Ricardo Chavira Joins Mission Control Pilot, Replacing Nestor Serrano

Houston, we have a recast.
Ricardo Chavira (Desperate Housewives) has joined CBS’ NASA-inspired drama pilot Mission Control, taking the place of 24 alum Nestor Serrano, our sister site Deadline reports. The part was reportedly recast after the first day of shooting.
Written by Andy Weir (The Martian), Mission Control follows a group of NASA scientists and astronauts struggling to balance their personal and professional lives. Previously announced cast members include David Giuntoli (Grimm), Poppy Montgomery (Without a Trace), Peyton List (Frequency) and Levi Fiehler (The Fosters).
Chavira’s character, Diaz, serves as the director of the Johnson Space Station. And this casting is just the latest in a hot streak for the actor, who recently recurred on The CW’s Jane the Virgin, ABC’s Scandal and Netflix’s Santa Clarita Diet.
RICARDO’S HOT!!
First Peyton, now Richardo. I’ll be watching.
And yeah, he is a hottie. Daddy-hot.
Wow. How do you lose a job in one day? Bad attitude or bad acting? Not right for the part in the first place?
rude much? happens all the time during pilot season.
Not rude. Just asking. Wow.
Does it though? An actor being recast after just one day of filming doesn’t sound like something that happens often. I know a lot of times an actor will complete a pilot then get recast/replaced when the series is picked up as a series, but this sounds unusual.
Usually, a person is cast because, at the time, they are right for the part. But when they’re put opposite the other actors, they may not mesh with the environment. The majority of the time, it has nothing to do with the actors. It’s just Hollywood’s version of “what may work on paper, may not work in real life.” Last year, they recast half the cast of “The Catch”. This year they recast the wife on “Man with a Plan”. It does happen a lot.
thats what i am saying. i think theres even been a story or 2 here already before this. actors do the “table read” and it becomes clear they just aren’t “right” as anticipated.
The networks are trying to cast roughly 75 pilots and film that all in the same narrow window. Casting mistakes due to the process being rushed happen. Sometimes those mistakes are realized during the table read, after the pilot is done filming, or in this case, after the first day of filming. The bigger question is why the networks dont do more development/casting/filming of pilots off cycle, in order to not face this time crunch every single year (though there are recent examples of series picked up “off cycle”).
Love him. He deserve to have a show he’s going to stick around with for years, I don’t think he’s recurring martial he deserves this