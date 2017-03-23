Arrow's Felicity Suits Up for Legends

It’s Felicity Smoak like you have never seen her before, when Arrow favorite Emily Bett Rickards makes a no-longer-surprise cameo on sister series Legends of Tomorrow.
At PaleyFest’s #DCTV event last weekend, Legends boss Marc Guggenheim told our sister site Deadline there was “a surprise crossover” coming, adding: “[W]e’ve kept it under wraps, but there’s a surprise cameo, surprise crossover moment, in the penultimate episode” (airing Tuesday, March 28 on The CW).
Late Wednesday night, Guggenheim went ahead and shared on Twitter the concept art for said cameo — by Arrow‘s Bett Rickards, whose Felicity will at long last wear a mask, as part of Legends‘ newly unleashed “Doomworld” reality rewritten by the Legion of Doom using the Spear of Destiny. (It’s complicated. But fun.)
What do you think of the Doomworld’s Felicity? Safe to say she’s a good girl gone bad?
I thought it was Thea before reading.
AWESOME!
That is AWESOME! I’ve never needed to see Felicity in a mask because I think she’s a hero without one but I can’t deny how amazing she looks, and that’s just the concept art! Love her mask. So cool.
This is what’s great about Legends. You can do things like this as a one off and it’s just fun but doesn’t mess with the general/real timeline. Can’t wait to watch!
First episode of s2 of Legends I’m gonna be watching. We’ve seen alt-earth counterparts of many arrowverse characters but this one is the most intriguing BY FAR.
It looks fantastic. :) I’m looking forward to seeing it.
she looks awesome! can’t wait to see what everyone in this episode will be like.
also lbr; this is also a smart way for the arrow folks to test how felicity would do as a masked hero.
arrow foreshadowing they dont just do a costume for just one episode (look at wally west in the flash) also she looks like Batgirl from DC superhero girls webseries
I’m pretty sure Marc Guggenheim said it was a one off appearance. He said Felicity would never suit up on Arrow.
Not enough barf bag in the world for this.
Indeed. The fact that we have Felicity tainting Legends of Tomorrow just sucks. It’s my favourite DCTV right now, and I was really looking forward to Doomworld. Not anymore though :S
Wow, that’s so sad. Overreaction much? It’s a cameo performance which probably means one scene. Chill out, my god.
+125 TVLine Power User points for spotting the word “cameo.”
One scene too many…these cameos are to test the water, and before you know it EBR’s masked character is made a recurring character!!
While I personally would welcome that, I highly HIGHLY doubt she’s going to become recurring on Legends while still full time on Arrow.
They have said time and time again that Felicity will never wear a mask on Arrow. This is just supposed to be a fun one off cameo and why not? Pretty much everyone else gets an Earth 2 counterpart, why not Felicity? Man, you’re all killjoys.
Salty much?
That’s a lot of barf. You must have an enormous gut.
Too funny but oh so, so true! I have accepted that she is a mainstay on Arrow and stopped watching. Please keep her away from other shows I still enjoy. It is bad enough putting up with her on the crossover event. Please make the shows other than Arrow Felicity free zones.
I meant to add: everyone knows where this is really going. Before Arrow ends, Felicity will be Black Canary. What a huge disservice to a great character!
Dinah is the new Black Canary so no. You’re wrong.
Whoa! Felicity Smoak looks … dare I say it … legendary (already). Definitely checking out Legends, will be the first time!
Can’t wait to see this and I don’t usually watch Legends.
Legends of Tomorrow is probably the best DC show at the moment or at the very least most entertaining in its second season. I didnt really need Felicity in a mask but I’ll take it!
Ugh. yeah let’s bring the Felicity stink over to our best show and make our fans cringe. I’ll never understand the constant pandering to tumblr shippers. The only thing we need to see is this black hole of a character killed off.
This ongoing delusion that it’s just ‘tumblr shippers’ who like the character will never not blow my mind. That’s not how this works.
Suck it up, she’s authentically popular, otherwise she’d be GONE. She never would have made it to a regular, she never would have become Oliver’s main squeeze. She wouldn’t cross over to Flash or Legends. And she certainly wouldn’t get the press and coverage she gets. She shows up on INDUSTRY LISTS of admirable female characters.
She’s not going anywhere, and it’s not because of tumblr shippers.
How about just keep Felicity on Arrow please..is it not enough that she’s unbearable on her own show and is the reason some viewers stopped watching Arrow.
She’s also the reason some people watch Arrow, and a fair number of O/F fans and F fans stopped watching early this season when they felt like she was being marginalized. I’ll be curious to see what happens now when she’s got more presence.
The show’s pandering to Olicity/Felicity is what drove alot of viewers away including myself..this was 2 seasons ago. I pay no attention to Felicity during the big crossovers ….so hearing that the show is now marginalizing the very same character they used to drive people away is a bit odd. Anyway I hope this is just a one off Cameo, because LOT is great this season.
LoT has been the best CWDC show this season so they’re probably trying to use it to rejuvenate Felicity like it did with Merlyn & Darkh. Luckily Felicity is never going to be a regular on LoT, so we’re safe. She just better not suck up screen time from the regulars she does that enough on Arrow.
Well I stopped watching Arrow (again, for the last time I think this time), but it had absolutely nothing to do with Felicity. So personally I welcome the chance to still get to see her (or some version of her) on a show I am still watching. But I honestly don’t think it means anything more than a chance to play with an alternative that will otherwise never happen.
Already a hero in my eyes and hope this concept crosses over to the Arrow
She looks good in costume and with a mask. Looking forward to see her on Legends of Tomorrow next week!
She’s a hero, not a bad girl or bad guy, from what I understand (it sort of looks like it will be a Mick, Nate and Ray team up of Legends who have something close to their own personalities and that threesome will need some help).
Ridiculously excited for this. Tuning into LOT for the first this season.