you most worried about? Hit the comments!

150 Comments
  1. Barbara Pitts Shaidnagle says:
    March 23, 2017 at 8:03 AM

    Not terribly surprised about ELEMENTARY. The writing is uneven and some episodes are just writer overreach with creating something. Whatever happened to KISS, KEEP IT SIMPLE, SWEETIE????

    Reply
  2. cbetham57 says:
    March 23, 2017 at 8:05 AM

    WOOHOO!! NCIS LA!!
    Wedding bells for #DENSI!!

    Reply
  3. Midnight says:
    March 23, 2017 at 8:07 AM

    I’ll be so bummed if Elementary is cancelled without bringing Moriarty back for a last hurrah. Would be thrilled if it got a final 10-13 episode season with a heavy Moriarty arc (GoT isn’t an excuse anymore!)

    Reply
  4. Jennifer says:
    March 23, 2017 at 8:07 AM

    Happy Camper!!!

    Reply
  5. jennylee27 says:
    March 23, 2017 at 8:09 AM

    Any word on Amazing Race?

    Reply
  6. Maggie says:
    March 23, 2017 at 8:10 AM

    Yay! I’m so glad Hawaii Five-0 and Blue Bloods have been renewed. Now renew Code Black. Love these shows!

    Reply
  7. Jye says:
    March 23, 2017 at 8:10 AM

    They better NOT cancel 2 Broke Girls, that’s appointment TV for me. What are they waiting for, Max & Caroline need an answer immediately!

    Reply
    • Kevin Tran says:
      March 23, 2017 at 8:35 AM

      If 2BG gets renewed the sitcom may have one or two more seasons left.

      Reply
    • KLS says:
      March 23, 2017 at 8:57 AM

      2BGs another joint production (this time with Warner Brothers). CBS probably renewed all of the easy ones (CBS only) first, and now are turning their attention to the more complicated deals. Stay tuned…as they say, but really, how outdated (tuned?) is that saying? :)

      Reply
  8. Billy meacham says:
    March 23, 2017 at 8:10 AM

    Really glad most of my shows on cbs got renewed hope they renew criminal minds beyond borders, code black and the great indoors and I’ll be happy.

    Reply
    • castiel82074 says:
      March 23, 2017 at 8:29 AM

      I can’t get into Criminal Minds Beyond Boarders, the characters don’t grab me. I like Gary Sinise but it’s not doing anything for me. Years ago Criminal Minds Suspect Behavior was a short lived spin off as well.

      Reply
  9. Kathy says:
    March 23, 2017 at 8:10 AM

    I sure hope Code Black makes the cut, I really love that show. Wish they would give Pure Genius another season.

    Reply
  10. Rachel says:
    March 23, 2017 at 8:11 AM

    Definitely happy to see H50 with the early pick up!! I’ve been holding my breath with that show for the last 3 seasons now!

    Reply
  11. kmw says:
    March 23, 2017 at 8:12 AM

    Nothing surprising here especially with Criminal Minds. I am glad that their Friday line up is coming back because they do really well on a traditionally tough night to get viewers or good demo numbers

    Reply
  12. Brooklyngirl says:
    March 23, 2017 at 8:17 AM

    Very happy that Hawaii 50, Blue Bloods and Scorpion were renewed. Hoping that Code Black will also be renewed.

    Reply
  13. maryellenfaustini says:
    March 23, 2017 at 8:19 AM

    Really would like The Odd Couple to be renewed. Personally, I find it to be refreshing and entertaining. And I love the relationships among the cast. Thanks.

    Reply
    • castiel82074 says:
      March 23, 2017 at 8:31 AM

      I believe The Odd Couple was officially cancelled

      Reply
    • dan says:
      March 23, 2017 at 9:15 AM

      The Odd Couple is in limbo, not renewed and not cancelled. The conventional wisdom is that it won’t be back. I think they were surprised it was renewed for the third season so they aren’t expecting a fourth.

      Reply
  14. Bonnie Maynes says:
    March 23, 2017 at 8:20 AM

    I’m happy with the returning series.

    Reply
  15. Matt Ceccato says:
    March 23, 2017 at 8:21 AM

    I was not thrilled with the sixth season of “Blue Bloods,” but this season (so far) has been on point. Here’s hoping we get one more quality year out of the show (but I don’t need to see it go on long enough to see Danny’s boys becoming beat cops…)

    Reply
    • KLS says:
      March 23, 2017 at 9:01 AM

      I don’t want to see the boys be on the beat either. I do like that they are finally addressing the fact that Jamie is still on the street.

      Reply
  16. tw says:
    March 23, 2017 at 8:21 AM

    Code Black?????

    Reply
  17. Wrstlgirl says:
    March 23, 2017 at 8:22 AM

    Hope I’m wrong but I have a feeling Code Black is toast.

    Reply
  18. NolaNola says:
    March 23, 2017 at 8:22 AM

    ELEMENTARY PLEASE !!!!

    Reply
  19. Erin (@erninlow) says:
    March 23, 2017 at 8:23 AM

    Yay for Hawaii Five O and crossing my fingers for Elementary!

    Reply
  20. datdudemurphy says:
    March 23, 2017 at 8:23 AM

    Glad to see MacGuyver get the pick up…. it started off pretty weak, but it’s become an enjoyable addition to my lineup.

    Scorpion is another one. Very happy to see that coming back. I love the cast.

    Kinda wish Bull had been cancelled. Was holding out some hope, (as incredibly unlikely as it may be) to see him on NCIS again.

    Reply
  21. castiel82074 says:
    March 23, 2017 at 8:25 AM

    Yeah! I am glad Hawaii Five-0 is coming back! I hope Criminal Minds and Code Black do too! Yeah NCIS! Elementary needs to go! If Dr Watson was a guy I would like the show! That new MacGyver just doesn’t interest me, Michael Weatherly needs to cancel Bull and return to NCIS! Love the Amazing Race! Wonder why they only had one race this year, returning March 30, original return date was April 21…didn’t return in September…

    Reply
  22. Larry Hester says:
    March 23, 2017 at 8:25 AM

    CAN MAN WITH A PLAN, WHICH IS NOT FUNNY, MOM, BULL, 60 MINUTES, 48 HOURS. MADAM SECRETARY, AND PLEASE GET RID OF BIG BROTHER. ELEMENTARY SHOULD HAVE BEEN CANCELLED A LONG TIME AGO. THE GREAT INDOORS IN FUNNY AND NEEDS TO STAY ON THE AIR. NCIS, NCIS NEW ORLEANS, AND NCIS LA, ARE 3 OF MY FAVORITE SHOWS. BLUE BLOODS, MACGYVER, SCORPION, AND HAWAII 50 RULE AGAINST WHATEVER NBC, AND ABC PUT AGAINST THEM. BUT, BULL IS NOT WHAT IT IS PUT UP TO BE. MICHAEL WEATHERLY WOULD HAVE BEEN BETTER TO BE PUT INTO A ACTION TYPE SHOW, INSTEAD OF SOMETHING LIKE DR. PHIL. PUT HIM BACK INTO A CRIME DRAMA LIKE NCIS.

    Reply
  23. Lori Kessler says:
    March 23, 2017 at 8:26 AM

    Criminal minds has been strange without Morgan ,and hitch this season kinda a drag really bring 1 or both back and I think it will get better again especially Morgan ,2 broke girls never liked it bull could be better it’s boring NCIS bring Tony back bring ziva back from the dead both are missed can’t take the good ones off and expect great ratings come on cbs

    Reply
  24. peterwdawson says:
    March 23, 2017 at 8:26 AM

    Not a shock about Great Indoors. While the quality’s gone up a bit since the pilot (at least in the two other episodes I’ve seen), it really still feels like a waste of talent for many involved.

    Reply
  25. Ange says:
    March 23, 2017 at 8:27 AM

    I really want Ransom renewed. It is refreshing to have something interesting and new to watch on Saturday nights. It’s the only show I actually watch live.

    Reply
    • Lori says:
      March 23, 2017 at 8:39 AM

      We love ransom. Hopefully they will rethink and pick it up

      Reply
      • Brian says:
        March 23, 2017 at 8:54 AM

        Wiki says “the series is a co-production between Canada’s Global, France’s TF1, the United States’ CBS,[6] and Germany’s RTL” so the decision isn’t just up to CBS. It could also end up in a situation like Crossing Lines which was an international co-production. The first season aired on NBC in the US. It got renewed for 2 more seasons, but NBC declined to air those.

        Reply
    • KLS says:
      March 23, 2017 at 9:06 AM

      It’s practically a freebie for CBS, so I would think if Global renews it, CBS would be dumb to drop it.

      Reply
  26. Renee says:
    March 23, 2017 at 8:28 AM

    So happy about Scorpion and Blue Bloods!

    Reply
  27. Heather Greenberg (@hgphillies) says:
    March 23, 2017 at 8:29 AM

    Code Black is great television–enough with the cop/FBI dramas. Bring it back!

    Reply
  28. Troy says:
    March 23, 2017 at 8:30 AM

    The Great Indoors had better get renewed. My wife and I love that show!

    Reply
  29. castiel82074 says:
    March 23, 2017 at 8:34 AM

    Michael Weatherly needs to return to NCIS! Tony isn’t dead, he just moved to Europe with his daughter. Bull needs to go!

    Reply
  30. Kathleen says:
    March 23, 2017 at 8:36 AM

    NCIS LA, hopefully now we will definitely get a Densi wedding finally !!

    Reply
  31. Marybeth says:
    March 23, 2017 at 8:39 AM

    I think they should pickup Criminal Minds that has. Been a staple on CBS. Very disappointed if the is dropped. With CBS’S failures this year they should look at Section 13 about CIA retired agents working to help people. This was bought by CBS last year but did not pick it up they should try it. Sounds like an interesting show to watch ⌚️

    Reply
  32. gail says:
    March 23, 2017 at 8:40 AM

    We LOVE Pure Genius.

    Reply
    • dan says:
      March 23, 2017 at 9:19 AM

      Hated it! My wife likes it, but we still have nine unwatched episodes on DVR so she isn’t rushing to watch it. I couldn’t stand the lead actor or the character he was playing. And Dermot Mulroney was just “meh” for me. For medical drama, I much prefer Code Black (which my wife doesn’t like as much).

      Reply
      • KLS says:
        March 23, 2017 at 9:46 AM

        I am not a fan of Augustus Pew in this role either. I stopped watching PG when they put that lady in a fat/sumo suit (ridiculous way to treat the issue, unlike This Is Us). CBS has had some casting misses this year (see APB), and Pew was one of them.

        Reply
  33. George H. says:
    March 23, 2017 at 8:43 AM

    Life In Pieces & The Big Bang Theory are the only ones I watch and I’m glad they were renewed.

    Reply
  34. Alicia Gray (@AliGraysAnatomy) says:
    March 23, 2017 at 8:45 AM

    I bet Scott Caan is bummed about Hawaii Five-0 being renewed. I bet he takes yet ANOTHER partial season. lol

    Reply
    • castiel82074 says:
      March 23, 2017 at 10:00 AM

      You know, Scott asked for less screen time, that’s HIS own choice, for whatever reason…Alex took time off one time to go into Rehab….no one’s life is perfect, things happen, good and bad, every one copes in different ways…I am glad Hawaii 5-0 is coming back…

      Reply
    • Carol says:
      March 23, 2017 at 10:35 AM

      Nothing to do with not wanting to be there…..Scott has been doing five less episodes since his his daughter was born – I say kudos for putting family first!

      Reply
  35. Joey Padron says:
    March 23, 2017 at 8:48 AM

    Happy Hawaii Five-O and Superior Donuts got renewed! Hope The Great Indoors will get renewed.

    Reply
  36. Sue H. says:
    March 23, 2017 at 8:56 AM

    So glad to see Hawaii 5-O coming back. Can do without Kenin can wait and two broke girls. Won’t be able to accept Elementary being cancelled. Just love that show and the cast.

    Reply
  37. Sue H. says:
    March 23, 2017 at 8:57 AM

    Oh and Code Black too. Love love love.

    Reply
  38. NewBeginnings16 (@JoniHPetSitter) says:
    March 23, 2017 at 8:57 AM

    Great seeing in writing what we knew (well, TVLine and I) to be a “sure bet” that the Weatherly led “Bull” is getting a sophomore season. I think they’ve found their rhythm as the writing as gotten better and better and the characters are more developed.
    Also happy that “Scorpion” and “MacGyver” got picked up. The latter got exponentially better with the addition of Meredith Eaton to the cast.
    “Superior Donuts” hasn’t grabbed me yet but I am watching so I’m happy CBS is giving it a “Hill Street Blues-like” chance at a 2nd season.

    Reply
  39. Teresa says:
    March 23, 2017 at 8:58 AM

    Very pleased on Life in Pieces, I always fear I’m the only one watching it (as it is…no one else is commenting about it here) but it’s so good, right balance of quirky humor, family dynamics and serious subjects.

    Reply
    • LB says:
      March 23, 2017 at 9:14 AM

      Could not agree more!!! It’s one of the few comedies I watch live.

      Reply
    • dan says:
      March 23, 2017 at 9:22 AM

      We like Life In Pieces but its inconsistent. Some episodes are hysterical while others fall flat. Glad it’ll be back again for season three.

      Reply
    • Brenda says:
      March 23, 2017 at 9:35 AM

      My and husband and I love Life in Pieces. I hold my breath each time renewal comes around. I am so glad that CBS is behind this show. Love the cast and the episodes are just plain funny.

      Reply
    • badgerly says:
      March 23, 2017 at 10:19 AM

      I like Life in Pieces, too. Everyone is good. Who new Diane Weist could do deadpan humour so well.

      Reply
  40. Misti says:
    March 23, 2017 at 9:00 AM

    I really want more Pure Genius. :(

    Reply
    • Misti says:
      March 23, 2017 at 9:07 AM

      And Code Black. I was a bit wary after the cast shakeup between S1 and S2, but I actually like what Rob Lowe has brought to the show… the show is all about Rorish and Mama, though. :)

      Reply
      • dan says:
        March 23, 2017 at 9:24 AM

        I wasn’t expecting to like Code Black after the cast shake-up, but I was pleasantly surprised. I actually like Rob Lowe in this show.

        Reply
        • fiberlicious says:
          March 23, 2017 at 10:06 AM

          Me too!

          although to be honest, I’d watch him read a phonebook…

          Reply
        • arlene says:
          March 23, 2017 at 10:44 AM

          Rob Lowe seems to have taken another role on something else but who cares? Doctors come and go in hospitals. That’s how hospitals work. The crux of the story was the doc who lost her kids finally adopts a new child. Great. Actors and characters are replaceable. Now write another story.

          Reply
    • Babs says:
      March 23, 2017 at 11:14 AM

      I love it!!!

      Reply
  41. marypippert (@mewp12) says:
    March 23, 2017 at 9:01 AM

    I like elementary and code black/.

    Reply
  42. Mary Miller says:
    March 23, 2017 at 9:06 AM

    I want AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE to be renewed. This show is hysterical! I also love Code Black.

    Reply
    • KLS says:
      March 23, 2017 at 9:51 AM

      AH is on ABC which hasn’t officially announced their renewals/cancellations yet. Though some are assumed (Notorious, Conviction, etc). Code Black may come down to the wire again.

      Reply
  43. Gary b says:
    March 23, 2017 at 9:08 AM

    Hooray for Blue Bloods. I hope WTOL Toledo and Uverse settle things soon so that once again subscribers can watch

    Reply
  44. Kriston Troy Brannan says:
    March 23, 2017 at 9:10 AM

    I’m really happy to see Superior Donuts get renewed. I know it’s not a GREAT sitcom, but I love the dynamic and chemistry between the two leads.

    Reply
  45. robert dowling says:
    March 23, 2017 at 9:11 AM

    code black best medical show on air

    Reply
  46. LB says:
    March 23, 2017 at 9:13 AM

    Life in Pieces❤Thank goodness❤

    Reply
  47. J.Norman says:
    March 23, 2017 at 9:15 AM

    Madam Secretary would seem to be a poster child for a couple of factors that sometimes play prominently into a very marginal shows renewal.
    That is,
    1) The 4th season rule (if it has made 3 seasons and is within 88 episodes after completion of the 4th) then it generally gets the borderline renewal call.

    2) It is owned by the network. In this case CBS

    I am surprised by the renewal of Man with a Plan. It is not funny at all.
    The Great Indoors is not a great show, but its better that either Kevin Can Wait or MWAP..

    I guess CBS wants to see how GI will do away from TBBT

    Reply
  48. Pamela Baker says:
    March 23, 2017 at 9:21 AM

    Please keep Elementary. It is one of my favorite shows that I never miss. I also love the NCIS group.

    Reply
  49. Brenda says:
    March 23, 2017 at 9:23 AM

    I am hoping for a 11th hour save for Elementary. I have liked this show from the beginning. I cast is great. I would to see John Noble back to reprise his role as Sherlock’s father.

    Reply
  50. Lisa says:
    March 23, 2017 at 9:29 AM

    I love Code Black, Pure Genius, Ransom, all the NCIS & Criminal Minds please renew

    Reply
See More Comments
