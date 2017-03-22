Chris Brown to Appear on black-ish

Controversial musician Chris Brown will guest-star on an upcoming episode of ABC’s black-ish, EW.com reports.
The “Forever” singer will play a a rapper named Rich Youngsta. Dre will be excited about working with the recording star, only to be met with Ruby and Bow’s disapproval of Rich Youngsta’s reliance on negative stereotypes.
Brown acted in three episodes of The O.C.‘s fourth season and has made numerous other TV appearances to promote and perform his music. One of these, a 2011 visit to ABC’s Good Morning America, ended with Brown trashing his dressing room and breaking a window after host Robin Roberts pressed him about his 2009 guilty plea to felony assault after beating his then-girlfriend Rihanna, as well as the relaxation of a restraining order that was part of his plea.
Brown’s episode will air Wednesday, March 29, at 9:30/8:30c.
No No No!!! Can this domestic abuser just go away forever?
Kimbery Roots. Now tell me what was the point of all of that? You are not educating anyone by mentioning this man’s past/mistakes since this is the only thing he is known for now. We are well are of the Good Morning America debacle, we are well aware that he beat his girlfriend. That is seared in our minds. When the guy dies, it will be in the news report. So how about strive for something fresh and new and instead of rehashing the past. Domestic violence is bad. We know that. You are not teaching us anything new by having this article be 90% about Brown’s past and 10% on his current gig on Black-ish
This website has done several articles on Charlie Sheen yet you do not mention his past, the fact that he shot his ex girlfriend. I sense racism in everything you white journalists do. This is racism. Your wrote an update on Charlie Sheens show Anger Management (Charlie Sheen’s Anger Management Receives 90-Episode Renewal, Martin Sheen Joins Cast) and yet for some reason his very public past is not mentioned in your/this sites articles.
Just do your job and report on occurences in the entertainment industry. Hey, how about just writing controversial singer Chris Brown to guest star on Black-ish. Could you do that? Or are you too boring, uncreative, and lack originality to do so?
In her defense, I don’t think she was defending Charlie Sheen. Charlie Sheen is an idiot too.
Yet for some reason. I did not occur to her to mention Sheen’s mistakes in the Anger Management article. The guy shot Kelly Preston in the arm and still he gets a regular update on his show getting 90 episodes whilst Browns article is 90% about his past. I mean come on! How the hell am I supposed to read this as a black man? The demonization of a 27 year black man while the 60 year old white guy does not get the same treatment.
But Charlie Sheen is allowed to exist in the world as a white actor (his past disregarded) while the black kid cant live on this Earth as anything but his past. Brown is an idiot, he is so stupid it makes my head hurt because if he would just grow up then he would be so much better off. But as a human being/black man I demand every single horrible celebrity(white/black etc) to be treated the same way. It’s the right thing to do.
So anyway, that’s gross you are mad about someone mentioning that Chris Brown is a pos. And that’s not a past, he’s an abuser and it’s gross he gets work and that people want to work with him
YESS!! People should not want to work for him. Just like they should not want to work with Michael Fassbender and Johnny Depp but whether you like it or not these assholes got talent and all I am asking is that they all get called out/written about in the same way if they are still going to get to work in Hollywood.
The article is pointing out Chris Brown’s tv appearances. Maybe he shouldn’t have acted a fool before/during/after them if he didn’t want them to be portrayed in a negative way.
And Charlie Sheen is still known today as the Tiger Blood guy, the man who dates prostitutes and yet the latest article about him on this site talks about his “emotional interview” and briefly mentions his past while not including his known mistreatment of women(again HE SHOT KELLY PRESTON IN THE ARM) whilst the Brown article is 90% his past.
(Charlie Sheen Confirms ‘I Am, in Fact, HIV Positive’ in Today Show Interview)
You wanna be good journalists. Be unbiased. And most of all DO NOT BE RACIST!!!!
When was the last time anybody even wrote about Charlie Sheen?
I have explicitivly written examples about Charlie Sheen and the way people write about him. And I have demonstrated the tactics taken. Read up Gina and kindly get out of your own head long enough to see my point.
Everyone knows Charlie Sheen is a drug fueled walking STD. He does not attempt to break away from that image. People surrounding Chris Brown have attempted to help him rehabilitate his image because he is actually very talented and many realize that. However he keeps making the same mistakes and thinks he can get away with everything. I’m sorry but how many were suprised when it was revealed that Charlie Sheen was HIV positive? Probably not many because the guy is a walking train wreck and if it was announced tomorrow that he died I’m sure many would say they were suprised it didn’t happen sooner. Sadly that’s his reality. Didnt some girl just take out a restraining order on Brown? Sorry truth is Brown has been given numerous chances and he has squandered everyone given to him.
Nice post. But why are you not pointing out the drastic differences in treatment. No because you just want to disregard every single honest and factual point I mentioned in my posts. Charlie Sheen’s reputation is just as you said but he never faced any consequences for his actions and Brown has continously. In his work and the media narrative (the only reason he even has a career is because his fans are actually loyal and they push his music). Why is this the case? Because one is black and another is white. That is the TRUTH!!
Let’s disregard Sheen for a second. What about Michael Fassbender? What about Johnny Depp? Have they faced any consequences for their allegations/actions (media narrative and work wise). Fassbender was alleged to have beat his black girlfriend. We all know about Johnny Depp. These allegations have done NOTHING to their careers. Can we say the same would happen if Michael B Jordan or Denzel Washington were accused of beating their partners. NO!!!
So stop trying to fight the obvious racism and demand the same treatment for all these assholes because that is the right thing to do.
So you want him to have a pass because he is Black? He continues to punch people, destroy propriety, stalk women, go on drug binges where the police has to get involved and act like the world owes him everything. And he never seem to face any consequence because you fans keep enabling him.
I want the white people to be written about the same way, Pedro. It’s very obvious based on my posts that this is what i want!!
According to Cordell, he shouldn’t get a pass, but we just shouldn’t read about it.
Even though the article doesn’t really get into his sordid past, it only mentions his TV appearances that happened to have ended in his violence, as a result of being asked about his violence.
But shhhh, don’t talk about that.
I want him to be treated like white people too. Get a jail sentence, like Polanski. Lose a 50 million dollar contract, like Sheen. Or spend ten years in Hollywood jail, like Mel Gibson.
Articles can only be SO long. It would be too arduous a read to go over all of Sheen’s past bad behavior.
I agree that the GMA stuff is a little old and shrug-worthy, but I hope the beating stuff follows him around until he truly learns how to be remorseful about it.
Damn. Here we go with the he is not remorseful bs. How do you know that? How the hell do you know that Charlie Sheen is remorseful? Yeah, because the black male media narrative is always this hyper agressive gangsta bs (just because Brown looks/dresses/acts a certain way does not mean he does not feel remorseful)
Brown is stupid as hell but even I will not say that he is not remorseful because I am not in his head. All I want is that the media writes about all the other celebrities the same way they write about Brown.
If he wants the public to get over what he did to Rihanna, he needs to show some remorse, and he has not done that. I seem to recall some callous video released a year or so later that made me think he hasn’t learned a damn thing.
He is definitely talented, but that doesn’t take away from his behavior. I remember seeing him interviewed by one of the network news-stars (Barbara or Diane?) and he talked about how hard it was to see his mother endure spousal abuse. My heart really went out to him. His behavior since Rihanna has wiped away all of my goodwill, though.
As for Sheen, I agree that he deserves to be raked over the coals for the rest of his life, too. I think part of the reason he’s getting softer treatment now is because he’s HIV-positive, and nobody wants to be too hard on him after that. I have no qualms, though. He’s a jerk, and his health situation doesn’t wipe any of that away for me. Happily, though, his career is in the dumper, so who cares about him now, anyway?
Every post that is written about all of these celebrities should be similar. Michael Fassbender’s domestic abuse allegations need to mentioned. Sheen’s past needs to be mentioned. Depp’s allegations needs to be mentioned. If any celebrity male or female has done or been accused of doing something horrific then they should be written about the same way Brown is. But that is not the case as evident of all the examples I have brought up and that is racist and biased journalism at it’s core.
I agree with you that everyone should be treated the same, but I’m not convinced that it’s an act of racism. Look at Bieber, for instance. Article after article (not here, but generally) always brings up his past bad behavior, too.
What you’re talking about are ACCUSATIONS. Brown admitted to what he did. Why shouldn’t that follow him around for the rest of his career? And again, READ THE ARTICLE! It’s not about what he did per say. But you can’t see passed the fact that a journalist is picking Chris Brown.
I absolutely understand your point, I truly do. But Brown is the absolute worst horse to hitch this cart to. He’s garbage.
The article is literally six sentences long, and only one of those sentences actually mentions him being the piece of crap human being that he is. I’m no math genius, but I’m pretty sure one out of six sentences does not equal 90% of the article. Meanwhile, four of the six sentences are directly related to him being on Blackish. Again, I’m not a math genius, but four out of six sentences is definitely way more than 10% of the article.
They mention OC and Black-ish in regards to Brown’s work. The rest is about his past. That is why I am saying 90% vs 10% Because the majority is about his past. Look back at the Sheen article on this site and try to tell me they write about Sheen the same way.
The article is about his TV WORK/APPEARANCES! And most of them just happen to be completely train wrecks because he is a POS. Your problem should be with Brown, not the author of this article.
Yeah, is Emma Roberts a POS too? Because the latest TVLine article about does not mention her beating her now fiance Evan Peters.
Scream Queens Cast Talks Season 2’s ‘Fast Right Turn,’ as John Stamos Teases His ‘Arrogant’ Doc’s Secret
My problems is with this site and every site that deliberately differentiates in the way they write about POS celebrities (Brown is a bad person like all the other people I have mentioned) . Yet the only POS celebrity whose past is mentioned in detail is Brown who is a black man while Sheen and Roberts (WHITE celebrities) pasts are disregarded.
Oh boy, why could that be? Because of racism!!!
Or because Brown hasn’t changed, faced any consequences and just carries on normally, as if his actions were not mistakes, but things he was entitled to do and if you dare call him on it, you are racist.
I agree about the point I think you’re trying to make in regards to white privilege, however Chris Brown is trash and that should always be his tag line.
He is not “controversial”. There’s nothing controversial about him. He’s a violent misogynistic asshole and that should be pointed it out in every article about him, and every other white guy.
Girlfriend Fears ‘Inglourious Basterds’ Star (TMZ)
Yet tell me why when people write about Fassbender they do not call him controversial and a misogynistic asshole since he is that too. Same treatment. That is all I am saying
ONE allegation compared to at least a dozen does not a controversial star make.
Still something that happened and it is NEVER mentioned in Fassbenders interviews EVER. That is all I want and you guys wanna keep moving away from what is right and the point of all this.
I already told you, white privilege.
Don’t know why you’re trying it with me when I’m the only one who kinda agreed with you.
I am not trying anything with you. I was just adding another point to your comment. That is all.
If he had learned from his mistakes, you’d be correct. He has only grown more violent, arrogant and dangerous since then, being involved in several altercations, destruction of public propriety and stalking. He only gets a free press because he is Black and any criticism of him is deemed racist by his fans.
Chris Brown damaged ABC property and cursed out an ABC personality in Robin Roberts. Yet they seem to be the ONLY network who continues to give him work because CBS, NBC and Fox won’t touch him. Why is this? And why Blackish? This might just have to be an episode I skip; whatever the reason for this plot, give an actual rapper who would love a shot at proving himself rather than this guy who has burned multiple bridges (and painted multiple walls with his terrible graffiti).
(And good luck in advance to the TVLine mods who have to moderate the defenders of this man)
Still denying the truth. Mantra720.
Not denying anything. Entertainment reporting has way too many problems that are endemic to the form, especially jerks still getting work and publicity no matter how many stupid things they do. I loathe Sheen as equally as Brown, many abusive actors, and many more DUI morons who couldn’t take the minute to call a cab.
How does he still have a career?
Because you have apologists for this scumbag like Cordell.
Sod off Tronald. I am not an apologist. I talk about the truth. I want every asshole in Hollywood to get the same media narrative.
Chris narrative is that he continues to get work, money, faces no consequences and keeps on carrying on with the same belligerent behaviour, with zero signs of changes or remorse.
Yes. Pedro. Let’s ignore the narratives of the other celebrities and pile onto something else. Do you not see what I am trying to say cause it is very obvious?
All other celebrities you mention faced real consequences and had to do a mea-culpa tour and clean up their acts to keep working. Brown just doubles down of bad behaviour and gets a pass because he is Black, a la OJ Simpson.
I will absolutely tune in. Whatever happened to forgiveness. We have all done something that we needed forgiveness but we sit on our pedestals and act as if we’re so holier than thou. He who is without sin cast the first stone. This young man has paid for his mistakes over and over again. It’s time to forgive and let this young man move forward with his life. He is a very gifted and talented artist and I can’t wait to see him on Blackish and pray he has other appearances in the works.
Beating a woman to a pulp isn’t something most people have done. If this was some minor thing and he’d seemed to have changed, I’d agree with you. But it isn’t and he hasn’t. And he won’t, because people like you make excuses for him.
Michael Fassbender beat a woman to a pulp.
If I’m not mistaken, he’s currently under investigation for threatening to kill an ex-girlfriend.
I am not denying that Brown is a dickhead. They are all HORRIBLE PEOPLE. But it does not do any good in this world to differentiate in the narratives we’re going to push on these POS celebrities because one is black and another is white.
Yeah. Blacks get a free pass and don’t even have to apologise or show remorse.
Delete this thought from your mind. Black celebrities are the most demonized group in Hollywood. One gets one treatment while the white director/actor who has been accused or done the same thing gets another.
But this article isn’t about anybody else but Chris Brown and his prior TV appearances. Did any of those other people do what he did on TV? If they did, it would be written about. You can’t lump the journalists at TVline in with others that may not write about other actors (alleged) transgressions.
Did you even read what I wrote? I used this article and compared it to the way other celebrities who have beaten/or been accused of harming their significant others are written about. That is my sole point. You wanna keep doing this. Make sure that I can reply to all your comments.
No, I will not be watching next week. I refuse to patronize anything he is associated with.
I hope to see you do these with Depp/Woody Allen/ Roman Polanski/ Sheen/ Fassbender projects as well. Go for it! The least you can do if you’re not going to acknowledge the obvious.
You keep going hard for a man who used a woman as a punching bag.
Nope. I’m English. And I am sick of the racism in the media. But it is no wonder since this is also the country that elected Donald Trump.
Deep wasn’t convicted of anything. Neither was Woody Allen. Polanski, unlike Chris, got a jail sentence. He ran off, but he can’t ever come back to America. Sheen was fired of a 50 million dollar contract.
Brown didn’t only beat up Rihanna. Every other week he’s on the news involved with some drug-fuelled mess, destroying propriety, assaulting people, stalking women. He knows he can do whatever because people like you will excuse him of everything.
Way to not see the point Pedro.
You’d need to have one first that wasn’t comparing completely different situations and people who faced consequences and tried to clean up their act, with Chris Brown, who continues to act the same way and gets work, money, fame and zero consequences.
You are absurd. I am not absolving him of anything. I repeatedly mention that Brown is an asshole too. Only I don’t pick and focus who I want to receive this media narrative. I WANT ALL OF THEM TO RECEIVE THIS MEDIA NARRATIVE.
People are very hypocritical, they like to pick and choose what/whom to be mad about/at.
As it happens, I don’t patronize Depp, Allen, Polanski, Sheen, or Fassbender. Everything is not about race, and FYI, I am a POC. I just don’t believe in giving an individual a pass for bad behavior just because he happens to be a POC…we’re better than that.
With Chris Brown it is solely about race in regards to his criminal transgressions. His past is only brought up because he is a black man. My point is bring up the past of the white celebrities too. That is all. I am not saying ignore what Brown did, I am saying do not just chose to write about his past and not write that Roberts beat her fiance and Sheen shot Kelly Preston.
One episode I won’t be watching.
Well said! They try to destroy CB with the pen every chance the journalists get. It’s good that his success does depend on their dollars in support. His talent prevails every time.
Chris destroyed himself the minute he put his hands on Rihanna.
Nobody owes him anything.
Gina, how about not hindring my ability to reply if you want to keep this conversation going to cause I do not mind. And that goes for you to Pedro. It’s funny how I can reply on some but not on the others.
I can’t reply to some of your comments either. So nobody is intentionally hindering you from doing anything.
Also, I’m done with this conversation. Nothing you say will convince me that this article is racist, and nothing I say will convince you that it isnt. With that, good day sir.
I like black-ish, but I will be skipping this episode.
Ms. Roots, my apologies for taking the comments off track. :(
I don’t care for Chris Brown, I find his music very degrading to women but I’m not going to boycott one of my fav show because he’s guest-starring.
Boooooo disappointed in you ABC
