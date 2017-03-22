Supergirl Promotes Katie McGrath (aka Lena Luthor) to Series Regular

Kara and Lena’s friendship is being given a chance to thrive — or go down in flames, we’ll have to wait and see — on Supergirl.

RELATEDVote: Was The Flash‘s Crossover ‘Duet’ With Supergirl Musical Perfection?

Recurring actress Katie McGrath has been promoted to a full-fledged series regular in Supergirl‘s third season, our sister site Deadline reports.

First introduced in the CW drama’s second season premiere, McGrath plays Lena Luthor, the sister of legendary Superman villain Lex Luthor. Though she appears to be shaking off the stigma that comes with being a Luthor — her mother Lilian serving as the head of Cadmus certainly isn’t helping — Lena’s true intentions remain somewhat of a mystery.

RELATEDSupergirl Recap: Meet the Parents

During TVLine’s recent visit to the Supergirl set, McGrath concealed not one bit her affection for her latest TV role: “She’s honest, she’s true to Kara, she’s true to her friends,” she said of Lena. And while forever fielding side eye as a Luthor, “She keeps trying, in the face of all the things that people keep throwing at her. She’s defying them!”

Are you excited about Lena’s permanent residency in National City? Drop a comment with your thoughts below. (With reporting by Matt Webb Mitovich)