The Flash: House Alum Anne Dudek to Recur as Quirky Future Genius

House‘s infamous “cutthroat B” has found herself another Flash-y role.
TVLine has learned exclusively that Anne Dudek is set to recur on the CW hit as Tracy Brand, who is described as “a smorgasbord of quirky idiosyncrasies.”
Showing nary a hint of the greatness that people will celebrate her for in the future, Tracy will set out to find the genius she’s destined to one day become.
The Flash continues its third season this Tuesday at 8/7c, with Episode 17 (aka the musical crossover with Supergirl, guest-starring Melissa Benoist, Jeremy Jordan, David Harewood and Chris Wood). Dudek will first appear in Episode 20.
In addition to her run as House‘s Dr. Amber Volakis, Dudek’s previous TV credits include Mad Men, Big Love, Covert Affairs, The Magicians and Comedy Central’s upcoming Hampton DeVille.
Love her. A potential love interest for H.R. and/or pre-establishing the S4 non-speedster nemesis if she breaks bad into an evil supergenius? I’m down.
Love her in everything.
Could she be the big bad for season 4? HHummmmmmmmmmm
As long as she’s not someone’s love interest, I’ll be happy. Give us one lady who stands on her own.
Absolutely LOVED her on House. She was criminally underused on Covert Affairs who didn’t know what to do with her character and she had the perf cat look Mad Men but again was underused. Hopefully she will have a nice juicy role on The Flash and not just someone’s love interest or villain of the week.
Her being Wells’ replacement on the team would be good. But she’ll probably also end up being the 3rd leg of a love triangle with Joe & Cecile.