Sarah Wayne Callies, Kate Bosworth, Jason Ritter to Star in NatGeo Military Miniseries The Long Road Home

NatGeo is filling the ranks of its new miniseries with some well-known names.

Kate Bosworth (Blue Crush), Sarah Wayne Callies (Prison Break, The Walking Dead), Jason Ritter (Parenthood) and Jeremy Sisto (Law & Order) are among the actors who’ve signed on to The Long Road Home, an upcoming eight-episode event at the basic cabler, per The Hollywood Reporter.

RELATEDISIS Scripted Drama Ordered at NatGeo

Based on Martha Raddatz’s book, the mini will concern itself with April 4, 2004, aka “Black Sunday,” on which a Texas platoon form the 1st Calvary Division came under attack in Sadr City, Baghdad. Noel Fisher (Shameless), Michael Kelly (House of Cards) also will star. The cast also includes E.J. Bonilla (Guiding Light), Jon Beavers (The Fresh Beat Band) and Patrick Schwarzenegger (Scream Queens).

Kelly will play Lt. Col. Gary Volesky, the heroic battalion commander; Callies will play his wife, LeAnn, who is active in the homefront community. Ritter’s character, Capt. Troy Denomy, is married to Bosworth’s Gina; the pair have a newborn son. Sisto will play career soldier Staff Sgt. Robert Miltenberger, who is approaching retirement but has been stop-lossed (read: forced to stay in the military) for the deployment.

RELATEDRon Howard Directing NatGeo’s First Scripted Drama Series Genius

Mikko Alanne (The 33) will adapt the book and will serve as showrunner and one of the project’s executive producers. The Long Road Home is expected to air sometime in 2017.