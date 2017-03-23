Ratings: Blindspot, Empire Return Up

Fox’s Empire resumed Season 3 on Wednesday night with 7.9 million total viewers and a 2.8 demo rating, ticking up on both counts versus its fall finale.
Leading off the night, the Shots Fired premiere drew 4.7 mil and a 1.1 (compared to time slot predecessor Lethal Weapon‘s most recent 6 mil/1.3).
Over on NBC, Blindspot returned from a month-long break to 4.3 mil and a 0.9, adding a few eyeballs plus a tenth in the demo. SVU (5 mil/1.1) was down 14 percent and two tenths, hitting and matching series lows, while Chicago PD (6.3 mil/1.2) dipped a tenth from its last regularly scheduled episode.
Elsewhere….
CBS | Newly renewed Survivor (7.9 mil/1.7) and still-on-the-bubble Criminal Minds (7.4 mil/1.3) were both steady in the demo, while Beyond Borders (4.8 mil/0.8) dipped to new lows.
ABC | Designated Survivor (5.2 mil/1.1) dipped 9 percent and two tenths to match its season lows.
THE CW | Arrow (1.4 mil/0.5) and The 100 (900K/0.3) both dipped to new audience lows while steady in the demo.
Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.
Guess those olicity fans should have spent more time actually watching then sending soda to the cast lol
“Sending soda to the cast”….?
At Paley fest David jokes that the arrow cast doesn’t get soda like the Flash. Marc joked that when they get 0.9 ratings things will change. OTA and olicity fans found this “disrespectful” and sent David a bunch of soda and vowed to get the ratings up.
Ah. I did appreciate having cans of Coke Zero readily available on The Flash set. (In fact, I think I may have left a half-empty can behind. Keep an eye on the cortex set!)
What does that have to do with anything?? This episode wasn’t about Olicity or promoted as such so why bring them up?? And Supergirl is getting 0.6 in its SECOND season. So arrow averaging 0.6 in its 5th isn’t bad at all. I love both shows. But Marc making that joke wasn’t cute and was disrespectful to the cast. Stephen and david don’t write the show, Marc and his team do.
In other news I’m really bummed about designated survivor and blindspot’s ratings. I need them back next year.
Hopefully this is the first sign of an uptick in ratings for Blindspot!
That’s good news but what are the chances Blindspot gets renewed.
It will because NBC’s entire lineup is in the crapper except for This is Us and the Voice. So even shows doing terrible are gonna get renewed. Plus one of the execs said NBC doesn’t have a lot of pilots in development.
It’s still too close to call. I hope NBC doesn’t wait until the last minute to decide.
I’m still reeling over last night’s Survivor. Epic Tribal Council that will be talked about for a very long time.
Ouch to The 100. I guess Season 5 will be your last. Great episode last night.
I’m a little confused as to why new episodes of designated survivor are airing after two hours of RERUNS. Is anyone surprised at it for tying season lows?
Another not so good night. At least Empire returned to what I expected but Shots Fired? FOX must be even more disappointed . With the heavy promotion of this event series and being paired with Empire those numbers aren’t good at all
Not sure Designated Survivor should stay on Wednesday, or could stay steady next fall but it could also drop. I say If ABC does move it, then sundays might work. It could improve those aweful Sunday ratings.
NBC have to let Blindspot go, I watch the show but anything under 1.0 demo isn’t worth it. I wanted it to go on Friday’s but that’s not even the smart move anymore.
Curious if the Arrow DVR etc. numbers have gone up while live numbers went down – as in, people are still watching, but knocked it to second or third place in priority.