Ratings: As DWTS Returns Steady, Quantico Rises; CBS Sitcoms Hit Lows

Dancing With the Stars opened Season 24 on Monday night with 11.9 million total viewers and a 2.1 demo rating, marking its smallest premiere audience while improving on and matching its previous two kickoffs (12.5 mil/1.8 a year ago, 12.2 mil/2.1 in September).

Leading out of that, bubble drama Quantico (3.65 mil/0.8) rose 48 and 33 percent to deliver its biggest audience since the season premiere while equaling its best rating since Oct. 2. (But as Vulture‘s Joe Adalian noted on the Twitter, Castle a year ago was pulling 6.5 mil and a 1.1. Hmm.)

Over on NBC, The Voice (10.6 mil/2.4) slipped 13 percent and two tenths week-to-week yet still bested DWTS in the demo. Taken (4.8 mil/1.0) however slipped to new lows.

Elsewhere….

FOX | 24: Legacy (3.3 mil/0.8) slipped 15 and 20 percent to new lows; APB (2.9 mil/0.7) dropped a few eyeballs while steady in the demo.

CBS | Kevin Can Wait (6 mil/1.1), Man With a Plan (5.4 mil/1.0), Donuts (5.3 mil/1.0) and Broke Girls (4.6 mil/1.0) all ticked down to series lows. Scorpion (6.3 mil/1.1) drew its smallest audience ever while steady in the demo.

THE CW | Supergirl (2.02 mil/0.6) dipped to hit and tie season lows; Jane (900K/0.3) was steady.

