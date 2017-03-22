Daytime Emmy Nominations: Y&R Leads Soap Opera Pack With 25 Nods

Nominations for the 44th annual Daytime Emmy Awards were announced on Wednesday on CBS’ The Talk, and it looks to be a horse race among the four surviving sudsers.

CBS’ The Young and the Restless walked away with a slight lead, amassing 25 total nods to the 23 netted by both ABC’s General Hospital and CBS’ The Bold and the Beautiful. NBC’s Days of Our Lives followed closed with 22 nominations.

This year’s Daytime Emmys will be held Sunday, April 30 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Southern California, with the Creative Arts ceremony landing on the Friday prior.

The major categories are listed below:

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital — 2016 winner

The Young and the Restless

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis, General Hospital)

Gina Tognoni (Phyllis, The Young and the Restless)

Heather Tom (Katie, The Bold and the Beautiful)

Jess Walton (Jill, The Young and the Restless)

Laura Wright (Carly, General Hospital)

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Peter Bergman (Jack, The Young and the Restless)

Scott Clifton (Liam, The Bold and the Beautiful)

Billy Flynn (Chad, Days of Our Lives)

Vincent Irizarry (Deimos, Days of Our Lives)

Kristoff St. John (Neil, The Young and the Restless)

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Stacy Haiduk (Patty, The Young and the Restless)

Finola Hughes (Anna, General Hospital)

Anna Maria Horsford (Vivian, The Bold and the Beautiful)

Kate Mansi (Abigail, Days of Our Lives)

Kelly Sullivan (Sage, The Young and the Restless)

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

John Aniston (Victor, Days of Our Lives)

Steve Burton (Dylan, The Young and the Restless)

Chad Duell (Michael, General Hospital)

Jeffrey Vincent Parise (Carlos/Joe, General Hospital)

James Reynolds (Abe, Days of Our Lives)

OUTSTANDING YOUNGER ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Lexi Ainsworth (Kristina, General Hospital)

Reign Edwards (Nicole, The Bold and the Beautiful)

Hunter King (Summer, The Young and the Restless)

Chloe Lanier (Nelle, General Hospital)

Alyvia Alyn Lind (Faith, The Young and the Restless)

OUTSTANDING YOUNGER ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Bryan Craig (Morgan, General Hospital) — 2016 winner

Pierson Fodé (Thomas, The Bold and the Beautiful)

James Lastovic (Joey, Days of Our Lives)

Tequan Richmond (TJ, General Hospital)

Anthony Turpel (R.J., The Bold and the Beautiful)

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES WRITING TEAM

The Bold and the Beautiful — 2016 winner

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES DIRECTING TEAM

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital — 2016 winner

The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Game Show Host

Wayne Brady, Let’s Make a Deal

Craig Ferguson, Celebrity Name Game

Steve Harvey, Family Feud

Pat Sajack, Wheel of Fortune

Alex Trebek, Jeopardy

Outstanding Game Show

Celebrity Name Game

Family Feud

Jeopardy

Let’s Make a Deal

The Price Is Right

Outstanding Legal Courtroom Program

Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court

Judge Judy

The People’s Court

Hot Bench

Judge Mathis

Outstanding Morning Program

CBS Sunday Morning

CBS This Morning

Good Morning America

Today

Outstanding Entertainment News Program

Access Hollywood

E! News

ET

Extra

Inside Edition

Outstanding Informative Talk Show Hosts

The Chew

The Dr. Oz Show

Steve Harvey

Larry King Now

The Kitchen

On-Contact

Outstanding Informative Talk Show

The Dr. Oz Show

The Chew

Steve Harvey

Larry King Now

The Kitchen

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Hosts

The Wendy Williams Show

The View

Harry

The Real

Live With Kelly

The Talk

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show

The View

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Maury

Live With Kelly

The Talk

Who will you be rooting for next month?