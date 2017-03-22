Emmys
Daytime Emmy Awards
Courtesy of CBS

Daytime Emmy Nominations: Y&R Leads Soap Opera Pack With 25 Nods

By /

Nominations for the 44th annual Daytime Emmy Awards were announced on Wednesday on CBS’ The Talk, and it looks to be a horse race among the four surviving sudsers.

RELATEDDays of Our Lives Renewed at NBC

CBS’ The Young and the Restless walked away with a slight lead, amassing 25 total nods to the 23 netted by both ABC’s General Hospital and CBS’ The Bold and the Beautiful. NBC’s Days of Our Lives followed closed with 22 nominations.

This year’s Daytime Emmys will be held Sunday, April 30 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Southern California, with the Creative Arts ceremony landing on the Friday prior.

The major categories are listed below:

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital2016 winner
The Young and the Restless

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis, General Hospital)
Gina Tognoni (Phyllis, The Young and the Restless)
Heather Tom (Katie, The Bold and the Beautiful)
Jess Walton (Jill, The Young and the Restless)
Laura Wright (Carly, General Hospital)

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Peter Bergman (Jack, The Young and the Restless)
Scott Clifton (Liam, The Bold and the Beautiful)
Billy Flynn (Chad, Days of Our Lives)
Vincent Irizarry (Deimos, Days of Our Lives)
Kristoff St. John (Neil, The Young and the Restless)

RELATEDDays of Our Lives‘ Arianne Zucker to Exit

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Stacy Haiduk (Patty, The Young and the Restless)
Finola Hughes (Anna, General Hospital)
Anna Maria Horsford (Vivian, The Bold and the Beautiful)
Kate Mansi (Abigail, Days of Our Lives)
Kelly Sullivan (Sage, The Young and the Restless)

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
John Aniston (Victor, Days of Our Lives)
Steve Burton (Dylan, The Young and the Restless)
Chad Duell (Michael, General Hospital)
Jeffrey Vincent Parise (Carlos/Joe, General Hospital)
James Reynolds (Abe, Days of Our Lives)

RELATEDGeneral Hospital’s Billy Miller Set for Ray Donovan Arc

OUTSTANDING YOUNGER ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Lexi Ainsworth (Kristina, General Hospital)
Reign Edwards (Nicole, The Bold and the Beautiful)
Hunter King (Summer, The Young and the Restless)
Chloe Lanier (Nelle, General Hospital)
Alyvia Alyn Lind (Faith, The Young and the Restless)

OUTSTANDING YOUNGER ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Bryan Craig (Morgan, General Hospital) — 2016 winner
Pierson Fodé (Thomas, The Bold and the Beautiful)
James Lastovic (Joey, Days of Our Lives)
Tequan Richmond (TJ, General Hospital)
Anthony Turpel (R.J., The Bold and the Beautiful)

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES WRITING TEAM
The Bold and the Beautiful — 2016 winner
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES DIRECTING TEAM
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital — 2016 winner
The Young and the Restless

VIDEOSThe Young and the Restless Reveals ‘Glamorous’ New Opening Credits

Outstanding Game Show Host
Wayne Brady, Let’s Make a Deal
Craig Ferguson, Celebrity Name Game
Steve Harvey, Family Feud
Pat Sajack, Wheel of Fortune
Alex Trebek, Jeopardy

Outstanding Game Show
Celebrity Name Game
Family Feud
Jeopardy
Let’s Make a Deal
The Price Is Right

Outstanding Legal Courtroom Program
Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court
Judge Judy
The People’s Court
Hot Bench
Judge Mathis

Outstanding Morning Program
CBS Sunday Morning
CBS This Morning
Good Morning America
Today

Outstanding Entertainment News Program
Access Hollywood
E! News
ET
Extra
Inside Edition

Outstanding Informative Talk Show Hosts
The Chew
The Dr. Oz Show
Steve Harvey
Larry King Now
The Kitchen
On-Contact

Outstanding Informative Talk Show
The Dr. Oz Show
The Chew
Steve Harvey
Larry King Now
The Kitchen

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Hosts
The Wendy Williams Show
The View
Harry
The Real
Live With Kelly
The Talk

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show
The View
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Maury
Live With Kelly
The Talk

Who will you be rooting for next month?

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

17 Comments
  1. Rosie says:
    March 22, 2017 at 11:36 AM

    GH got 10 noms not 9.

    Reply
  2. Vic says:
    March 22, 2017 at 11:41 AM

    I am pulling for John Aniston/Victor to win. To me, he is the most entertaining part of DOOL and every scene he nails it.

    Reply
  3. Aquila H. says:
    March 22, 2017 at 11:47 AM

    With Celebrity Name Game nominated, does Courteney Cox finally have an Emmy nom (even if daytime)?

    Reply
  4. Sandy Duncan's Eye on Rocky Mount says:
    March 22, 2017 at 11:47 AM

    Not sure why Bryan Craig and Tequan Richmond were nominated…both have been off the show for months abd both a pretty bad.

    Reply
    • katy says:
      March 22, 2017 at 12:08 PM

      Lexi is picked to win younger and she’s recurring haven’t seen her in months.

      Reply
    • Mary says:
      March 22, 2017 at 12:17 PM

      Nominations were based on last year I believe. I don’t understand Tequan nomination because when he is on there really is no story line. However; Bryan delivery on Morgan death is worthy of a nomination. Love both Nancy Lee Grahn and Laura Wright rooting for either one of them, probably depends what reel they sent in.

      Reply
  5. mooshki says:
    March 22, 2017 at 11:56 AM

    “James Lastovic (Joey, Days of Our Lives)” Are you KIDDING ME? He is an abominable actor! I am dumbfounded.

    It’s also insane that Arianne Zucker wasn’t nominated. Best actress on any soap, and has been for a while.

    Reply
  6. Kim says:
    March 22, 2017 at 12:02 PM

    OK, how did Jen Lilley and Ari Zucker get passed over?

    Reply
  7. Kevin Tran says:
    March 22, 2017 at 12:04 PM

    2016 was a bad year for Y&R with a few beloved and not-so-beloved characters gone for good (RIP Adam Newman) and a showrunner change but in my opinion GH should go big this year. Really hope TPIR won’t win for the third time in the Drew Carey era and would CBS Daytime ever going to end TV’s longest running game show in the near future.

    Reply
  8. Kevin Tran says:
    March 22, 2017 at 12:06 PM

    No word yet whether this year’s Daytime Emmy Awards should air on TV or the Internet?

    Reply
  9. Eric7740 says:
    March 22, 2017 at 12:54 PM

    And your Daytime Emmy winners are:
    Drama: GH or B&B
    Actess: Laura Wright
    Actor: Billy Flynn
    Supp Actress: Finola Hughes
    Supp Actor: John Aniston
    Young Actress: Chloe Lanier maybe Ainsworth
    Young Actor: Bryan Craig to repeat

    Reply
  10. noma says:
    March 22, 2017 at 1:11 PM

    Heather Tom from B&B is the Best!!

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 