Ratings: Blindspot, Empire Return Up

Fox’s Empire resumed Season 3 on Wednesday night with 7.9 million total viewers and a 2.8 demo rating, ticking up on both counts versus its fall finale.

Leading off the night, the Shots Fired premiere drew 4.7 mil and a 1.1 (compared to time slot predecessor Lethal Weapon‘s most recent 6 mil/1.3).

Over on NBC, Blindspot returned from a month-long break to 4.3 mil and a 0.9, adding a few eyeballs plus a tenth in the demo. SVU (5 mil/1.1) was down 14 percent and two tenths, hitting and matching series lows, while Chicago PD (6.3 mil/1.2) dipped a tenth from its last regularly scheduled episode.

Elsewhere….

CBS | Newly renewed Survivor (7.9 mil/1.7) and still-on-the-bubble Criminal Minds (7.4 mil/1.3) were both steady in the demo, while Beyond Borders (4.8 mil/0.8) dipped to new lows.

ABC | Designated Survivor (5.2 mil/1.1) dipped 9 percent and two tenths to match its season lows.

THE CW | Arrow (1.4 mil/0.5) and The 100 (900K/0.3) both dipped to new audience lows while steady in the demo.

