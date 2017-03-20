The Originals Photos: Cami's Memory Offers Klaus 'Solace and Relief'

Two of the most important women in Klaus’ life return to The Originals on Friday (The CW, 8/7c), though they do so by very different means.

As previously confirmed to TVLine by executive producer Michael Narducci, this week’s episode features the long-awaited — though, sadly, hallucinated — appearance of Leah Pipes as the late, great Camille O’Connell. New photos released Monday by The CW offer another look at that reunion, which is guaranteed to pack an emotional punch.

“Klaus is going to be experiencing this terrible torment,” Narducci explained, “and one of the moments of solace and relief that he gets is conjuring this memory of this person who meant so, so much to him.”

These new photos also give us our first look at Rebekah in Season 4 — including her less-than-romantic reunion with Marcel. (Remember when those two were crazy about each other?) As Narducci previously told us, we’ll have Claire Holt “for about half the season. Rebekah has an incredible journey to go on.”

