Daytime Emmy Nominations: Y&R Leads Soap Opera Pack With 25 Nods

Nominations for the 44th annual Daytime Emmy Awards were announced on Wednesday on CBS’ The Talk, and it looks to be a horse race among the four surviving sudsers.
CBS’ The Young and the Restless walked away with a slight lead, amassing 25 total nods to the 23 netted by both ABC’s General Hospital and CBS’ The Bold and the Beautiful. NBC’s Days of Our Lives followed closed with 22 nominations.
This year’s Daytime Emmys will be held Sunday, April 30 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Southern California, with the Creative Arts ceremony landing on the Friday prior.
The major categories are listed below:
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital — 2016 winner
The Young and the Restless
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis, General Hospital)
Gina Tognoni (Phyllis, The Young and the Restless)
Heather Tom (Katie, The Bold and the Beautiful)
Jess Walton (Jill, The Young and the Restless)
Laura Wright (Carly, General Hospital)
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Peter Bergman (Jack, The Young and the Restless)
Scott Clifton (Liam, The Bold and the Beautiful)
Billy Flynn (Chad, Days of Our Lives)
Vincent Irizarry (Deimos, Days of Our Lives)
Kristoff St. John (Neil, The Young and the Restless)
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Stacy Haiduk (Patty, The Young and the Restless)
Finola Hughes (Anna, General Hospital)
Anna Maria Horsford (Vivian, The Bold and the Beautiful)
Kate Mansi (Abigail, Days of Our Lives)
Kelly Sullivan (Sage, The Young and the Restless)
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
John Aniston (Victor, Days of Our Lives)
Steve Burton (Dylan, The Young and the Restless)
Chad Duell (Michael, General Hospital)
Jeffrey Vincent Parise (Carlos/Joe, General Hospital)
James Reynolds (Abe, Days of Our Lives)
OUTSTANDING YOUNGER ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Lexi Ainsworth (Kristina, General Hospital)
Reign Edwards (Nicole, The Bold and the Beautiful)
Hunter King (Summer, The Young and the Restless)
Chloe Lanier (Nelle, General Hospital)
Alyvia Alyn Lind (Faith, The Young and the Restless)
OUTSTANDING YOUNGER ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Bryan Craig (Morgan, General Hospital) — 2016 winner
Pierson Fodé (Thomas, The Bold and the Beautiful)
James Lastovic (Joey, Days of Our Lives)
Tequan Richmond (TJ, General Hospital)
Anthony Turpel (R.J., The Bold and the Beautiful)
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES WRITING TEAM
The Bold and the Beautiful — 2016 winner
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES DIRECTING TEAM
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital — 2016 winner
The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Game Show Host
Wayne Brady, Let’s Make a Deal
Craig Ferguson, Celebrity Name Game
Steve Harvey, Family Feud
Pat Sajack, Wheel of Fortune
Alex Trebek, Jeopardy
Outstanding Game Show
Celebrity Name Game
Family Feud
Jeopardy
Let’s Make a Deal
The Price Is Right
Outstanding Legal Courtroom Program
Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court
Judge Judy
The People’s Court
Hot Bench
Judge Mathis
Outstanding Morning Program
CBS Sunday Morning
CBS This Morning
Good Morning America
Today
Outstanding Entertainment News Program
Access Hollywood
E! News
ET
Extra
Inside Edition
Outstanding Informative Talk Show Hosts
The Chew
The Dr. Oz Show
Steve Harvey
Larry King Now
The Kitchen
On-Contact
Outstanding Informative Talk Show
The Dr. Oz Show
The Chew
Steve Harvey
Larry King Now
The Kitchen
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Hosts
The Wendy Williams Show
The View
Harry
The Real
Live With Kelly
The Talk
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show
The View
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Maury
Live With Kelly
The Talk
Who will you be rooting for next month?
GH got 10 noms not 9.
Fixed!
Thanks!
I am pulling for John Aniston/Victor to win. To me, he is the most entertaining part of DOOL and every scene he nails it.
With Celebrity Name Game nominated, does Courteney Cox finally have an Emmy nom (even if daytime)?
Not sure why Bryan Craig and Tequan Richmond were nominated…both have been off the show for months abd both a pretty bad.
Lexi is picked to win younger and she’s recurring haven’t seen her in months.
Nominations were based on last year I believe. I don’t understand Tequan nomination because when he is on there really is no story line. However; Bryan delivery on Morgan death is worthy of a nomination. Love both Nancy Lee Grahn and Laura Wright rooting for either one of them, probably depends what reel they sent in.
The eligibility period is the 2016 calendar year, correct.
“James Lastovic (Joey, Days of Our Lives)” Are you KIDDING ME? He is an abominable actor! I am dumbfounded.
It’s also insane that Arianne Zucker wasn’t nominated. Best actress on any soap, and has been for a while.
OK, how did Jen Lilley and Ari Zucker get passed over?
2016 was a bad year for Y&R with a few beloved and not-so-beloved characters gone for good (RIP Adam Newman) and a showrunner change but in my opinion GH should go big this year. Really hope TPIR won’t win for the third time in the Drew Carey era and would CBS Daytime ever going to end TV’s longest running game show in the near future.
No word yet whether this year’s Daytime Emmy Awards should air on TV or the Internet?
“Should” is a funny word….
But no, there is no word yet. But soon-ish.
Come on, folks. Someone should just set up their phone and Facebook Live it.
And your Daytime Emmy winners are:
Drama: GH or B&B
Actess: Laura Wright
Actor: Billy Flynn
Supp Actress: Finola Hughes
Supp Actor: John Aniston
Young Actress: Chloe Lanier maybe Ainsworth
Young Actor: Bryan Craig to repeat
Heather Tom from B&B is the Best!!