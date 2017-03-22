Supergirl Promotes Katie McGrath (aka Lena Luthor) to Series Regular

Kara and Lena’s friendship is being given a chance to thrive — or go down in flames, we’ll have to wait and see — on Supergirl.
Recurring actress Katie McGrath has been promoted to a full-fledged series regular in Supergirl‘s third season, our sister site Deadline reports.
First introduced in the CW drama’s second season premiere, McGrath plays Lena Luthor, the sister of legendary Superman villain Lex Luthor. Though she appears to be shaking off the stigma that comes with being a Luthor — her mother Lilian serving as the head of Cadmus certainly isn’t helping — Lena’s true intentions remain somewhat of a mystery.
During TVLine’s recent visit to the Supergirl set, McGrath concealed not one bit her affection for her latest TV role: “She’s honest, she’s true to Kara, she’s true to her friends,” she said of Lena. And while forever fielding side eye as a Luthor, “She keeps trying, in the face of all the things that people keep throwing at her. She’s defying them!”
Are you excited about Lena’s permanent residency in National City? Drop a comment with your thoughts below. (With reporting by Matt Webb Mitovich)
Good for Katie McGrath. Loved and loved to hate her in Merlin as Morgana. Now if only I could see Colin Morgan again…
Colin Morgan was one of the main characters in 2 series of Humans, and he was the lead in a British historical horror series The Living and the Dead. Katie McGrath was also in Canadian horror show Slasher. Most of those were last year.
Hey SK please check out “Humans”! Great show and Colin is there :)
Good! I love her in the role I just hope she becomes great series long nemesis as Lex was in Smallville. “Frenemies” if you will.
Now if we can only lose James and Mon-El …
I kind of like Mon-El. Although I wish that they gave him more to do that be Kara’s Love Interest. Chris Wood is a good actor (I enjoyed him as Kai in TVD). I enjoy Karamel more than James/Kara – they had no chemistry, plus I felt that James was too serious for Kara, where I feel that Mon-El is so different from Kara which is what she needs. Kara is quite serious, always saving the world that I think sometimes she needs fun and a bit of a laugh, which currently Mon-El brings out in her and the actors have chemistry. One of my big issues with Oliver in Arrow is that he is too serious.
Although I felt that Karamel definitely happened too quickly, I’d rather they gave it longer to develop. Mon-El only exists for Kara, it makes me think that they might kill him off in some heroic redemption story arc. As I said, the actors have chemistry, way more than James and Kara but they haven’t spent time integrating Mon-El into the plot that isn’t just about Kara, would be nice for some storylines with other cast members. The other DC-CW shows have spent time building context so they play an alternate role in the show, like early seasons of Felicity in Arrow.
I have a feeling James could be on the way out, he rarely appears, his only storyline is the Guardian one and even then it hasn’t been used much – plus he’s boring, they haven’t given him much of a personality for me to care. Unless they actually know what to do with him, they should get him to either A) Die B) Return to Metropolis with Lucy or C) Get him to join Legends as Guardian.
Honestly, at this point, I’m like if this person is a regular, they are underused or underdeveloped but have potential – bring them on Legends. I’m hoping for Katie Cassidy in S3 of Legends.
Shut up manhater. Mon-El isnt going anywhere
I agree about James, he’s such a redundant character now who serves no purpose at all. He can happily leave but I love Mon El, Chris and Melissa have amazing chemistry and their on screen romance feels very natural, I hope he sticks around.
Can’t wait to see Lena Luthor bald
Great news !
Awesome. She’s been quite underused this season. I really want them to defy convention, and keep her on the side of the heroes (or at the very least, an anti-hero). Just because she’s a female character who’s steely, cunning, and driven, doesn’t mean she can’t also have a good heart.
So much this.
SO glad they made her a regular. Lena is one of the best things to happen to season 2/the move to CW!
Time for the SuperCorp fans to go crazy. I hope that they give Katie McGrath some good material. The Kara/Lena friendship has been described as Chelsea Clinton and Ivanka Trump – so I would like to explore that more or some conflict between them, not Lena turning evil – but her thinking that she’s doing the right thing. You know, play on the concept that there are different ways of going about the same thing. In Lost with Jack and Locke it was the concept of Science vs Faith. Kara seems like someone who doesn’t like to kill, while maybe have Lena approach it as “the only way to make sure they never return is to get rid of them”.
I just don’t want Lena relegated to not knowing of being Kara’s cheerleader after a hard day of saving the world. Get her in on the action.
ugh supercorpse will never shut up now.
They are mentally ill and so toxic
Very good news indeed! Love Katie and love Lena Luthor. Hopefully she doesn’t become full-on evil, but I wouldn’t mind a little gray here and there. More friendly moments with Kara and more interactions with the rest of the cast would be great.
They have different ideals of the same thing. I think that needs to be brought up more. It’d be interesting if that comes to the forefront and some of the team decide that a different approach to Kara is needed – especially if something happens that raises this issue – like a pivotal character dying (James perhaps? Nothing against the actor, but I don’t like the character and he barely contributes to the plot. Also my Jimmy Olsen is the Smallville version).
Happy for this news, but did Jimmy Olson get demoted? Where is he?!
I really enjoy Katie on Supergirl. Her episodes have been some of my favorite of the season.
I’ve been hoping to hear this news all season! I adore Katie McGrath since way before Supergirl. She is a great addition to the show. Before season 2 started, I was bragging to my friends that Supergirl is a show worth watching. I pointed out the strong focus on women and how refreshing it was to see Kara and Alex’s relationship being in the forefront. I had high hopes for season 2, but this mess with Mon-el and Kara has been extremely off putting. Having Katie on board and the amazing dynamic between Lena/Kara has kept me around so far. Making Katie a season 3 regular…you have a devoted viewer next season, CW/Supergirl. :) If Lena turns evil, becomes SG/Kara’s lover, bestfriend, enemy, whatever they have in store for Lena is okay by me. I’m just looking forward to Katie giving us an amazing performance no matter what.
Is she going to be a series regular…like James is a series regular
I commented when Lena was first introduced (1st or maybe 2nd episode?) that I think she’s destined to be a love interest for Alex, replacing Maggie. Now McGrath is a regular. Hmmm …
Fantastic news! I love Katie McGrath, her lip bites and flirty looks and the bits of her Irish accent that often leak through! With the loss of Cat Grant, a powerful female who doesn’t work at the DEO and sees Kara as herself, not just as Supergirl was good idea. I hope they keep her motives tinged with a bit of grey as it makes her more interesting as a character IMO.
Excellent decision! Love the Luthors in Super lore and love this character in particular. She might turn out to be a gray hat, but I really hope the show doesn’t turn her evil. The good-ish characters with their own agendas are much more interesting!
Yes!! I love her character so much. I’m so glad to know she will be regular next season :D
Now all they have to do is let James go
I can die happy now