TV Revivals
Courtesy of NBC

Gong Show's Chuck Barris Dead at 87

By /

Chuck Barris, creator and host of The Gong Show, died on Tuesday. He was 87.

The TV personality, often referred to as “The King of Schlock” and “The Baron of Bad Taste,” died of natural causes in his Palisades, N.Y. residence, The Associated Press reports. He is survived by Mary, his wife of 16 years.

Barris’ Gong Show aired in daytime on NBC from 1976 through 1978, and in first-run syndication from 1977-’80; a short-lived revival, hosted by radio personality Don Bleu, aired from 1988-’89. Prior to that, Barris created The Dating Game and The Newlywed Game. He also hosted The Chuck Barris Rah-Rah Show and wrote and starred in 1980’s The Gong Show Movie, a fictitious take on a week in the life of its host.

In 1984, Barris published Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, an autobiography in which he claimed to have once been an assassin for the CIA. The book would eventually be adapted into a 2002 movie penned by Charlie Kaufman, starring Sam Rockwell and marking the directorial debut of George Clooney.

In addition to his work in television, Barris wrote the 1962 pop song “Palisades Park,” which was recorded by Freddy Cannon.

Last October, ABC announced that it had ordered a 10-episode reboot of The Gong Show, to be executive produced by Will Arnett. A premiere date has not yet been announced.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

5 Comments
  1. Luis Roman says:
    March 22, 2017 at 5:04 AM

    Somewhere in paradise, Chuck just introduced, “Gene, Gene, the Dancing Machine!”

    Reply
  2. spdavid says:
    March 22, 2017 at 6:47 AM

    Rest in Peace Chuck

    Reply
  3. Ded says:
    March 22, 2017 at 6:50 AM

    I can still picture him introducing ‘acts’ on The Gong Show. Gotta see if they’re still available somewhere.

    Reply
  4. Me says:
    March 22, 2017 at 6:52 AM

    A true tv legend. Creating and producing iconic gameshows The Dating Game and The Newlywed Game and of course the aforementioned The Gong Show. Chuck Barris producing what would be the first reality show. He will be missed. Condolences to his wife.

    Reply
  5. TV Gord says:
    March 22, 2017 at 7:21 AM

    The Angel of Death finally makes good on his goof up, where he mistakenly took Chuck Berry instead. Damnable clerical errors happen everywhere, I guess. Still, the damage is done. Oh, well….

    (Thought progressions of a dangerous Gord.)

    Chuck Barris was a riot! The Gong Show was just ridiculous…in the best possible sense. With a new batch of episodes reportedly coming, I hope there will be a fitting tribute to him. I think they should put his face on the gong.

    Thanks for all the laughs, Chuck!

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 