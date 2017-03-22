The Originals Season 4 Extended Trailer (Finally) Reunites Klaus and Hope

After five long and painful years — emphasis on that second part — Klaus Mikaelson is finally about to have a conversation with his daughter. (And it’s even more adorable than you imagined.)
The CW on Wednesday released an extended trailer for The Originals‘ current season, giving us a look at the good, the bad and the ugly — well, The CW’s version of “ugly,” at least — still to come.
“I know what you are,” Hope tells Klaus during a stroll through the woods. “The strongest in the world, strong enough to keep all the bad things away.” It’s a sweet sentiment, but as you’ll see in the trailer, it may not be totally accurate.
Other highlights from this new trailer:
* Lots of Cami! “History could repeat itself,” she tells Klaus during a ghostly visit. “If you’re not careful, it will. But you owe it to your daughter to try and change the narrative.”
* We get our first (very quick) look at Josh’s new boyfriend, played by Teen Wolf‘s Keahu Kahuanui.
* Speaking of quick cuts, is that Rebekah at 2:49? If so, who is she kissing?
* It looks like Jason Dohring’s Detective Kinney is back, too! (The question is: Will he get a storyline this time?)
Hit PLAY on the trailer above, then drop a comment with your favorite moments below.
That 3 minute trailer was better than anything The Vampire Diaries put out this season.
Looking forward to the main storyline this season, the shorter season could benefit them, less waffling, tighter narrative.
I do wish that Cami wasn’t returning to prop Klaus up, I think it would of been more interesting if it was a mix of torment and solace since Klaus should hold massive guilt for her death. It would give Leah more to do. I know vampire Cami sucked but a Cami tormenting Klaus would of been interesting because it would bring back a darker, strong, more badass Klaus. Like the Klaus when we first met him. I don’t enjoy a soft Klaus that constantly talks and cries. The Mikaelsons are suppose to be feared.
Klope looks awesome, that’s the bit that I’ve most been excited for as I believe that Klaus’ endgame isn’t a romantic one but the one between his daughter. Michael Narducci promised a darker Klaus from earlier seasons so I hope that we see that and it’s not just him with PTSD from the blade, I want him to be bad and feared to everyone except Hope.
I’m hoping Rebekah doesn’t get relegated to a love interest. I feared that they might do a Marcel, Sofya, Rebekah love triangle, I never liked Marcel/Rebekah together because of the weird Aunt/Nephew relation.
Excited to learn about Vincent’s past. One thing the show suffered is that unless you aren’t part of the Mikaelson family, you don’t really learnt about that characters past or family – the closest you get is a mention then it’s never brought up again.
I know they also teased in interviews about a Kol/Rebekah storyline so I hope that doesn’t disappoint either because they deserve some sort of happiness and it’d be refreshing for Kol to not be dead or daggered.
I like Vincent a lot. I hope they keep him around for a long time.
I do at well (I was wary at first because when they announced that he was promoted, I just knew him as Finn and wasn’t sure if he’d be Finn going forward or Vincent), But in The Originals, unless you’re part of the family, you can get the chop. He is the only regular this season without a family connection to the Mikaelsons. I get that this show is about family, but I’m up for supernatural politics like in S1.
I wouldn’t mind if they did what Fringe did for their final season and had a stand-alone futuristic dystopian season. I’d like a season where the supernatural becomes public knowledge across the world and conflict breaks out. Going forward, I’d like future seasons to have the conflict be less about the Hope and the family and more about the supernatural community as a whole, sometimes the family conflict isolates the roles of other main characters like Vincent.
“Will he get a storyline this time?” Andy lol. The trailer was sooo good. It looks a pretty good S4 and waiting for S5 news
I’m so looking forward to watching this season unfold. The little girl playing Hope is adorible. Hope Klaus does nothing to disappoint her. It will be interesting to see just how powerful they intend her to be.
This season looks so good. I sure hope they get renewed for a 5th season, even if it is a final one so we can get a decent ending.
finally what I’ve been waiting for. The adorable Hope meets Daddy.
I am soooooo happy and relieved we’ll have Kol and Rebecca around this season. I read here at TVLine that Claire Holt had a set number of episodes, but any idea how many eps Nathaniel Buzolic will be in?
I live for scenes with all of the Mikaelsons in the same place. Jumping for joy!
Amazing trailer! Very intense, maybe it’s good that we’re getting short season, without filler episodes and irrelevant storylines. I like that the season seems to be focused more on Mikaelsons and their new family member. And it seems Elijah’s plan must have something to do with help from Alaric and Caroline, because he’s the one talking to Alaric in the crossover.
I loved this trailer! Looking forward to the rest of the season. Hope it gets renewed for a fifth season.