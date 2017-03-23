Arrow's Felicity Suits Up for Legends

It’s Felicity Smoak like you have never seen her before, when Arrow favorite Emily Bett Rickards makes a no-longer-surprise cameo on sister series Legends of Tomorrow.

RELATEDThe Flash‘s Grant Gustin and Candice Patton Open Up About the Latest ‘WestAllen’ Development, Tears That Were Shed

At PaleyFest’s #DCTV event last weekend, Legends boss Marc Guggenheim told our sister site Deadline there was “a surprise crossover” coming, adding: “[W]e’ve kept it under wraps, but there’s a surprise cameo, surprise crossover moment, in the penultimate episode” (airing Tuesday, March 28 on The CW).

Late Wednesday night, Guggenheim went ahead and shared on Twitter the concept art for said cameo — by Arrow‘s Bett Rickards, whose Felicity will at long last wear a mask, as part of Legends‘ newly unleashed “Doomworld” reality rewritten by the Legion of Doom using the Spear of Destiny. (It’s complicated. But fun.)

Concept art from next week's Legends of Tomorrow… https://t.co/9kJLjwjZNO—

Marc Guggenheim (@mguggenheim) March 23, 2017

What do you think of the Doomworld’s Felicity? Safe to say she’s a good girl gone bad?

Want scoop on Legends, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.