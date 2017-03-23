Buffy Vet Eliza Dushku Joins Bull as Potential Series Regular

Further proof that CBS has Faith in Bull: Hot on the heels of the show’s Season 2 pickup, the network has signed Buffy the Vampire Slayer vet Eliza Dushku to join the cast in a major role.

The actress will play J.P. Nunnelly, the savvy head of the best criminal defense firm in New York, who is hired by Michael Weatherly’s titular character when a member of his Trial Analysis Corporation team faces prison time.

Dushku’s three-episode arc kicks off Tuesday, May 9. TVLine, meanwhile, has learned that she could return in Season 2 as a full-fledged series regular.

In addition to her signature role as Faith on Buffy and spinoff Angel, Dushku’s TV credits include Tru Calling, Dollhouse and Banshee.