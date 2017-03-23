Arrow Photos: Is Oliver Jilting Susan? Plus: Felicity Goes Deeper With Helix

Cupid’s arrow appears to ultimately have sailed wide for Oliver and Susan, as seen in these photos from Wednesday’s episode of The CW’s Arrow.
As Oliver confessed in this week’s episode, he kinda likes being kill-y, and used his father’s “list” as an excuse to sate that desire. He then showed up at the lair to hang up his bow and get out of the crimefighting biz for good.
Will his never-easy relationship with Susan be the next casualty? Having been kidnapped by Oliver’s adversary Prometheus aka Adrian Chase, “I don’t know how you overcome that,” says co-showrunner Wendy Mericle. “I mean, Susan’s still there. She’s on the show. And we love Carly [Pope]. But for any couple that’s been through that kind of trauma – and trauma that, ultimately, Susan can trace back to Oliver in some ways – let’s just say that’s a tough thing to come back from.”
Also seen in the photo gallery, above right: Felicity continued on her “lowercase-D” (as EP Marc Guggenheim puts it) dark path with Alena and the Helix uberhacker collective.
The amount I care about Susan is basically zilch. (Yes, I’m still one of those people clinging to Olicity, but even without that, Susan is just…not a character I care AT ALL about)
Oh lol, I totally forgot about Susan. Why is she still here? I’ve never known a more irrelevant character to be honest.
I just…don’t get it. He said in episode 16 that he ‘never should have gotten involved with Susan’ and agreed with Diggle that he was just lonely. I honestly thought that was the end of that crappy relationship. Are we REALLY supposed to root for a couple where HE looked like he didn’t care when she got kidnapped (and only found out after a week) and SHE was planning a tell all article about him and slept with him for information? This is where the EP’s and PR have it all wrong this season, they give the viewers teasers like this that make them (me) not want to watch and usually the episode is ok…but it’s having an effect on the ratings. Looks like i’ll be back to watching Felicity’s storyline clips on YouTube next week. What a shame.
“Felicity Goes Deeper With Helix” Here for that.
I wish we could get an interview from Emily Bett somewhere sometime about her storyline. It’s one of my few highlights of the season, second one being Josh Segarra’s amazing performance.
This. I think it’s a bit weird how we haven’t had a single interview from Emily this season. Not just on this site but anywhere. Total silence and it’s probably her biggest storyline ever. I don’t understand. I’d love to hear her thoughts though. She knows and understands Felicity so well and her answers are always so thoughtful and interesting.
True. Each actor should speak for their own character because they know them better than the showrunners (especially if the showrunners have other shows to deal with and their opinions aren’t generally well-received by the online fanbase but that’s fine)
I thought it was weird that we didn’t get one interview from Emily especially when the Helix storyline is forefront. She’s always been honest about the direction of the show…
I really don’t care about Susan at all or about her relationship with Oliver it just needs to be done she was kidnap by Prometheus they can’t come back from that plus I don’t care about Susan character at all And yes I am a Olicity fan but even with her being on the show I still not interested in her being a love interest for Oliver.But I wish they show more of the Susan and Thea going after each other then her being in a relationship with Oliver.
The girl is still a thing? Who cares. Wendy is so out of tune with the audience it’s scary. Suggesting and creating a character the general audience and online audience has absolutely no care for. They have failed in every single facet of her character and it’s taking a big toll on the ratings. I don’t see how they don’t get that.