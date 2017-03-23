CBS Renews 16 Series, Including Bull, Hawaii Five-0, Scorpion, Blue Bloods and MacGyver — What's Missing?

CBS has its eye on the 2017-18 TV season, handing out early renewals to 16 more of its current series, including rookie series Bull, MacGyver, Kevin Can Wait, Man With a Plan and Superior Donuts.

Also scoring pickups: Venerable procedurals Hawaii Five-0, Blue Bloods and NCIS: Los Angeles, as well as Madam Secretary, Scorpion, NCIS: New Orleans, Life in Pieces and Mom. No-brainer renewals for non-scripted institutions Survivor, 60 Minutes and 48 Hours brings the number to 16 (or 18, if you include the already greenlit The Big Bang Theory and NCIS).

So, what’s missing from the network’s renewal blitz? Criminal Minds, 2 Broke Girls and Elementary are arguably the most glaring omissions. Also MIA: Sophomore dramas Code Black and Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, freshman comedy The Great Indoors, waning utility players The Odd Couple and Undercover Boss.

In far less surprising news, ill-fated rookie dramas Doubt (pulled after two airings), Pure Genius (failed to score a back-nine order) and Training Day (Saturday-bound, and in the wake of star Bill Paxton’s passing) also failed to make the cut. Ditto Ransom and Hunted.

CBS, however, notes that “additional returning series pick-ups for next season will be announced at a later date.” As you’ll recall, a decision on Criminal Minds wasn’t reached until the 11th hour last year. Financial issues are likely once again delaying the pricey procedural’s renewal.

Which series are you most relieved to see score an early renewal? And which remaining bubble show are you most worried about? Hit the comments!