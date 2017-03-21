Arrow's Stephen Amell Previews the Gnarly 'Deconstruction of Oliver Queen' — Plus, Game-Changing Secret Ahead!

Now being held captive by the unmasked Prometheus aka Adrian Chase, Oliver Queen will not so much go toe-to-toe with his season-long adversary as much as “chain-to-chain,” says Arrow star Stephen Amell.
Offering a taste of what’s to come, prior to the #DCTV stars holding court at last weekend’s PaleyFest, Amell said while this Wednesday’s episode is titled “Kapiushon'” — the Russian word for “hood” — “it could literally be called ‘The Deconstruction of Oliver Queen. It’s pretty gnarly.” So much so that Amell copped to feeling “incredible levels of anxiety” during filming. “I felt like if there was a misstep, it might be something we couldn’t come back from,” he said.
Coming out of his first episode of captivity at Adrian Chase’s hand, Oliver will be “very changed,” Amell shared. “And resolute, but in the wrong way. Like, resigned.” After all, as has oft been made clear, “Chase isn’t trying to kill him. Chase is trying to sell him something, and Oliver buys it. And that causes a lot of problems within the team.”
As showrunner Marc Guggenheim put it for TVLine, “I don’t think Chase wants to show Oliver who he really is. Chase wants to get Oliver to admit who he really is. That’s the mystery of [the March 22 episode]. Oliver is being told by Chase, ‘Confess your secret,’ and hopefully the audience is going, ‘He already knows Oliver is the Green Arrow, so what secret is there?’ And there is a secret.
“I don’t think it’s a secret that anyone is expecting,” the EP added, “but it’s going to have ramifications for the remainder of the season, if not the whole series.”
Surveying Amell’s work opposite TVLine Performer of the Week runner-up Josh Segarra, Guggenheim effused, “It’s basically a stage play between [them], and it’s spectacular. Those two guys on screen are so good, you actually don’t want to cut away. We were saying we almost could have done an entire episode with just these two guys in a room talking to each other.”
“I don’t know if I’ve ever worked so hard on an episode before, aside from maybe the second episode of the entire series,” Amell said of the intense hour. “I was just in everything.” (With reporting by Vlada Gelman)
They’ve gotta do something because honestly, I’m about done with Arrow.
I haven’t even watch this season and I’m in no hurry to either.
I said that too until I watched Prometheus. I was fast forwarding through my recordings and turning the tv but last episode had me hooked again
The trouble with Arrow this season has been too many new characters and not enough heart. There’s been a real lack of connection between anybody – especially the core original characters, and that has really showed. Oliver has been pretty emotionless for most of it too. It’s like they improved the fight scenes but forgot about the emotional connections. They need to balance those better.
I felt the same way and last episode Adrian coming unglued reeled me back in. I was not disappointed
…sigh I just want Laurel back lol
Everyone comes back especially with Barry messing with time. I’m going to give the new canary a chance until she returns
Yes it is clear what Prometheus wants he trying to show Oliver who he really is and a course Oliver is going to buy what Prometheus is trying tell him that he is I bet Oliver is going to want to end being the Green Arrow because what happened with Prometheus what he says to him.But can’t wait to hear what the rest of the team has to say about this.
They’ve managed to break Oliver a few times before. I wonder what makes this different? I’m not really excited to watch his torture but I’m really enjoying Prometheus as a villain. First time since Slade. So I’m interested to see what happens now.
On another topic, do we ever learn who the Vigilante actually is?
“Probably” not this season.
I know it is petty of me to hope Chicago Med kills off the actor who played tommy, but I do anyway.
I want him back on the Arrow too. I’m glad he is in another show but i’m selfish.
Because of what he went through with the League of Assassins and five years away from home you’d think he would be mentally tougher. I also agree about the emotional disconnect of the team and its wierd but i’m going to stick it out and see what happens. For him to defeat this season’s big bad he has to become someone else.
I call this season: Adventures in Babysitting.
Arrow is my favorite of all the shows on CW. However, this is the first season where I have left episodes to sit in my DVR for weeks before watching them.
The fights scenes this year have been phenomenal. But that is only a small part of the show. They scenes where the Original Arrow team (Oliver, Diggle, & Felicity) have been long forgotten. This is the core/heart of Arrow. I hope this is remembered for next season.
Please ditch the new kids, except the one that works with Felicity.