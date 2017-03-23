CBS Renews 16 Series, Including Bull, Hawaii Five-0, Scorpion, Blue Bloods and MacGyver — What's Missing?

CBS has its eye on the 2017-18 TV season, handing out early renewals to 16 more of its current series, including rookie series Bull, MacGyver, Kevin Can Wait, Man With a Plan and Superior Donuts.
Also scoring pickups: Venerable procedurals Hawaii Five-0, Blue Bloods and NCIS: Los Angeles, as well as Madam Secretary, Scorpion, NCIS: New Orleans, Life in Pieces and Mom. No-brainer renewals for non-scripted institutions Survivor, 60 Minutes and 48 Hours brings the number to 16 (or 18, if you include the already greenlit The Big Bang Theory and NCIS).
So, what’s missing from the network’s renewal blitz? Criminal Minds, 2 Broke Girls and Elementary are arguably the most glaring omissions. Also MIA: Sophomore dramas Code Black and Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, freshman comedy The Great Indoors, waning utility players The Odd Couple and Undercover Boss.
In far less surprising news, ill-fated rookie dramas Doubt (pulled after two airings), Pure Genius (failed to score a back-nine order) and Training Day (Saturday-bound, and in the wake of star Bill Paxton’s passing) also failed to make the cut. Ditto Ransom and Hunted.
CBS, however, notes that “additional returning series pick-ups for next season will be announced at a later date.” As you’ll recall, a decision on Criminal Minds wasn’t reached until the 11th hour last year. Financial issues are likely once again delaying the pricey procedural’s renewal.
Which series are you most relieved to see score an early renewal? And which remaining bubble show are you most worried about? Hit the comments!
Not terribly surprised about ELEMENTARY. The writing is uneven and some episodes are just writer overreach with creating something. Whatever happened to KISS, KEEP IT SIMPLE, SWEETIE????
You’re complaining about a CBS episodic procedural not being simple enough? Now I’ve seen everything.
Actually the stories have gotten pretty ridiculously convoluted the last few seasons. They start with a good hook, but by the end of the episode they’ve taken so many detours that I no longer find myself caring much anymore.
Probably too intellectual for CBS. But they should have stuck to the sotires.
WOOHOO!! NCIS LA!!
Wedding bells for #DENSI!!
WOOHOO!! alright!
I’ll be so bummed if Elementary is cancelled without bringing Moriarty back for a last hurrah. Would be thrilled if it got a final 10-13 episode season with a heavy Moriarty arc (GoT isn’t an excuse anymore!)
I agree! I would love to see a return of Moriarty.
Happy Camper!!!
Any word on Amazing Race?
Premieres next week, too soon to be thinking renewal: http://tvline.com/2017/03/15/amazing-race-season-29-cast-strangers/
I knew about the late premiere, wasn’t sure if renewal was already addressed. Thank you!
They should make a 30th season a celebrity edition.
That would be a great idea if TAR is going to have a celeb edition and not Survivor.
I’d love to see a season of team that were knocked out first.
Amazing Race is Returning March 30 @10pm…
I’m worried about Amazing Race due to the late start of this season. Maybe they’ll make it a summer 2018 series? I’d be OK with that decision.
Yay! I’m so glad Hawaii Five-0 and Blue Bloods have been renewed. Now renew Code Black. Love these shows!
I have never seen Blue Bloods, but I like Hawaii Five-0 and Code Black.
Me too. Love all three. Blue Blods. Hawaii 5 0 and Code Black
They better NOT cancel 2 Broke Girls, that’s appointment TV for me. What are they waiting for, Max & Caroline need an answer immediately!
If 2BG gets renewed the sitcom may have one or two more seasons left.
2BGs another joint production (this time with Warner Brothers). CBS probably renewed all of the easy ones (CBS only) first, and now are turning their attention to the more complicated deals. Stay tuned…as they say, but really, how outdated (tuned?) is that saying? :)
2BG has always been a part of CBS’ mega-renewal announcement, when not renewed early with other sitcoms (as in March 2015).
Thanks Matt. I guess 2BG might be closer to the edge than I thought.
If 2bg gets renewed it will be for a final season ( its past its prime)
Really glad most of my shows on cbs got renewed hope they renew criminal minds beyond borders, code black and the great indoors and I’ll be happy.
I can’t get into Criminal Minds Beyond Boarders, the characters don’t grab me. I like Gary Sinise but it’s not doing anything for me. Years ago Criminal Minds Suspect Behavior was a short lived spin off as well.
True, he is the only reason to watch. they need to bring back CSI NY
From your mouth to God’s ear. I really miss CSI NY. I was enjoying it more than the original CSI. It was a great cast headed by Gary Sinise.
I sure hope Code Black makes the cut, I really love that show. Wish they would give Pure Genius another season.
#Truth
I hope Code Black comes back too!
They didn’t even give Pure Genius a chance! I liked it too.
Right? I loved Pure Genius!
I liked CODE BLACK and PURE GENIUS. Did we really need BEYOND BORDERS? CBS used to be so solid in sophisticated comedies (anything MTM or Norman Lear) and family dramas (JOAN OF ARCADIA) and unique entertaining series (GHOST WHISPERER). I miss those shows.
The Eye can cut loose 2BG and CRIMINAL MINDS. Am surprised H50 got a renewal but I know it fares well on Fridays. I wish THE GOOD FIGHT was on broadcast.
Definitely happy to see H50 with the early pick up!! I’ve been holding my breath with that show for the last 3 seasons now!
The people on this series can’t act. It’s really just taking up time. Thank God for On Demand.
Nothing surprising here especially with Criminal Minds. I am glad that their Friday line up is coming back because they do really well on a traditionally tough night to get viewers or good demo numbers
Very happy that Hawaii 50, Blue Bloods and Scorpion were renewed. Hoping that Code Black will also be renewed.
I second that!!!!
Really would like The Odd Couple to be renewed. Personally, I find it to be refreshing and entertaining. And I love the relationships among the cast. Thanks.
I believe The Odd Couple was officially cancelled
The Odd Couple is in limbo, not renewed and not cancelled. The conventional wisdom is that it won’t be back. I think they were surprised it was renewed for the third season so they aren’t expecting a fourth.
I’m happy with the returning series.
I was not thrilled with the sixth season of “Blue Bloods,” but this season (so far) has been on point. Here’s hoping we get one more quality year out of the show (but I don’t need to see it go on long enough to see Danny’s boys becoming beat cops…)
I don’t want to see the boys be on the beat either. I do like that they are finally addressing the fact that Jamie is still on the street.
Code Black?????
Hope I’m wrong but I have a feeling Code Black is toast.
ELEMENTARY PLEASE !!!!
I know……I looove Elementary!
Yay for Hawaii Five O and crossing my fingers for Elementary!
Agree
Glad to see MacGuyver get the pick up…. it started off pretty weak, but it’s become an enjoyable addition to my lineup.
Scorpion is another one. Very happy to see that coming back. I love the cast.
Kinda wish Bull had been cancelled. Was holding out some hope, (as incredibly unlikely as it may be) to see him on NCIS again.
Yeah! I am glad Hawaii Five-0 is coming back! I hope Criminal Minds and Code Black do too! Yeah NCIS! Elementary needs to go! If Dr Watson was a guy I would like the show! That new MacGyver just doesn’t interest me, Michael Weatherly needs to cancel Bull and return to NCIS! Love the Amazing Race! Wonder why they only had one race this year, returning March 30, original return date was April 21…didn’t return in September…
CAN MAN WITH A PLAN, WHICH IS NOT FUNNY, MOM, BULL, 60 MINUTES, 48 HOURS. MADAM SECRETARY, AND PLEASE GET RID OF BIG BROTHER. ELEMENTARY SHOULD HAVE BEEN CANCELLED A LONG TIME AGO. THE GREAT INDOORS IN FUNNY AND NEEDS TO STAY ON THE AIR. NCIS, NCIS NEW ORLEANS, AND NCIS LA, ARE 3 OF MY FAVORITE SHOWS. BLUE BLOODS, MACGYVER, SCORPION, AND HAWAII 50 RULE AGAINST WHATEVER NBC, AND ABC PUT AGAINST THEM. BUT, BULL IS NOT WHAT IT IS PUT UP TO BE. MICHAEL WEATHERLY WOULD HAVE BEEN BETTER TO BE PUT INTO A ACTION TYPE SHOW, INSTEAD OF SOMETHING LIKE DR. PHIL. PUT HIM BACK INTO A CRIME DRAMA LIKE NCIS.
Tran, is this you? Your post made no sense whatsoever
Criminal minds has been strange without Morgan ,and hitch this season kinda a drag really bring 1 or both back and I think it will get better again especially Morgan ,2 broke girls never liked it bull could be better it’s boring NCIS bring Tony back bring ziva back from the dead both are missed can’t take the good ones off and expect great ratings come on cbs
Not a shock about Great Indoors. While the quality’s gone up a bit since the pilot (at least in the two other episodes I’ve seen), it really still feels like a waste of talent for many involved.
Yea but…it’s basically outdoor Jeff from Community and I will take that.
I really want Ransom renewed. It is refreshing to have something interesting and new to watch on Saturday nights. It’s the only show I actually watch live.
We love ransom. Hopefully they will rethink and pick it up
Wiki says “the series is a co-production between Canada’s Global, France’s TF1, the United States’ CBS,[6] and Germany’s RTL” so the decision isn’t just up to CBS. It could also end up in a situation like Crossing Lines which was an international co-production. The first season aired on NBC in the US. It got renewed for 2 more seasons, but NBC declined to air those.
For some reason I remember that being the case with Flashpoint if memory serves.
That did happen with Flashpoint. CBS dropped it before it finished, then ION picked it up.
Yep, but ION picks up a lot of the Canadian productions. Saving Hope, The Listener was another one.
It’s practically a freebie for CBS, so I would think if Global renews it, CBS would be dumb to drop it.
So happy about Scorpion and Blue Bloods!
Code Black is great television–enough with the cop/FBI dramas. Bring it back!
The Great Indoors had better get renewed. My wife and I love that show!
Michael Weatherly needs to return to NCIS! Tony isn’t dead, he just moved to Europe with his daughter. Bull needs to go!
NCIS LA, hopefully now we will definitely get a Densi wedding finally !!
I think they should pickup Criminal Minds that has. Been a staple on CBS. Very disappointed if the is dropped. With CBS’S failures this year they should look at Section 13 about CIA retired agents working to help people. This was bought by CBS last year but did not pick it up they should try it. Sounds like an interesting show to watch ⌚️
We LOVE Pure Genius.
Hated it! My wife likes it, but we still have nine unwatched episodes on DVR so she isn’t rushing to watch it. I couldn’t stand the lead actor or the character he was playing. And Dermot Mulroney was just “meh” for me. For medical drama, I much prefer Code Black (which my wife doesn’t like as much).
I am not a fan of Augustus Pew in this role either. I stopped watching PG when they put that lady in a fat/sumo suit (ridiculous way to treat the issue, unlike This Is Us). CBS has had some casting misses this year (see APB), and Pew was one of them.
Funny, because Augustus Prew is actually one of the main reasons WHY I like the show. I think his character is awkward and charming and I just want to give him a hug.
Oops! APB is on Fox! Can’t blame CBS for that one!
Life In Pieces & The Big Bang Theory are the only ones I watch and I’m glad they were renewed.
I bet Scott Caan is bummed about Hawaii Five-0 being renewed. I bet he takes yet ANOTHER partial season. lol
You know, Scott asked for less screen time, that’s HIS own choice, for whatever reason…Alex took time off one time to go into Rehab….no one’s life is perfect, things happen, good and bad, every one copes in different ways…I am glad Hawaii 5-0 is coming back…
Nothing to do with not wanting to be there…..Scott has been doing five less episodes since his his daughter was born – I say kudos for putting family first!
Happy Hawaii Five-O and Superior Donuts got renewed! Hope The Great Indoors will get renewed.
So glad to see Hawaii 5-O coming back. Can do without Kenin can wait and two broke girls. Won’t be able to accept Elementary being cancelled. Just love that show and the cast.
Oh and Code Black too. Love love love.
Great seeing in writing what we knew (well, TVLine and I) to be a “sure bet” that the Weatherly led “Bull” is getting a sophomore season. I think they’ve found their rhythm as the writing as gotten better and better and the characters are more developed.
Also happy that “Scorpion” and “MacGyver” got picked up. The latter got exponentially better with the addition of Meredith Eaton to the cast.
“Superior Donuts” hasn’t grabbed me yet but I am watching so I’m happy CBS is giving it a “Hill Street Blues-like” chance at a 2nd season.
Very pleased on Life in Pieces, I always fear I’m the only one watching it (as it is…no one else is commenting about it here) but it’s so good, right balance of quirky humor, family dynamics and serious subjects.
Could not agree more!!! It’s one of the few comedies I watch live.
We like Life In Pieces but its inconsistent. Some episodes are hysterical while others fall flat. Glad it’ll be back again for season three.
My and husband and I love Life in Pieces. I hold my breath each time renewal comes around. I am so glad that CBS is behind this show. Love the cast and the episodes are just plain funny.
I like Life in Pieces, too. Everyone is good. Who new Diane Weist could do deadpan humour so well.
I really want more Pure Genius. :(
And Code Black. I was a bit wary after the cast shakeup between S1 and S2, but I actually like what Rob Lowe has brought to the show… the show is all about Rorish and Mama, though. :)
I wasn’t expecting to like Code Black after the cast shake-up, but I was pleasantly surprised. I actually like Rob Lowe in this show.
Me too!
although to be honest, I’d watch him read a phonebook…
Rob Lowe seems to have taken another role on something else but who cares? Doctors come and go in hospitals. That’s how hospitals work. The crux of the story was the doc who lost her kids finally adopts a new child. Great. Actors and characters are replaceable. Now write another story.
I love it!!!
I like elementary and code black/.
I want AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE to be renewed. This show is hysterical! I also love Code Black.
AH is on ABC which hasn’t officially announced their renewals/cancellations yet. Though some are assumed (Notorious, Conviction, etc). Code Black may come down to the wire again.
Hooray for Blue Bloods. I hope WTOL Toledo and Uverse settle things soon so that once again subscribers can watch
I’m really happy to see Superior Donuts get renewed. I know it’s not a GREAT sitcom, but I love the dynamic and chemistry between the two leads.
code black best medical show on air
Life in Pieces❤Thank goodness❤
Madam Secretary would seem to be a poster child for a couple of factors that sometimes play prominently into a very marginal shows renewal.
That is,
1) The 4th season rule (if it has made 3 seasons and is within 88 episodes after completion of the 4th) then it generally gets the borderline renewal call.
2) It is owned by the network. In this case CBS
I am surprised by the renewal of Man with a Plan. It is not funny at all.
The Great Indoors is not a great show, but its better that either Kevin Can Wait or MWAP..
I guess CBS wants to see how GI will do away from TBBT
I absolutely Mme. Sec – It’s my favorite show.
Please keep Elementary. It is one of my favorite shows that I never miss. I also love the NCIS group.
I am hoping for a 11th hour save for Elementary. I have liked this show from the beginning. I cast is great. I would to see John Noble back to reprise his role as Sherlock’s father.
I love Code Black, Pure Genius, Ransom, all the NCIS & Criminal Minds please renew