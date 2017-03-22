Peak TV Treasure: Fleabag

Are you overwhelmed by how much television is available right now? Is life getting in the way of keeping up with the shows you wanna try out? We feel your tube-related pain. Here’s a handy feature that’ll help you locate the hidden gems in this era of Peak TV.

FLEABAG

NETWORK | Amazon

CREATED BY | Phoebe Waller-Bridge

NUMBER OF EPISODES | 6

EPISODE LENGTH | 30 mins.

PREMISE | Waller-Bridge (Broadchurch) stars — and shines — in this UK comedy as Fleabag, a proudly promiscuous London café owner who talks directly to the camera, sharing her most intimate dating misadventures with us like we’re old chums. Fleabag’s life is a total mess: Her love life is busy but unfulfilling, her café never has any customers… and her best friend just died. But she takes comfort in annoying her uptight sister Claire (Sian Clifford) and her evil stepmother, played by Emmy nominee Olivia Colman (The Night Manager).

WORTH YOUR TIME IF YOU ENJOY… | British comedies with a wickedly dark sense of humor, rom-coms with frank discussions of sex (e.g. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), amusingly bleak depictions of the modern dating scene, characters breaking the fourth wall, Olivia Colman, guinea pig-themed cafés.

YOU SHOULD PROBABLY ALSO KNOW… | Waller-Bridge is phenomenal here in a real star-making role: flat-out hilarious, endlessly charming (even when Fleabag misbehaves) and surprisingly poignant, too. The only reason she won’t get Emmy attention this summer is because not enough voters have seen Fleabag. And the show saves a big twist for the finale, which packs a real emotional wallop — and pushes Waller-Bridge’s performance to new heights.

IS IT COMING BACK? | A Season 2 hasn’t been officially ordered yet by the BBC — where Fleabag originally aired in the UK — but Waller-Bridge said just last week she’s aiming to shoot a sophomore run this November, for a planned 2018 release.

WHERE CAN I WATCH IT? | All six Season 1 episodes are available now on Amazon Prime. (And if you still want more Waller-Bridge after that, her slacker sitcom Crashing is also streaming on Netflix.)

