The Originals Photos: Cami's Memory Offers Klaus 'Solace and Relief'

Two of the most important women in Klaus’ life return to The Originals on Friday (The CW, 8/7c), though they do so by very different means.

As previously confirmed to TVLine by executive producer Michael Narducci, this week’s episode features the long-awaited — though, sadly, hallucinated — appearance of Leah Pipes as the late, great Camille O’Connell. New photos released Monday by The CW offer another look at that reunion, which is guaranteed to pack an emotional punch.

“Klaus is going to be experiencing this terrible torment,” Narducci explained, “and one of the moments of solace and relief that he gets is conjuring this memory of this person who meant so, so much to him.”

These new photos also give us our first look at Rebekah in Season 4 — including her less-than-romantic reunion with Marcel. (Remember when those two were crazy about each other?) As Narducci previously told us, we’ll have Claire Holt “for about half the season. Rebekah has an incredible journey to go on.”

Browse these new Originals photos — you can click here for direct access to the gallery — then drop a comment with your thoughts below.

3 Comments
  1. Val M says:
    March 20, 2017 at 7:25 PM

    Cami is only back to be Klaus therapist one more time, it never was about her character.

    Reply
  2. Katrina says:
    March 20, 2017 at 7:31 PM

    When’s Caroline coming back???

    Reply
  3. Angelfan says:
    March 20, 2017 at 7:33 PM

    Please let Rebekah gain the humanity she has wanted. Also wouldn’t mind more of her friendship with Matt.

    Reply
