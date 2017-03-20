BBC America Orders New Top Gear Series, William Fichtner Among Hosts

Top Gear‘s American cousinn will once more rev its engines across the pond.

BBC America has ordered eight hour-long episodes of Top Gear America, which the official release deems a “reimagined” spinoff of the BBC’s mothership show. BBC America announced the series order Monday.

Top Gear America will be hosted by actor/competitive car racer William Fichtner (Mom, Prison Break), drag racer Antron Brown and British automotive journalist Tom “Wookie” Ford (Mud, Sweat and Gears).

“We are big fans of the mix of cars, credibility and charisma that adds up to the winning formula for Top Gear, and couldn’t be happier that BBCA is now the home for the franchise in the US, with Top Gear America joining the original show on our network,” BBC America president Sarah Barnett said via statement. “Bill, Antron and Wookie are serious gearheads who never take themselves too seriously. It will be quite the trip.”

Top Gear America will include the hallmarks of all Top Gear series, including celebrities competing in track-set competitions and the helmeted Stig test driver tearing up the speedway.

Top Gear USA, the franchise’s previous America-themed spinoff, aired for five seasons on History before it was cancelled in June. Meanwhile, the original Top Gear, hosted by Matt LeBlanc (Man With a Plan), airs Sundays on BBC America (8/7c).