The Flash: House Alum Anne Dudek to Recur as Quirky Future Genius

House‘s infamous “cutthroat B” has found herself another Flash-y role.

TVLine has learned exclusively that Anne Dudek is set to recur on the CW hit as Tracy Brand, who is described as “a smorgasbord of quirky idiosyncrasies.”

Showing nary a hint of the greatness that people will celebrate her for in the future, Tracy will set out to find the genius she’s destined to one day become.

The Flash continues its third season this Tuesday at 8/7c, with Episode 17 (aka the musical crossover with Supergirl, guest-starring Melissa Benoist, Jeremy Jordan, David Harewood and Chris Wood). Dudek will first appear in Episode 20.

In addition to her run as House‘s Dr. Amber Volakis, Dudek’s previous TV credits include Mad Men, Big Love, Covert Affairs, The Magicians and Comedy Central’s upcoming Hampton DeVille.

