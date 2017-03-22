Orphan Black Season 5 Finally Reveals the Clones' Origins — See First Photos

We may not be ready to bid Orphan Black farewell, but at least the sci-fi drama is leaving us with a hell of a parting gift.

BBC America on Wednesday released 10 new images from the series’ upcoming fifth and final season — premiering Saturday, June 10 at 10/9c — teasing Sarah and the clones’ deadliest (and most revealing) adventures yet.

Per a release from BBC America, “the walls close in on Sarah when nearly all her sestras and their allies are brought to heel by Rachel. Even more harrowing is that her daughter Kira has joined them. With the threat of Neolution having carte blanche access to clone biology, Sarah is desperate to gain control, but realizes she must change tactics to pursue a long game.”

“Protecting both her families, and the host of clones she’s yet to meet, Sarah and those still fighting the fight will uncover the missing pieces of the insidious conspiracy — and finally learn the story behind their origin,” the release continues. “Despite the great risk, the fight of her life will either set her and her sestras free, or see them meet their end.”

Browse the new Season 5 photos in our gallery