Buffy Vet Eliza Dushku Joins Bull as Potential Series Regular

Further proof that CBS has Faith in Bull: Hot on the heels of the show’s Season 2 pickup, the network has signed Buffy the Vampire Slayer vet Eliza Dushku to join the cast in a major role.
The actress will play J.P. Nunnelly, the savvy head of the best criminal defense firm in New York, who is hired by Michael Weatherly’s titular character when a member of his Trial Analysis Corporation team faces prison time.
Dushku’s three-episode arc kicks off Tuesday, May 9. TVLine, meanwhile, has learned that she could return in Season 2 as a full-fledged series regular.
In addition to her signature role as Faith on Buffy and spinoff Angel, Dushku’s TV credits include Tru Calling, Dollhouse and Banshee.