The Originals Season 4 Extended Trailer (Finally) Reunites Klaus and Hope

After five long and painful years — emphasis on that second part — Klaus Mikaelson is finally about to have a conversation with his daughter. (And it’s even more adorable than you imagined.)

The CW on Wednesday released an extended trailer for The Originals‘ current season, giving us a look at the good, the bad and the ugly — well, The CW’s version of “ugly,” at least — still to come.

“I know what you are,” Hope tells Klaus during a stroll through the woods. “The strongest in the world, strong enough to keep all the bad things away.” It’s a sweet sentiment, but as you’ll see in the trailer, it may not be totally accurate.

Other highlights from this new trailer:

* Lots of Cami! “History could repeat itself,” she tells Klaus during a ghostly visit. “If you’re not careful, it will. But you owe it to your daughter to try and change the narrative.”

* We get our first (very quick) look at Josh’s new boyfriend, played by Teen Wolf‘s Keahu Kahuanui.

* Speaking of quick cuts, is that Rebekah at 2:49? If so, who is she kissing?

* It looks like Jason Dohring’s Detective Kinney is back, too! (The question is: Will he get a storyline this time?)

Hit PLAY on the trailer above, then drop a comment with your favorite moments below.