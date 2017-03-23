Eliza Dushku Bull
Courtesy of CBS

Buffy Vet Eliza Dushku Joins Bull as Potential Series Regular

By /

Further proof that CBS has Faith in Bull: Hot on the heels of the show’s Season 2 pickup, the network has signed Buffy the Vampire Slayer vet Eliza Dushku to join the cast in a major role.

RELATEDBuffy at 20: Nicholas Brendon Recalls Xander’s Speedo, Cops to Some Regrets (‘I Was Just as Much to Blame’)

The actress will play J.P. Nunnelly, the savvy head of the best criminal defense firm in New York, who is hired by Michael Weatherly’s titular character when a member of his Trial Analysis Corporation team faces prison time.

Dushku’s three-episode arc kicks off Tuesday, May 9. TVLine, meanwhile, has learned that she could return in Season 2 as a full-fledged series regular.

RELATEDBull to Switch Showrunners in Season 2

In addition to her signature role as Faith on Buffy and spinoff Angel, Dushku’s TV credits include Tru Calling, Dollhouse and Banshee.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

No Comments
ad
 