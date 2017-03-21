Amy Brenneman to Headline CBS' Journalism Drama Pilot The Get

Breaking news: Amy Brenneman will be chasing scoops as an investigative journalist in a CBS drama pilot.

The Leftovers actress has signed on to play the lead role in The Get, a potential drama series about a team of online journalists from writer Bridget Carpenter (11.22.63, Dexter), according to our sister site Deadline. Brenneman will play Ellen, an investigative reporter for the website who’s not afraid to bend a few rules in order to get the story.

She joins a cast that already includes Everybody Loves Raymond alum Brad Garrett, who’ll play the site’s executive producer Bill, and UnREAL‘s Michael Rady, who signed on last week to play embedded journalist Tom. James Strong (Doctor Who, Broadchurch) will direct the pilot.

Brenneman’s filming schedule is wide open, since The Leftovers wraps up a three-season run on HBO this spring; she plays Guilty Remnant member Laurie Garvey. Prior to that, she spent six seasons on CBS as judge Amy Gray on Judging Amy, earning three Emmy nominations for the role. She also had memorable stints on ABC’s NYPD Blue (as detective Janice Licalsi, earning two more Emmy nods) and Private Practice (as psychiatrist Violet Turner).