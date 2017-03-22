John Cho Cast Difficult People Season 3 Hulu Billy Eichner Boyfriend Todd
John Cho to Play Billy Eichner's Boyfriend on Difficult People Season 3

Billy Eichner’s Difficult People character is about to get his “first real boyfriend”… and he’s landed a good one.

John Cho has signed on to play a key recurring role in Season 3 of the Hulu comedy, the network announced Wednesday. Cho will appear in multiple episodes as Todd, an advertising executive who’s every bit as mean and twisted as Billy (Eichner) and Julie (Julie Klausner). In fact, Todd and Billy meet while one-upping each other in a prank war; they soon couple up, as Billy explores his first romantic relationship as an adult. (Well, “adult.”)

Season 3 of Difficult People is slated to debut this summer, with ten half-hour episodes. Eichner and Klausner return, along with costars Andrea Martin (Marilyn), James Urbaniak (Arthur), Cole Escola (Matthew) and Gabourey Sidibe (Denise).

Cho is probably best known now for playing Sulu in the rebooted Star Trek movie franchise. But he has a small-screen past as well: He starred alongside Karen Gillan in ABC’s ill-fated sitcom Selfie and had a recurring role on Fox’s Sleepy Hollow. He also had series-regular roles on NBC’s Matthew Perry comedy Go On and ABC’s sci-fi drama FlashForward.

Do Cho and Eichner make a good match? Share your thoughts on this new coupling in the comments.

1 Comment
  1. Douglas from Brazil says:
    March 22, 2017 at 2:18 PM

    John Cho is gay right?

    Reply
