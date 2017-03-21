Dynasty Brianna Brown
The CW's Dynasty Pilot: Devious Maids' Brianna Brown Guest-Stars as Claudia

Devious Maids alum Brianna Brown is set to guest-star in The CW’s pilot reboot of the iconic sudser Dynasty, playing off-kilter Claudia.

From Gossip Girl creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage and Revenge producer Sallie Patrick, the project is described as a racially diverse, modernized reboot “that follows two of America’s wealthiest families, the Carringtons and the Colbys, as they feud for control over their fortune and their children.” The tale is told through the perspectives of Fallon Carrington (played by Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll‘s Elizabeth Gillies), daughter of tycoon Blake (Melrose Place‘s Grant Show), and her soon-to-be stepmother, Cristal (Vampire Diaries‘ Nathalie Kelley), a “Hispanic woman marrying into this WASP family and America’s most powerful class.”

On the original ABC serial, Claudia was the mentally unstable wife of Matthew Blaisdell, one of Krystle’s admirers, and eventually she married Blake’s (gay) son Steven.

Original Dynasty creators Esther and Richard Shapiro will serve as EPs. The cast also includes Sam Adegoke (Murder in the First) as Jeff Colby.

In addition to her run as Devious Taylor, Brown’s previous TV credits include General Hospital, Graceland and NCIS: New Orleans.

