TVLine Items: Meet Quantico's New Operative, SNL Vet Is Happy! and More

Priyanka Chopra has let slip with some top-secret intel — a new player on ABC’s Quantico.

Spanish supermodel Jon Kortajarena will recur on the ABC thriller’s second season as political operative Felix Cordova, TVLine has confirmed. A senior legislative assistant for the Speaker of the House, Cordova is willing to do anything to be on the right side of history. His first appears in Episode 17, airing in April.

Chopra first touted Kortajarena’s casting on Twitter.

Aside from modeling, Kortajarena has appeared on Skins and the film A Single Man, as well as music videos for Fergie and Madonna.

* Saturday Night Live vet(/soon-to-be-alum?) Bobby Moynihan will voice the titular character of Syfy’s Happy! pilot. A small and cheerful blue unicorn, Happy is the imaginary friend of Nick Sax (played by Chris Meloni), a corrupt ex-cop living in a seedy world of violence and promiscuity.

* Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt has announced its notable guest stars for Season 3, premiering Friday, May 19: Daveed Diggs (black-ish), Laura Dern (Big Little Lies), Ray Liotta (Shades of Blue), Andrea Martin (Difficult People) and Maya Rudolph (Saturday Night Live).

* USA Network’s Biggie Smalls/Tupac Shakur drama pilot, Unsolved: The Murders of Biggie and Tupac, has cast Luke James (The New Edition Story) as Sean “P-Diddy” Combs, Aisha Hinds (Underground) as Biggie’s mother and LeToya Luckett (Rosewood) as Sharitha Golden, the wife of Death Row Records’ CEO, according to our sister site Deadline.

* Kristen Johnston (The Exes) has joined CBS’s Real Life comedy pilot as loud boss Beverly, while Family Matters favorite Jaleel White has been cast on CBS’ Me, Myself & I comedy pilot, Deadline reports.

* After releasing what seems like dozens of “teasers,” Hulu now has sent out the full trailer for its adaptation of The Handmaid’s Tale (premiering Wednesday, April 26):

