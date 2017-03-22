Chris Brown to Appear on black-ish

Controversial musician Chris Brown will guest-star on an upcoming episode of ABC’s black-ish, EW.com reports.

The “Forever” singer will play a a rapper named Rich Youngsta. Dre will be excited about working with the recording star, only to be met with Ruby and Bow’s disapproval of Rich Youngsta’s reliance on negative stereotypes.

Brown acted in three episodes of The O.C.‘s fourth season and has made numerous other TV appearances to promote and perform his music. One of these, a 2011 visit to ABC’s Good Morning America, ended with Brown trashing his dressing room and breaking a window after host Robin Roberts pressed him about his 2009 guilty plea to felony assault after beating his then-girlfriend Rihanna, as well as the relaxation of a restraining order that was part of his plea.

Brown’s episode will air Wednesday, March 29, at 9:30/8:30c.

Will you watch Brown on black-ish? Sound off in the comments.