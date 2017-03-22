SYTYCD, Love Connection Reboot Get Summer Premiere Dates at Fox

Fox has its summer plans all set: The network announced premiere dates for eight of its summer shows on Wednesday, including Season 14 of the dance competition So You Think You Can Dance and the reboot of ’80s game show Love Connection, with Bravo’s Andy Cohen hosting.

Also on Fox’s summer schedule: Beat Shazam, a new game show hosted by Jamie Foxx with contestants identifying hit pop songs; Gordon Ramsay’s new live cooking show The F Word, along with another season of MasterChef; American Grit, with WWE superstar John Cena putting contestants through a military-style boot camp; Superhuman, which invites ordinary people to share their extraordinary skills for a $50,000 prize; and the Miss USA 2017 beauty pageant.

Here’s the full Fox summer lineup, with dates and times:

SUNDAY, MAY 14

7 pm Miss USA 2017

THURSDAY, MAY 25

8 pm Love Connection (series premiere)

9 pm Beat Shazam (series premiere)

WEDNESDAY, MAY 31

8 pm MasterChef Season 8

9 pm The F Word With Gordon Ramsay (series premiere)

SUNDAY, JUNE 11

9 pm American Grit (series premiere)

MONDAY, JUNE 12

8 pm So You Think You Can Dance Season 14

9 pm Superhuman (series premiere)