Flash's Grant Gustin, Candice Patton Open Up About the Latest 'WestAllen' Development, Tears That Were Shed

The following contains spoilers from this Tuesday’s episode of The Flash.

As The Flash‘s musical crossover with Supergirl drew to a close on Tuesday night, the CW series served up a coda that, as promised by cast members, was “beautiful” in every way.

Having been rescued from the Music Meister’s alternate reality by the power of love, Barry returned to the loft and cued up one last tune — the ballad “Runnin’ Home to You,” which he sang to Iris before proposing anew, and successfully.

The re-proposal was “very, very sweet,” Candice Patton told TVLine during our recent visit to the set. Couple it with “a beautiful song” penned by La La Land‘s Academy Award-winning Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and you get a moment that was “just simple and so romantic,” the actress adds. “I liked this proposal better than the one that we’ve already seen.”

Series lead Grant Gustin tells TVLine that Barry popping the question again was “really easy in a way,” teed up as it was by such an apropos tune. “What I love about musical theater is that it really elevates Flash Barry Iris Engagedeverything. It makes you feel what we want you to feel in a more easy fashion.”

Pasek and Paul — whom Gustin has known since they held a workshop at his college years ago — “wrote a near-perfect song,” says the Flash star. “They clearly knew the background of the relationship and the characters,” so much so that “I think it could be a theme song for Flash, honestly. I felt very lucky to sing it, and I think it did a lot of the work for me, in a way.”

Perhaps, but there should be no discounting Gustin’s performance during the emotional climax, while Patton with little effort reflected the look of a woman falling in love to a brand-new degree, as the ballad’s beneficiary. “It did feel special to shoot,” Gustin says. “No one had heard the song yet, no one had heard me sing it…. Candice had never even heard it [and] she was in tears after the proposal in the rehearsal. It got a round of applause from the crew, which doesn’t happen. It was a special episode for everybody.”

As for what’s next for fiancé and fiancée, it’s only understandable that actual wedding bells might be a ways off, while Team Flash continues to do what it can to keep the bride-to-be alive and all!

“The only time we really see wedding planning brought up, it’s in the sense that we haven’t been focusing on it,” Gustin shares. “[Saving Iris] is obviously an all-consuming thing: How do we beat this? How do we prevent this from happening? So, we see Barry and Iris get back to their relationship, but it’s tense. It’s a hard time for both of them right now.” (With additional reporting by Vlada Gelman)

24 Comments
  1. Alexis says:
    March 21, 2017 at 6:08 PM

    Everything about this episode was perfect. It was corny yet beautiful and what the show needed. And that song at the end when Barry was singing to Iris, I was legit bawling. Powerful performances all around. And yay WestAllen is engaged for real now

    Reply
  2. Emily says:
    March 21, 2017 at 6:12 PM

    This episode was EVERYTHING! Loved Music Meister, loved the 40s look, and WESTALLEN MY BABIES. Grant killed the final song and Candice and I both died.

    Reply
  3. wgsecretary says:
    March 21, 2017 at 6:13 PM

    My only complaint is I wanted more songs! Barry and Kara didn’t sing enough!

    Reply
    • Meridith Emmer says:
      March 21, 2017 at 6:21 PM

      Agreed! I wanted a Buffy style musical. Every scene should have had a song they had sooooooo much talent there! More musical crossovers please!!!

      Reply
    • ndixit says:
      March 21, 2017 at 6:23 PM

      I think they achieved the right balance. There was enough to enjoy for those who enjoy musicals and enough non musical scenes for the fans who don’t want the musical aspect in a superhero show.

      Reply
    • Calista Flockhart says:
      March 21, 2017 at 6:40 PM

      For those of you that wrote in to the EP’s to do a musical, once you reach the end of this sentence, your head will implode.

      Reply
  4. tony kooper says:
    March 21, 2017 at 6:20 PM

    Easily the worst episode ever for this show.

    Reply
  5. jrex says:
    March 21, 2017 at 6:25 PM

    Best episode ever!

    Reply
  6. jade4813 says:
    March 21, 2017 at 6:28 PM

    This was a great episode and that last song nearly ended me.

    Reply
  7. Ingrid says:
    March 21, 2017 at 6:29 PM

    I am honestly surprised at how much I enjoyed this episode! Of course the highlight was everything WestAllen : Iris’ kiss saving his life, Barry singing Running Home To You and then the re-proposal I DIED!!! It was perfect in every way

    Reply
  8. TvPeong says:
    March 21, 2017 at 6:30 PM

    When are they going to do the next one?

    Reply
  9. Lauren says:
    March 21, 2017 at 6:33 PM

    I am an emotional mess. This was everything I needed in my life.

    Reply
  10. Tamara says:
    March 21, 2017 at 6:35 PM

    I was skeptical at first but Candice encouraged viewers to tune in so I watched. Must say the episode was beautifully done. The Flash/Supergirl cast is so incredibly talented. Honestly it was hard to take it all in, it’s definetly a rewatch episode. Last scene with Barry and Iris, him singing Run Home to You, has to be the most memorable, touching thing I’ve seen on TV ever.

    Reply
  11. kar says:
    March 21, 2017 at 6:53 PM

    A+++

    Reply
