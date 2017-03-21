Ricardo Chavira Joins Mission Control Pilot, Replacing Nestor Serrano

Houston, we have a recast.

Ricardo Chavira (Desperate Housewives) has joined CBS’ NASA-inspired drama pilot Mission Control, taking the place of 24 alum Nestor Serrano, our sister site Deadline reports. The part was reportedly recast after the first day of shooting.

Written by Andy Weir (The Martian), Mission Control follows a group of NASA scientists and astronauts struggling to balance their personal and professional lives. Previously announced cast members include David Giuntoli (Grimm), Poppy Montgomery (Without a Trace), Peyton List (Frequency) and Levi Fiehler (The Fosters).

Chavira’s character, Diaz, serves as the director of the Johnson Space Station. And this casting is just the latest in a hot streak for the actor, who recently recurred on The CW’s Jane the Virgin, ABC’s Scandal and Netflix’s Santa Clarita Diet.

Your thoughts on this recasting? The pilot? Drop ’em in a comment below.